Take the Fifth, Mr. President

Donald Trump is a man of courage and honor. He is therefore a big target for the swamp snakes of D.C. All they have to do, they believe, is to accuse Mr. Trump often enough of dishonorable actions and imaginary crimes like the fairy tale of "Russian collusion" in the election, and they can have their special counsel nail the president of the United States on a pure process "crime," like George W. Bush's Scooter Libby, who was convicted and sent to jail for no actual crime at all. This is the dirty truth about Washington, D.C. in the age of Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton. This leftocrat swamp is clearly guilty of treasonous acts against U.S. national security by betraying defense technology (Bill Clinton) and facilitating jihadist infiltration of the U.S. government during the Clinton and Obama administrations.

We have watched this happen since the sixties left took over. Some of the perps are now in the limelight on the public stage, and we know who they are. (However, hidden jihadist networks are likely to be much deeper and less visible.) Mr. Trump has allowed himself to be entrapped in a legal double-bind, precisely because he is a man of honor. Honorable people are not happy to be smeared day after day by the slimy sleazocrats of the New York Times and the Washington Post. These are Deep Swamp creatures. In D.C., a slip of the tongue is when they accidentally tell the truth. These people are skilled and experienced liars, every single one of them. Harry Truman had it exactly right when he said, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." Every single character on your television screen today is a swamp creature. They flourish in the dark, and we now know that members of Congress end up as millionaires because they get insider trading tips from the very legislation they vote on. They are corrupt and mendacious beyond belief. Now Mr. Trump has volunteered to testify under oath to clear his name. This is what honorable people want to do, because they feel they only have to tell the truth, and any fair-minded listeners will understand. But creatures of the swamp are not fair-minded or honest. Decency is possible only in a society that has not been corrupted so deeply that the truth no longer matters. After Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Obama, and the RINOs, that assumption no longer holds. Jimmy Carter actually colluded in the overthrow our Iranian ally, the Shah, to bring the pre-medieval desert tyrant Khomeini to power, leading to decades of suffering for the people of Iran and surrounding nations. That means that Carter and Zbigniew Brzezinsky colluded with deadly enemies of the United States during the Cold War, and until the end of their lives, they lied about it. Bill Clinton was actually impeached (officially accused) by the House of Representatives of crimes that were never made public. (Hint: His real crime was not Monica's blue dress. That was a Big Media cover story.) Most likely, the House impeached him for selling ICBM launching secrets to China, for enough money to feed the Clintons' thirst for power. There may have been even more treachery going on in Bill Clinton's White House, but the Chinese sell-out might have been enough to convince a House majority to fire a shot across Bill's bow. Impeachment obviously didn't do any good, because Hillary has just been exposed for running an open email scam obviously designed to trade State Department favors for money from the Muslim Brotherhood (Huma's family) and similar monsters of human depravity. The Obama White House hardly disguised its ties to jihadist terror sponsors and child killers. They actually sent Syrian Al Nusra killers Libyan armaments, by way of the CIA arms depot in Benghazi. The AQIM murder of four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, was not an accident, but a way to kill any witnesses. That is why Hillary and Obama didn't answer the 3 A.M. phone call that night. Ambassador Stevens desperately asked for help many times in the weeks preceding the murderous trap of Benghazi, and Hillary's State Department crew ignored him every single time. The United States actually hired jihad gangsters to help "guard" the CIA arms depot in Benghazi. Donald Trump was elected to clean out the fetid swamp of D.C., and we desperately need him to do that. To continue purging the bad guys, President Trump must not be scapegoated and destroyed by the Democrat lynch mob. They will try and try, but they must not succeed. Americans may be slow to anger, but we are not slow to catch the foul smell of swamp corruption. We've seen it before, and the playbook is always the same. For a man of honor, it is difficult to take the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, because the mediocracy will make it look like an admission of guilt. That is who they are. But the Founders wrote the Fifth as a protection against self-incrimination because they understood the nature of corrupt power. They understood the murderous aristocracies of Europe, and they did not want to give the likes of Robert Mueller a chance to set a legal trap. The Fifth Amendment is designed to protect the innocent, not the guilty, and to place the burden of proof where it belongs, on the prosecution. All of us know there is no prosecutable crime here, none whatsoever. The only crime is the corrupt behavior of the swampocrats, and we need them to be fired and publicly disgraced as quickly as possible. The only alternative to taking the Fifth right now is for Donald Trump to walk straight into entrapment by the swamp monsters. In military terms, Trump needs to make a tactical retreat to avoid a plain and obvious ambush. The strategic goal for the Trump administration should be to continue consolidating its power in order to attack the enemy at a time and place of Trump's choosing. Never give the initiative to the enemy. Please check with Generals Mattis and Kelly, because this is outright war. Don't forget that for a second. Taking the Fifth will be hard for Trump, but it is essential to avoid the trap set by the swamp. We know the RINOs will never defend the president of the United States. They ran up the white flag even before he assumed office. Today's left is crazed and fanatical, and they deserve to choke in their own hatred, just like ISIS. They have to be tricked and trapped. Don't let them set the battle space. It is important for normal Americans – not the noisy freaks of the left – to understand what is going on. About half of our voters have a pretty good sense of it, because we've seen lynch mobs before. We are only several months into the Trump presidency, and the assassins are already out there, sponsored by the New York Times in Central Park. Newt Gingrich has seen it all before. Here is what he just wrote on Twitter, "[Robert] Mueller is now clearly the tip of the deep state spear aimed at destroying or at a minimum undermining and crippling the Trump presidency." We are seeing a coup d'état against the U.S. Constitution by those who have nothing but contempt for the law. This is a bureaucratic assassination in the making, with the active collusion of the fired heads of the Obama FBI, the Obama CIA, and the Obama DNI. In the background strings are being pulled by Obama himself and by Hillary and Bill Clinton, aided and abetted by enemies of the United States in the corporate media along with other lynch mobs of the left. One of them just tried to gun down the Republican whip of the House of Representatives. That is who they truly are. They are not susceptible to reason. By now, no sane American believes them. Mr. Trump, please don't step into this trap. We need you for a lot longer to hose out the dirt bags.