Gender Debate Reveals Why the Left Must Be Defeated

Donald Trump has finally returned the U.S. military to sound service policy when it comes to the gender-confused. For nearly the whole history of the U.S. military, and for almost as long as the idea of a “transgendered” person has existed, and for reasons that sounded-minded people have long understood and accepted, individuals who imagined themselves “trapped in the wrong body” (or some version of such perversion) have been barred from serving in any branch of the U.S. armed forces. The only thing that should be up for debate here is why this took so long. Perhaps it was just some measure of politics, but this decision should have been easy and quick. In other words, the decision whether to ban the mentally ill from serving in the U.S. military should have happened within the first couple of weeks of the Trump administration. Does anyone really need to study why this is wrong? In the early 1970s, Hollywood liberals made many jokes at the expense of a man who would stoop to dressing as a woman. "M.A.S.H." was by no stretch of the imagination an expression of Christianity or conservatism. In other words, just a few decades ago, even the left had some idea of the abnormality of men dressing as women. Not so today.

I've had much to say already when it comes to the gender-confused (see here and here), and that is a horrific indictment on our culture. There’s no way that in any healthy culture so many words must be written explaining and defending what is a male and what is a female. It is of course absurd that we continue to have to debate the clear, undeniable science and morality of life in the womb, the unmistakable truth of what is marriage, and the like, but to have to debate seriously with large segments of our culture -- including high-ranking officials in the worlds of science and politics -- what is a man and what is a woman is perhaps the highest level of absurdity any human being in America with two brain cells to rub together has had to endure. Again, we see, liberalism corrupts. Is there anything in the sexual realm -- whether the reproductive act, or the biological classification -- where liberals will not compromise? With such compromise -- or rejection of absolute truths -- comes many different logical conundrums. As an exercise, try to get someone whose heart and mind are significantly corrupted by liberalism to define male and female. Or ask what is their definition of marriage? (If they give you one, ask them, “Why do you discriminate?”) Or ask them if they agree with federal laws protecting bald eagles, sea turtles, and other animals while they are still inside eggs. If they do, then follow up with the question, “Why do you feel those animal embryos are worth protecting, but not human life in the womb?” The return to a recognition of gender dysphoria as a disorder by the U.S. military raises some other interesting questions. After North Carolina passed their common sense “bathroom bill,” everyone from the NCAA, the NBA, the NFL, to PayPal, sought to punish the Tar Heel State. The NBA moved its all-star game out of Charlotte. The NFL walked a finer line, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell still spoke out strongly against laws that are intended to keep men out of women’s restrooms. Likewise, earlier this year, the NFL threatened the state of Texas over its “bathroom bill.” When asked about the Texas bill, NFL spokesmen Brian McCarthy said, “If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.” The Trump administration’s decree on the gender-confused puts the NFL in an interesting position. The NFL has a long history of partnership with the U.S. military. From flag-covered fields to fighter-jet flyovers, troops on the fields and sidelines, camouflage jerseys and hats, and so on, for decades the NFL has aided the American armed forces in promotion, recruitment, and recognition. Of course, for the vast majority of this time, the gender-confused were barred from military service. But now what? Will the NFL continue to aid and abet the science-deniers at the expense of our military? And speaking of science, how about the Trump administration also reverse the foolishly ignorant Obama-era edict that allows for U.S. women on the front lines of combat operations? I say again, it is little wonder that American politicians can’t get things as complicated as health care, tax reform, immigration, North Korea, Islamic terrorism, the Middle East, and so on correct. When you can’t agree with your opponent on things as fundamental as life, marriage, and biology, there is almost no middle ground left where we can agree. In these grave matters, there is no compromise: the immoral efforts of the modern left must be defeated -- both spiritually (which will eventually happen) and politically. Trevor Grant Thomas At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason. www.trevorgrantthomas.com Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com