Trump in the Meathouse

There is a scene in the first of the Rocky films (1976) that seems an apt analogy to President Trump and the Democrats. A local Philadelphia newswoman is standing in a meat locker where Rocky has devised an imaginative way to hone his pugilistic skills. He likes to practice hitting sides of beef. The newswoman asks Rocky, "Do other fighters pound raw meat?" "No," Rocky replies, "I think I invented it." Meanwhile, Apollo Creed's trainer is watching this on television while Creed is in the room conducting a high end, big money meeting in the background. Rocky then gives an on-air demonstration of his workout with the hanging meat. His trainer says to Apollo, "Hey, Champ! You ought to come look at this boy you're going to fight on TV. Looks like he means business." Creed cannot be bothered. "Yeah, yeah, I mean business too!" He assumes the "boy" has no chance of beating him in the ring. The scene is a perfect metaphor for the Clinton campaign's record of overconfidence in the 2016 election and the Democrats' overconfidence in the four special elections since, especially in the 6th district of Georgia.

So insulated from the masses of Americans for which the beltway denizens have nothing but contempt, the Democratic Party and media machine gave not a thought to the possibility that Trump might actually win the presidency. And because they never learn from their mistaken assumptions and faulty polls, they were certain their pajama boy not from the 6th District of Georgia would win as well. After all, they had funneled some $25m into Ossoff's campaign. Money talks, they believe; it buys seats in Congress. They were certain Ossoff would win. But he did not. The shock and awe this past Tuesday night was only slightly less satisfying and amusing as it was the night of November 8th. Again, the polls were wrong. Again, the Democrats were struck dumb. How on earth could those highly educated folks in the 6th District of Georgia vote for the Republican? Because they are smarter than those Democrat strategists, pollsters and die-hard beltway DC establishment dwellers. That's how. Throughout the presidential campaign, the Clinton machine ignored the phenomenon of the Trump rallies. They dismissed them as attended by baskets of deplorables; never for a minute did they think they would translate into actual votes! How could they? Americans are stupid but we have them in the palms of our hands. We own them, they thought. The mainstream news outlets mocked those rallies to their endless shame. Like Apollo Creed's dismissal of Rocky's potential talent in the ring, the Democrats never for a minute took seriously the possibility of a Trump victory. He won, and still they have not learned from it. Georgia proved that. One has only to see the shocked faces of the panels on CNN and MSNBC Tuesday night to know this. In their insulated world, they tell people how to think and how to vote. That's their job. Will they never learn? The left today actually does tacitly promote violence and celebrates it when it occurs to effect their ends. They pretend to reject it but they don't. They like it when it happens; they think it advances their agenda. Sometimes they hire and pay for it in order to blame the other side. They are cagey and experienced in those Alinskyite tactics. But they know only how to appeal to their lowest common denominator, those already mind-numbed by the parochialism of the left, as if this strategy were going to win over new recruits to their cause. They are a bit like ISIS in this regard. They are so racist, so contemptuous of their "marks," that they think they can seduce every Hispanic, African-American, gay, illegal immigrant, refugee migrant, etc. to their voter rolls by sliming Trump and conservatives. It never occurs to them that many of those people actually embrace the traditional values they so loathe and are determined to nullify. In the film, the Creed/Balboa fight was called a draw and the judges gave the win to Creed, but Creed knew he had lost against the boy. Trump is not a boy and Hillary was no Apollo Creed, but the analogy holds; upstarts sometimes win for good reasons. Where it veers off is that Apollo Creed was a class act in accepting the split decision. No one on the American left has demonstrated an ounce of class since Trump won, since Gianforte won, since Handel won. They are a childish bunch, our left. At the beginning of another very fine film, The Edge, a David Mamet script, the lodge owner asks the Trumplike Anthony Hopkins character "Why is the rabbit unafraid?" The Hopkins character replies, "Because he is smarter than the panther." The left will never accept the fact that the right, at the moment personified by Trump, is smarter than the left. Like our wealthy elitists on both coasts who pump money into every election they believe will benefit their agenda, they arrogantly and stupidly discount the will of the American people, the residents of those districts they invade. The character of Apollo Creed was a wealthy manipulator of the boxing scene, confident in his place in his world. He was a better man than those who speak for the left today. Trump's real-world experience in the world of real estate -- the rough and tumble world of business in which he has prevailed and thrived -- is like Rocky's training in the meathouse. He meant business. Today's left is all theoretical, about race, class, and gender nonsense, while Trump is all about success and the future stability of the country for all its citizens without regard to race, class or gender. What a concept!