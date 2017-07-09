To prove his true affections lie with those who embrace government-controlled wealth sharing, one day after a New York City police officer was gunned down as she ended her shift, Bill saw fit to leave town and head to a “peaceful” protest at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Warren Wilhelm, aka Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, apparently identifies more with anti-Trump/anti-capitalistic protestors than he does those who heroically die preserving the peace.

For security purposes, the mayor’s press secretary, Eric Phillips, would not provide details about how much of the mayor’s trip would be at taxpayers' expense.

However, Phillips did admit that the “trip came at the invitation of Andreas Dressel and Anjes Tjarks, the heads of parliamentary groups of the governing Social Democratic Party and the Green Party in Hamburg, on behalf of the ‘Hamburg Zeigt Haltung’ coalition.”

It stands to reason that a radical progressive like Bill de Blasio would proudly join those wreaking havoc in Hamburg. After all, Bill is associated with the anti-Semitic, pro-Sandinista organization Nicaragua Solidarity Network of Greater New York, as well as the communist-loving Service Employees International Union (SEIU) local 1199.

Author of the “Progressive Agenda to Combat Inequality,” de Blasio went to Washington, DC in 2015 to share a “13-point plan to reduce inequality,” which included liberal standards such as “increasing the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, national paid sick and family leave, national pre-K availability, and closing tax loopholes for big corporations.”

Another reason Bill de Blasio fits in so well with the “Welcome to Hell” German protestors is his wealth of experience belittling police.

During a rowdy protest on the Brooklyn Bridge, after a group yelled “What do we want? Dead cops!,” rather than side with the good guys, de Blasio, imitated Barack ‘the police acted stupidly’ Obama, and called the attack against law enforcement “alleged.”

Therefore, if Hamburg riot police used tear gas on Wilhelm and Co., indictments against German law enforcement should be viewed only as “alleged.”

In addition to loathing cops, anti-capitalist/pro-Marxist progressive Bill de Blasio views emerging industrialized nations as evil. That’s why the mayor was be the keynote speaker at the “tolerant, diverse and nonviolent” “Hamburg Zeigt Haltung,” or Hamburg Shows Attitude rally, which is coincidentally scheduled to take place in a fish market.

Hopefully, at the “Festival for democracy and human rights,” which was scheduled to follow the rally, the mayor had time to demonstrate real attitude by busting a move doing the “de Blasio Smackdown” dance.

But before he does, on behalf of politicians like Barack Obama, de Blasio will likely register liberal contempt for “heads of state that stand for protectionism, exclusion and autocratic structures.”

Mayor de Blasio’s will likely focus on his disdain for Trump's rhetoric and policy stances, as well as contempt for right-wing populist movements in Europe desperately trying to shield Western culture from Muslim migrant refugees terrorizing, raping and pillaging their way across the continent.

In Germany, de Blasio will have the opportunity to explain to malcontents how in New York City “sharing wealth” means investing $72.9 million in hotel rooms for the homeless and flying above a crumbling infrastructure in a helicopter during rush hour.

Maybe Mr. de Blasio will also explain to the tattooed communalists how it is that a failed mayor maintains a 60% approval rating despite destroying an already struggling school system, discriminating against the wealthy, and being investigated by New York State and federal prosecutors for campaign finance abuse.

From there the “anti-stop-and-frisk” mayor can discuss how the titular head of NYC sleeps soundly even though ten at-risk children died on the Social Service’s watch list. Not to mention, Alexander Bonds seeking mental help at St. Barnabas Hospital and being quickly released 4-days prior to placing a bullet in the back of Miosotis Familia’s head as she sat in an NYPD mobile command vehicle in the Bronx.

Speaking of responsibility, Bill de Blasio was mayor, when Ismaaiyl Abdullah Brinsley assassinated police officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu at point-blank range as they sat in a squad car. At the time, the NYPD impugned de Blasio for stirring up hostility toward law enforcement by calling the Garner case “profoundly personal.”

Prior to Ramos and Liu being murdered, de Blasio publicly declared that to protect his bi-racial son and because of “the dangers [Dante] may face, [he and wife Chirlane] had to literally train him . . . in how to take special care in any encounter he has with the police officers who are there to protect him.”

If that’s the case, Dante, the son of a socialist, is currently at Yale University paying $67,000 a year to be racially profiled and targeted by police just itching to administer a fatal stranglehold.

In the meantime, when Dante’s father gets done inciting global discord on behalf of environmental protection, denouncing ethnic nationalism and “America First” populism, and opposing the free trade, if he makes it back in time for Officer Familia’s funeral, the sea of blue will likely turn their back on him like they did during Ramos and Liu’s funerals.

And who could blame them? While Miosotis Familia was being prepared for burial, Bill de Blasio was jetting to Germany, accompanied by a taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail

This mayor’s dismissive attitude toward New York City cops is reminiscent of Barack Obama disparaging the US military and then allowing a Marine to stand at attention holding an umbrella to shield him from drizzling rain. In like manner, Bill de Blasio scorns the NYPD then he commands a police security detail accompany and defend him should his sorry socialist butt be cannon-hosed by riot police at an anti-capitalist protest in Hamburg, Germany.

