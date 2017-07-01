Aggressiveness has been missing for too long on the right. It seems that no matter how far the left sinks in their attacks on Republicans, the right can never seem to bring itself to fight back.

I could never say the things about Mika Brzezinksi that Donald Trump said the other day in a tweet. I was brought up to believe that a man never insults a woman in public (or in private, for that matter). Yet you have to admit it was a deliciously aggressive micturition by the president on the progressive political press.

Mika started it with her tweet of a bowl of Cheerios saying “Made for small hands,” implying the size of Trump’s hands (which are small) are a good indication of the size of his penis -- and that is just fine, no crossing the line there. Isn’t she just too classy?

Yet, when the president fights back with his own tweet, he has crossed the line. Keep in mind he made no comment about the size of Mika’s breasts or anything to do with her vagina.

It’s a double standard that has been strictly enforced by left for some time but today more than ever. Trump is the elected first Republican in memory who won’t shut up and take it.

Liberals who believe they are on the side of all that is right and just exercise their moral right to use any tactic or behavior low and vile in pursuit of a more progressive society. They offer conservatives no such option -- Republicans must obey the rules -- you know, the rules they make.

Dana Loesch says it best in this extremely satisfying one-minute video explaining the America we live in today.

Here’s a full transcript:

"They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance. "All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia. To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. "And when that happens, they'll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I'm the National Rifle Association of America, and I'm freedom's safest place."

In response to the video, the left-wing political media went crazy, some saying she is “promoting civil war.” Salon called the ad “Violent [and] Terrifying.” Others called it an “open call to violence.” This from an ad showing left wing supporters rioting, burning, and committing all kinds of acts of violence.

Do you get it? The left can actually do violence and it’s okay, yet, should anyone bring up their progressive penchant for violence, and they’re calling for civil war.

It’s high time we stop acquiescing to this type of one-sided fight.

You see, a liberal nut can actually shoot Republicans and it’s “move on” and “watch your rhetoric” and, after all, didn’t he sort of deserve it for being a conservative?

With the left, conservative free speech constitutes violence. Yet, when they use actual violence to suppress conservative speech, they are merely exercising their right to free speech.

In addition, should a conservative dare to raise his voice in objection it’s a violent act.

The left wants us to believe that there are rules conservatives must obey, while they gad about behaving in any way they choose -- hence, all the fake outrage every time Trump acts exactly the way they themselves do.

You can't win if you do not fight; that was a lesson I learned a long time ago. The goal of the progressive movement is to silence their opposition and force conservatives to play a game where they are not allowed to fight back.

If we accept their premise, we are destined to lose this battle.

With the NRA ad and the tweets from Trump, the worm is turning. We finally are fighting back.