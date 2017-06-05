In 2008, Obama proudly proclaimed that he understood marriage to be the union of a man and a woman. Obama had to, or he would not have been electable. The attempt to redefine marriage did not have broad popular support at that time.

The recent rise in gay rights, and the rights of LBGT-LMNOP communities, evinces something more disturbing than a sexual agenda. We are forced to ask: who is in charge of the planet?

In 2008, Proposition 8 (affirming marriage to a man and a woman) passed the muster of a referendum to become state constitutional law in California, arguably the most liberal state in the Union.

In 2012, the Ninth Circuit Court Court of Appeals overturned the decision, in violation of popular will.

In 2014, a federal judge overturned a similar Arkansas state amendment limiting marriage to a man and a woman. Eventually, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 declared marriage redefined to include same-sex couples.

What is noteworthy is that all of this was done against the will of the people expressed through referenda.

And not just in the United States. In 2010, in Argentina, which formerly prided itself on a macho culture, marriage was legally redefined after a series of dueling court decisions that ended in legislative change.

Argentina, while it allows freedom of religion, has an established Catholic Church – much like the Anglican Church in England. The Catholic Church has clout in Argentina and was vociferous in condemnation of redefining marriage, and yet the Church was defied. Why?

Strict Catholics obviously outnumber gays. Why would Argentine politicians ignore them to appease a demographically insignificant minority?

[T]he [Argentine] Catholic Church ... organized marches and verbal attacks on the bill as "a plan to destroy God's plan[.]"

One is not shocked that Europe includes same-sex couples in its definition of marriage, as post-Christian and secular as Europe is. However, courts forced the same on Brazil in spite of popular opposition and a growing Evangelical Christian population that would not have approved. Argentina may have the Catholic Church, but Brazil has 40-plus million Evangelicals, and they vote. Yet they are ignored.

Turning aside from Western nations, Vietnam redefined marriage in 2015. Yet Freedom House lists Vietnam as an unfree nation. Somehow, a man's right to attempt to marry another man trumps other rights.

In 2017, a court in Taiwan has ruled in favor of redefining marriage.

The constitutional court ruled that Taiwan's current Civil Code, which stipulates an agreement to marry can only be made between a man and a woman, "violated" the constitution's guarantees of freedom of marriage and people's equality. It gave Taiwan's parliament two years to change the law and implement the ruling. If legislators fail to do so, same-sex couples will be able to register to marry regardless.

We see a noticeable pattern that this is not welling up from the people, but is the result of activist courts around the world. Democracy be damned. Tyranny be damned. Homosexuality über alles.

Even more disturbing trends are following suit:

Tel Aviv trumps New York to be named world's best gay city – Daily Mail, 2012

Welcome to Tel Aviv, the gayest city on earth – Boston Globe, 2016

GAY PARADE TEL AVIV ISRAEL 2016 – (Disturbing) YouTube

Tel Aviv? Israel? The land of the Torah?! Don't they read the book of Leviticus? We are bound to ask, WWMD (what would Moses do)?

China is being assaulted with this and is slowly yielding.

In 1997, the Chinese government abolished the law on hooliganism, which criminalized homosexuality. In 2001, the Chinese Society of Psychiatry declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder. After 2001, then, homosexuality was no longer defined as a crime or an illness in the official context, and since then, China's LGBT community has been able to find a comfortable (comparatively speaking), semi-overt living space: Gay parks and gay bars are booming in Chinese big cities; the topic of homosexuals is no longer a taboo for Chinese media. More and more reports centering around the Chinese homosexuals' predicament and condemning those homosexuals who marry straight a wife or husband to cover their sexual orientations have been published.

China is not a free country, yet somehow gay rights are important.

Now, I am not in favor of persecuting gays, and I see no problem with allowing for civil unions for them. But what strikes me as odd is that the gay agenda is pushing ahead in areas where free speech does not exist. How did gays get this much clout?

In Cuba, gay and transgender rights are on the march.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass - Reuters

Cuba? Cuba is not a free nation! Yet, somehow, transgenderism is prospering? Who is in charge? Who rules?

Homosexuality, which was once universally illegal or taboo, is now illegal only in India, and the Muslim world, and some parts of Christian Africa. And India seems ready to go along. Only a large Muslim community may be stalling India. Nor is the prohibition universal across Muslim nations. Some Muslim countries allow homosexuality, while pedophilic abuse of boys is common in others. What does scare Muslims universally is female sexuality. What should be allowed is forbidden; what should be forbidden is allowed.

The above nations often have nothing in common. It may sound conspiratorial, but it is becoming obvious that against the wishes of the majority of people across the world, across all cultures, across all religions, and across all forms of governance, an agenda for homosexuality is being pushed successfully. The agenda tramples on democracies and tyrannies with equal measure.

Now, obviously, gays are a small minority, not big enough to swing elections, nor even to exert much social pressure in tyrannies. So who is pushing this? This gay agenda is not an end in itself, but a symptom of something else.

We may be forced to admit there is an internationalist elite bent on deconstructing all societies everywhere to an end where they will be in control. There is no other plausible way to explain this. When tyrannies can uphold gay rights but not freedom of speech; when courts overrule majority wishes on marriage; when the Irish vote to officially call two men "married," when Israel – Israel! – arguably the first people in history to set rules and standards on sexual behavior, now boasts of the most gay-friendly city on Earth, then something is radically wrong.

This is a symptom of a greater problem. An international elite is pushing this, and it is the problem. I do not see any other valid explanation.

Mike Konrad is the pen name of an American who wishes he had availed himself more fully of the opportunity to learn Spanish in high school, lo those many decades ago. He writes on the Arabs of South America at http://latinarabia.com. He also started a small website about small computers at http://minireplacements.com.