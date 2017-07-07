[Norman] Podhoretz is at the height of his form. He has it . He knows what has been going on in America since 1932 when Edmund Wilson, becoming Marxist, exulting in the Depression, pronounced that 'we now have a chance to take our country away from the businessmen who took it from us.' A score from Walden time, now to be settled, because the normal sources of strength of the republic had been shaken. A fantasy of power. So the 1960s. The radicalization of the intellectual community was not a response to a new perception of evils of bourgeois society, but a response to a new fantasy of power . . . .

In his book titled Daniel Patrick Moynihan: A Portrait in Letters of an American Visionary, editor Steven R. Weisman cites an October 5, 1973 letter of Moynihan's affirming that

The issues of 'poverty,' 'war,' 'racism,' were manipulated by intellectuals to establish their new politics. He is right. The main political values of the American intellectual community are anti-democratic or non-democratic [.] The armies of youth of the 1960s were commanded.

Fast forward 44 years later and Matthew Vadum explains how sharia-supremacists collaborate with Leftists to destroy the United States. He lays out the information in Volume 10 of the Civilization Jihad Reader Series from the Center for Security Policy.

Frank J. Gaffney, Jr., President and CEO of the Center writes in the foreword that "the jihadists' success... owe much to the decades-long march of cultural Marxism through the key pillars of American society: academia, faith communities, government (especially national security), law enforcement, and media."

It is clear that Hollywood leftists have long displayed intentional ignorance of the crimes of Communist and Muslim regimes, as noted by Norman Berdichevsky in his 2013 article at the New English Review.

How is it, though, that two seemingly opposing groups could come together? It is because "communists, leftists and progressive operatives see Judeo-Christian principles as a force for ill in the world" and want them eliminated. Likewise, jihadists have vowed to destroy Western civilization. Consequently, "this shared antipathy to the traditional religious values that inspired and nurtured Western civilization, allow Islam and the left to make common cause."

This Red-Green axis was strengthened as America's Intelligence Community's ability to "protect against propaganda whether of the communist or taqiyya varieties" has been severely weakened.

The real story of Russian influence into our world is routinely overlooked. Yet the "ties between Western leftists and jihadists who were recruited, trained and, in some cases... managed by the Soviet Union and the KGB has led to a decades-long collaboration that for too long operated mostly in the shadows." Declassified information like the Mitrokhin Archive and the Venona Papers have "illuminated how communist agents stoked the flames of Islamic terrorism and infiltrated deeply inside the ranks of the U.S. government."

Thus, America finds itself confronting "cultural Marxists and jihadis now working hand-in-hand to demean our culture, destroy the nuclear family, trash the nation's heritage and undermine non-Muslim religious communities." And this is being underwritten by the "left's wealthy donors and foundations." Their "shared loathing for America" and the Constitution has resulted in millions of dollars going towards weakening America.

Specifically, Matthew Vadum highlights the following by which the Red-Green Axis works to weaken American resolve.

Psychological warfare whose primary tools are 'name-calling, intimidation, and the suppression of facts.'

Campaigns to make our culture 'Islam-friendly while weakening American resolve to fight Islamic supremacism and the terrorism it deploys.'

The Left's insistence that any terror problem is with us, not with Islam and the demand that 'Americans should change their culture to accommodate the new arrivals.'

Vadum further explains that the alliance between leftists and Muslims is nothing new. In fact, as far back as 652 A.D. a companion of Muhammad urged "coercive redistribution" and today "two sworn enemies, Marxism... and Islam, have made a Devil's bargain, whereby each assists the other against a common enemy,... the Christian West."

Vadum reminds the reader of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who wrote that "Islamic extremism today, like bolshevism in the past is an armed doctrine. It is an aggressive ideology promoted by fanatical, well-armed devotees. And like communism, it requires an all-embracing long-term strategy to defeat it."

In fact, "an Islamic state is necessarily totalitarian."

It is mindboggling that the Left "who abhors the U.S. and its market-based economy" would link with Islam "which emphatically... rejects virtually everything for which the socialist left claims to stand for," i.e., freedom of thought, women's rights; gay rights, the separation of church and state, and human rights. But the overriding goal is to destroy America, its values and its economic system.

With the Left romanticizing jihadis and denying the reality of shariah law coupled with their "desire to rid the world of U.S. 'imperialism' and capitalism', they forge the unholy alliance." Such a naive viewpoint has leftist leaders fawning over jihadis who will, when they see fit, surely murder these people when they outlive their usefulness.

Left-wing Democratic politicians Barack Obama, Keith Ellison, and Andre Carson have extensive links with Muslim Brotherhood front groups in the United States, yet few call them out on these unseemly connections.

No word conjures more concern than the mere accusation of "Islamophobia" which makes jihadists untouchable since the "media-academic-entertainment complex largely sanitizes Islam, presenting it as a benign, misunderstood religion" which can never be analyzed or criticized.

The "extreme-left Center for Constitutional Rights… is just one of many radical activist groups using American tax laws against [the United States]." Thus, the "use of non-profit organizations establishes a zone of legitimacy within which fundraising recruitment and even outright planning can occur." Consequently, our country has become a "primary base of Islamic terrorist operations."

The Red-Green Axis groups are seemingly "odd bedfellows" unless one understands that their respective ultimate goal is to "bring America to its knees." In fact, "just like our Soviet Communist enemies during the Cold War, Muslims are using Americans' goodness and their sense of fair play, including an aversion to being accused of racial stereotyping, against America." Although Islam is not a race, "smears do not necessarily have to make sense" in the world of extreme political correctness.

It behooves every American to understand that "it isn't Islamophobia when they really are trying to kill you." There is nothing irrational regarding genuine concerns about enemies who vow to annihilate America. Yet, "major foundation-funded nonprofit sources of anti-Islamophobia propaganda in the U.S." include the:

Brennan Center for Justice at NYU's School of Law (BCJ)

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Media Matters for America

Center for American Progress (CAP)

Institute for Policy Studies (IPS)

Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

Vadum lists 26 foundations funding these six non-profit groups and the donations are in the millions of dollars.

When a knowledgeable speaker such as Brigitte Gabriel of ACT for America explains how Islamic law is not compatible with the U.S. Constitution, the "Left can be counted on to make an example of her." And far-Left philanthropic groups such as the Ford Foundation provide the platforms for "radicals to denounce America and boost its Islamic supremacist enemies."

Vadum points out that "Islamic supremacists, including CAIR operatives, have been working with the violent, radical left-wing Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement since at least 2014." Yet, "[t]he seditious collaboration in Ferguson, MO between anti-American left-wingers... and anti-American Islamic supremacists, has received scant attention from the media."

In the conclusion to his 77-page booklet, Matthew Vadum emphasizes that the

Left creates an alternate reality in which world temperatures claimed to be rising at an imperceptibly slow rate pose more of a threat to mankind than… jihadis in suits working to undermine the Constitution.

Furthermore,

many Americans -- well, make that most Americans -- have no idea how closely figures in both major political parties, government, academia, Hollywood, grassroots activism, and other fields are working, wittingly or unwittingly to make America safe for Islam and sharia.

And that's exactly the way those planning the next 9/11 like it.

