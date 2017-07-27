Kat Timpf Makes the Black Kid Angry

The black man who stalked and assaulted Fox News megastar Kat Timpf in Brooklyn this week has nothing on me. I was a charter member of Kat’s Disgusting Club two months before this still unidentified POC -- piece of crap -- dumped a bottle of water over her blonde locks and earned him the second spot in what used to be a more exclusive enclave. My journey into the group began on the first episode of Kat’s show, “The Fox News Specialists.” In her trademark flip style, Kat declared that no one had anything to tell her about how black people are relentless victims of relentless white racism all the time, everywhere and that explains everything. She already knew.

“I do understand issues with criminal justice, particularly in the black community and police brutality,” she intoned. Another black whisperer is born. So in the spirit of public service, I wrote an article for this publication reminding Kat’s viewers that their hero had just bought into the Greatest Lie of This Generation: The Hoax of Black Victimization. And I gave lots and lots of very nasty -- very recent -- examples of black on white violence, assault, rape, burglary and murder. All wildly out of proportion. All conveniently ignored by the lovely and self-assured Kat Timpf. Pretty soon the readers of American Thinker and my YouTube channel audience were sending Kat lots and lots of tweets, polite but firm, along the lines of ‘hey Kat, that guy Colin Flaherty says you don’t have any idea what you are talking about. You should read his book, the scintillating best seller Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry.” Then came the deluge. ‘Everything Colin Flaherty documents is “anecdotal,”’ she said on Twitter. Anecdotal is, of course, Latin for “I cannot challenge what you say because it is too unpleasant to admit, so I will just call it a name and hope no one notices the difference.” “Anecdotal evidence does not refute what’s clear statistically,” she tweeted. “The criminal justice system needs reform.” Criminal justice reform is an increasingly popular canard with people like Kat and Senator Rand Paul, who loves telling black audiences that the only reason so many more black people are in prison than white people (and Asian people!) is because racist cops are arresting black people for no reason, prosecutors are trying them for no reason, juries are convicting them, judges are sentencing them, parole boards are releasing them, and cops are rearresting them all for no reason what-so-ever except for the fact they are black. They call it Critical Race Theory and is the dominant -- and unchallenged -- orthodoxy on hundreds of college campuses across the land. The other explanation for the racial disparity is that white people do it too -- only they never get arrested. No one, however, is producing the victims, videos, 911 calls, witnesses or police reports to support the fairy tale of secret white criminality. Which leaves us with just one explanation: Black people commit a whole hell of a lot more crime than white people and reporters and public officials are in denial, deceit, and delusion about it. All documented three times a day on my YouTube channel. And here, on occasion. No matter: Kat was in full-on Libertarian virtue signaling mode 140 characters at a time: “Ridiculing me for acknowledging the indisputable impact of our criminal justice system on POC is disgusting,” she told me. And that is how I became the Charter member of the Kat Disgusting Club. Flash forward two months to the Brooklyn bar, the black guy, the dreadlocks, the stalking, the assault. And all of a sudden, Anecdote is the New Evidence. Kat took to Twitter to explain to the universe that this one isolated example from this one misguided black person without a father, without a job, without prospects, and all the while suffering under the yoke of relentless white racism and police brutality, was more than an anecdote, it was proof positive that right now, the Sky Was Falling All Over The World. “I’m at Union Pool in BK about to speak at my friend @BenKisssel’s campaign event, a guy walks in, dumps an entire bottle of water on me,” quoth she. The dreadlocked lost soul was “clearly here because he knows I’m here, dumps an entire 1.5 liter bottle of water on me, first on my head…” After providing a few more details of what she rightly calls an assault, Kat explains it all to us: “I’ve never seen a more disgusting, insane climate than the one we are in now,” she said. And she went on to unveil her apocalyptic vision because of one crime, against one person, committed by a man who is not even responsible for his own actions because of his race. Curiously, she has yet to release the video. Now that is what I call anecdotal. Even disgusting. Welcome to the club, Kat. Can’t say we didn’t warn you about not making the black kids angry. Colin Flaherty is the author of the #1Amazon best seller Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry. You can find thousands and thousands of anecdotes there and on his YouTube Channel.