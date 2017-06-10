Of course, the United States should be high on their list; but that would require our Congress to rewrite the 1965 immigration act, something which would be politically impossible at this time, even during a Trump administration. However, we Americans should let the Europeans in.

As Europe succumbs to the opening waves of Islamic settler colonialism, the youth of Europe should consider their options. I am not saying that European youth should abandon their continent just yet, but if things get worse, they should have an escape plan ready.

However, there are three nations (along with a fourth region) where European immigration is not only sought but still prized. The area is called in Spanish el Cono Sur (the Southern Cone), and it should be considered.

ARGENTINA

Argentina is arguably the most inviting of these nations. The population, especially surrounding Buenos Aires, where 1/3rd of the nation lives, is very European. Until very recently, under the Kirchners, the Argentines boasted that they were European, not Latino, and distinct from the rest of Latin America -- and until the Kirchners, that boast was generally true.

Roughly 44% of Argentina is pure European in ancestry. Another 39% or so is close to very European with a small amount of native-South American DNA, indicative of an indigenous maternal ancestry which mixed with white conquistadors. However, this can be watered down. Juan Perón was of Spanish, Italian, Basque, British, and reputed native Tehuelche roots -- though some historians dispute the last. Perón, however, boasted of it.

Another 17% of Argentina is of indigenous ancestry, probably mixed with European.

Overall across Argentinean samples,the mean ancestry components as revealed from the... analysis were 78.6%... for European, 17.3%... for Native American, and 4.2%... for West-African ancestry. -- Annals of Human Genetics (2009)

There are African-Argentines, but very few in number. Unfortunately, this was achieved by some ruthless policies in the 19th century. Those with African ancestry are usually mixed with Europeans or Indians, and will often deny any African identity. Thanks to the Kirchners, more indigenous were let in from Peru, and Bolivia. However, Argentina's miserable economic performance has kept that from becoming a flood. In the meantime, Europe's economic struggles sent Spaniards and other Europeans to Argentina, and if Europe gets more unlivable, Argentina holds promise.

(Note: These figures include partial ancestry and can add up over 100% in total.)

Essentially Argentina is European, chiefly Northern Spanish (heavily Galician) mixed with Italian (63%). In many ways, Argentina would resemble the United States, except that its religious background is more demographically Roman Catholic. That is changing, as Latin America, especially Brazil, is in the midst of an enormous Evangelical Revival. And Argentina's ethnic profile is more Southern European than Northern European.

Argentina has a massive German population (8-10%) and a larger population (17%) with some French ancestry, along with some amounts of Irish (2%), British, Greeks, and even a few Scandinavians (½%), Poles (~1%), and Ukrainians (~1%). With a small population of only 44 million people, the introduction of 5 million Northern Europeans (British, German, Swedish, Irish, or French) youth could greatly change Argentina's demographic to make it almost identical to America in the 1950s.

The only drawback is Argentina's history of incredibly corrupt government. Basically, Argentina is best described as the United States run very badly. That seems to be changing now that a free market conservative Mauricio Macri is in office. Catholicism is Argentina's state religion, but freedom of religion is allowed, and Evangelicalism is growing.

While it is true that Argentina is roughly 9% Arabic, about half are very westernized Lebanese Maronite Christians, while most of the others are Syrian Christians, intermarried with the population. Still Argentina is nominally 2% Muslim, but most do not practice Islam. However, this is a far lower percentage than France (10% or more), Britain (5%), Sweden (6%), Spain (4%), or Germany (5%) – and that German figure is rising. Moreover, Islam is not really coddled too much in Latin America, where Christianity (of whatever denomination) is still rather strong.

Argentina is about a third the size of the United States, and most of it is empty. Its constitution welcomes, even encourages European immigration. So if there are Germans, Britons, Swedes, or Frenchman who see the writing on the mosque wall, my advice might be… Go Southwest, Young Hombre.

URUGUAY

Uruguay was historically part of the Spanish Empire, and part of the Viceroyalty from which came Argentina. In fact, it emerged out of Argentina during their War of Independence when Uruguay had a different view concerning the nature of the future government. It is essentially a piece of Argentina that was cut off, and its ethnic mix is not that much different. Strongly Italian (42%) and Spanish, it also has a significant French ethnicity (10%), but a much smaller German ethnicity (~1%), and far fewer Christian Arabs, with almost no Muslims. However, the Catholic University has an Islamic Department, thanks to Arab Money. Proximity to Brazil means it has a larger black population (~10%, including mixed race). About the size of Florida, it has a population of only 3.5 million.

