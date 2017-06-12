Trump is Winning for America

Vice President Mike Pence said nothing touches and encourages himself and President Trump more than hearing Americans say they are praying for them. Folks, given president Trump's superhuman focus on winning for America while enduring unprecedented vitriolic attacks from all sides, I'd say our prayers are working. After months on the road working to elect conservatives in special elections, I'm back home. I ran into my favorite bank teller, a middle-aged Hispanic woman. "Oh Mr Marcus, it is so good to see you." Folks, I was taken aback as she began expressing her extremely heartfelt thanks for my working to elect Trump and the work I do around the country. Frankly, I was stunned by how much Trump winning meant to her. Fake news media will never understand the phenomenal connection Trump has with a majority of the American people. They (We the People) get it. They know Obama was destroying our country. They know Trump is committed to bringing us back from the edge of destruction and they are extremely excited and grateful. None of fake news media's 24/7 attempts to politically assassinate Trump is working -- quite the opposite.

Who could have imagined that Trump's Washington DC inexperience would be one of his greatest strengths? Trump governs free of pro-politician political correctness. A gifted businessman, Trump is instinctively using his talent; making deals good for America while getting us out of deals bad for America. Case in point: Trump pulled us out of the disastrous Paris climate deal. Meanwhile, Washington, DC establishment elites are outraged, "That's not how we do things in this town. Trump can't say that! Trump can't do that! How dare Trump speak directly to the American people via tweets!" I've heard talking heads supposedly on our side say they wish Trump would conform more to traditional presidential behavior. I say Trump is doing just fine being 100% Trump. He has made remarkable positive changes in 100 days that would have taken other Republicans 10 years. Whenever Republicans win elections, they are advised to move slowly and be careful not to anger leftists too much to avoid fake news media backlash. America's number one radio personality, Rush Limbaugh, said, "If what you do relies on talent, you will never be your best doing it someone else's way." Based on his proven talent, I trust Trump to govern his way as long as he functions according to our Constitution. I could not care less that Washington insiders view him as a bull in their Washington DC china store. Break more stuff Mr. President. Please break more stuff. Leftists worldwide are so obsessed with removing Trump from office and blocking his agenda, they appear to have suspended interest in all else. The Left was brutally tough on Sarah Palin; everything out of her mouth was spun to brand her an idiot. But compared to how the Left is relentlessly going after Trump, Palin was treated with kid gloves. Though it's underreported, we are winning in unprecedented ways under President Trump. Trump appointing Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education was huge for America, a serious blow to leftists' government indoctrination of our kids. Though high-tech bludgeoned by leftists, DeVos strongly advocates restoring parent's rights. Along with the confirmation of conservative Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, Trump just nominated 11 new conservative federal judges. These are awesome selections with long-term positive effects. Trump has rolled back a ton of Obama's overreaching stupid job-killing and economy-dragging regulations. Keeping his campaign promises and rolling back Obama's mess, Trump has signed a remarkable list of executive orders. During his Infrastructure speech at the Department of Transportation, Trump expressed his desire to cut absurd regulations. Trump said, "It is time at last to put America first. No longer can we allow these rules and regulations to tie down our economy, chain up our prosperity and sap our great American spirit." Wow, now that's what I am talkin' about, folks -- ignore fake news media lies. We are winning under Trump. Displaying arrogant wickedness, Democrats are boldly lying to the American people, falsely accusing Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors. They have taken their first legislative steps to remove Trump from office by drafting articles of impeachment. Leftist law professor Marjorie Cohn absurdly said Trump pulling us out of the Paris climate deal is an impeachable offense. These people on the left are deranged. Still, they must be taken seriously and blocked. If allowed, Democrats and fake news media will impeach our president based totally on lies. I am confident we who love America will remain firmly entrenched in our support for our president. Thanks to God and Trump's talent, we are winning. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist http://LloydMarcus.com