Substantial parts of Uruguay are uninhabited, and an addition of one and a half million Europeans could make Uruguay truly indistinguishable from much of Europe. The country is democratic and secular, and far less corrupt than Argentina. The climate, however, is a subtropical steam bath. Think of coastal Georgia! On the upside is the gorgeous Rambla on the coastline, and the government has set out to give free wi-fi to the whole country, which is always a good thing.

CHILE

Chile is the economic powerhouse of South America. Except for Allende and Pinochet, Chile has a history of reasonably stable, secular, and democratic government. It has a grand coastline moving from Arctic in the south to desert tropical in the north. It is economically viable, and prosperous for South America.

Ethnically, the country is majority Spanish and Basque with some French (3%), British (4%), Italian (1%), German (3%), and Christian Arab (5%) elements. As one can see, Chile took in far less non-Hispanic Europeans than Argentina or Uruguay. It is also more mestizo, with 60% of the country being mixed race -- however that mixture leans heavily to European, with Chile being impolitically correctly classified as near white. The elite classes tend to be whiter, but racial classification, while there, is less rigid.

A public health book from the University of Chile states that 30% of the population is of Caucasian origin; Castizos/Mestizos with an average 60% Caucasian ancestry and 40% Native American ancestry are estimated to amount a total of 65%, while Native Americans (Amerindians) comprise the remaining 5%. -- Wikipedia, citing an archive of the University of Chile original

Chile is subsidizing immigration of entrepreneurs; and would probably welcome Europeans, though the paperwork is intimidating. Chile is about 5% Arabic, but almost all are Christian. Oddly, almost all of these are very anti-Zionist.

Given its range of climate, spectacular and often empty coastal beauty, Chile would be a prize. 3-4 million Europeans in Chile would make Chile close to Europe, alter the demographic, make Chile an unstoppable economic juggernaut. The country is almost impregnable with the Andes on the West, the cold South Pacific on the shoreline, and desert mountains in the north against Peru and Bolivia. Boat people would freeze before they made it to Chile.

SOUTH BRAZIL

South Brazil was, again, once part of the Spanish empire. The guachos in South Brazil have Spanish DNA. The area also had a history of separatism from Brazil. Had British diplomacy not interfered in the Argentine-Brazilian War, South Brazil (esp. Eastern Misiones) and Uruguay might have reverted to Argentina.

South Brazil is heavily European with large German, Ukrainian, and Italian communities.

An infusion of Europeans would make South Brazil very similar to Europe -- it is already heavily urbanized -- but there is still the matter of connection to Northern Brazil. That may not be solvable.

No one is arguing for racial purity. However, if Israel can insist on a 70% or more demographic of Jews to maintain its Jewish character, I see no reason a Western Nation cannot ask for a majoritarian European society. The Southern Cone will never be pure white, nor should it be. But as Western Europe disintegrates before Islam, with governments unwilling to defend themselves or their culture, the Southern Cone offers a place where Western culture and Western peoples can survive in a Western paradigm. It will be more generic than specific, like America; and it will be Latin, but so what?! The Europeans would eventually mix, but even the mixed product would be more European than many sections of London, Paris, or Malmo.

This all would mean that young Europeans would have to leave the double-edged social safety net of Europe (which is drawing in Muslims) and head to South America, as earlier generations of Europeans did. It would be risky, but they would find the task less daunting, and within one generation they could recreate the Southern Cone in Europe's image -- something the founders of Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay wanted. The end result would speak Spanish, but would be more European, more middle class, and thousands of miles away from African and Arabian boat people. It would probably be more democratic than South America ever was, and far more stable. The groundwork has already been laid. The European youth would only have to finish what was started.

To Europeans: your Euro-politicians have abandoned you!

Go southwest, young man!

Mike Konrad is the pen name of an American who wishes he had availed himself more fully of the opportunity to learn Spanish in high school, lo those many decades ago. He writes on the Arabs of South America at http://latinarabia.com. He also started a small website about small computers at http://minireplacement.com.