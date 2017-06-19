In our Civil War, a war fought about the Constitution and freedom, 600,000 people died; it was far and away our worst war, and today's demagogues are still trying to twist the reality of that war to sucker all the airheads of the left.

If Shakespeare were alive today, he would instantly recognize the New York Times and its treasonous ilk, because Shakespeare feared nothing more than treason and civil war -- which is exactly what happened to the Roman Empire after the plotters stabbed Julius Caesar to death in the Forum.

In American history it was the Democrats, of course, who fanatically supported African-American slavery, and who stirred up rebellion against the constitutionally elected president, one Abraham Lincoln, an outsider to the whispering cliques of DC. Lincoln was fiercely hated by selfish Deep Government of the time.

It was also the Democrats who started the Ku Klux Klan, to terrorize African-Americans, and to stir up treason by lynch mob. More recently it was Senator Robert (Sheets) Byrd who started his political career as a segregationist KKK lynch mob leader, hating on blacks.

If it had been up to the establishment of Lincoln's day, African-American slavery would still be here. Instead, far too many inner city black people are still chained to welfare, endemic violence, broken families, and other liberal contrivances, all in Democrat-dominated inner cities.

Shakespeare served the Court of Queen Elizabeth, filled with power-hungry plotters like Jim ("Li'l Leaker") Comey and John Podesta, who started the Russia scam that now has the airheads of the media fulminating. In Elizabeth's Court the Russian rumor would have called been a Spanish plot, but that's the only difference.

We certainly have our share of Democrat demagogues ready to whip up ignorant mobs, including Obama's Jerry Wright and Al Sharpton (who whipped up a Harlem mob to burn down a Jewish-owned clothing store). The New York Times has been in close cahoots with Sharpton ever since.

The Bard might have had John Podesta in mind when he wrote:

Yon Cassia has a lean and hungry look... such men are dangerous.

Within 24 hours of Hillary’s defeat Podesta had cooked up the Russia hacking story, suggesting that he may have set up the phony Russian plot before the election, to prepare a "stab in the back" legend for the Three Stooges, Jim Comey (FBI), John Brennan (CIA) and Jim Clapper (DNI), all swamp snakes of the worst kind. They rose during the Clinton-Obama years, so they are loyal to the Democrat left, not to the United States of America.

Shakespeare hated mobs, and the New York Times whips up mobs every day for breakfast.

But the Bard has Marc Anthony yelling at the mobs

"You sticks, you stones, you worse than worthless things!"

But it didn't do any good, any more than reasoning with the NYT does any good today.

The NYT is Holy of Holies of the fake news industry, as it has been ever since it covered up the criminal regimes of Hitler and Stalin in the 1930s.

A strong constitutional cxecutive --- a Donald Trump --- was the Founders’ answer to the long history of bloody civil war in human history, swarming with an endless series of blood-dripping knife plotters.

To Shakespeare, the murder of Julius Caesar was a great catastrophe, a trigger for the long and bloody civil war that followed, splitting the Roman armies under Marc Anthony and Brutus. That's what the play is about.

As for Brutus, today's Brutus is Robert Mueller, who presents himself as "an honorable man" but is anything but that. That's the point of Marc Anthony's sarcastic speech, repeating the phrase "But Brutus is an honorable man," when in fact Brutus struck the dagger blow that convinced Julius Caesar to finally give up. That is our "honorable" Special Prosecutor, our Witch Hunter General.

We can't expect the functional illiterates of the NYT to understand that, of course. For them, Shakespeare is just another big name, like Macy's or Nordstrom's. For people who actually read Shakespeare, he is full of ominous warnings about sedition and treachery in politics and war, which have not changed one little bit.

The New York Times, which is paying for the enactment of murder of the duly elected President of the United States, is filled with hotheads of the Stalinist persuasion, people who are not liberals at all, but believers in violence and arbitrary power over the voters of the United States. Yes, they have their limos, just as the Soviet Apparat had its, but they are run by a deep wish for war and violence, because normal people simply won't buckle under to their central commands. They are psychological persecutors just like the Spanish Inquisition, because contrary to all the facts they believe they are the Good People, who must punish the Evil Little People for their own good. That leftist conviction resulted in 100 million dead innocents in the last century, but in the nature of fanatics, actual evidence means nothing.

No power is more arbitrary and unchecked than that of unelected Washington bureaucrats, nominally subordinates of the Chief Executive, who are now in open rebellion against him, ready to stab him to death.

The Founders would never in a million years support today's assassins, especially Jim Comey and Robert Mueller. The whole Special Prosecutor scam is in plain and obvious violation of the US Constitution, which was written to limit abuses of power. No wonder the Obamas of this world hate and despise the US Constitution.

Which is really what this fight is about. The left hates the Constitution, while conservatives revere its wisdom and strength. Donald Trump is not the biggest issue: The US Constitution is the real issue.

Today it looks like our fakest Native American, Senator Liz Warren of Massachusetts, is joining the hysterical mob by "warning" Trump that "nasty women have really had it with guys like you!”

Senator Warren is not just a fake Native American, having made her phony Harvard Law career based on an affirmative action lie, she is also a phony Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, in her characteristic pose, leaning over that wooden lectern to harangue her imaginary Bolsheviks to go hang some more helpless peasants.

Warren is Hollywood's idea of Vladimir Lenin, and this whole charade is being staged as street theater.

Like his mentor Saul Alinsky, Barack Hussein Obama believes that what matters is not power, but the appearance of power. That is the plain purpose of the current street theater against the constitutionally elected President of the United States, our current successor to Abraham Lincoln, who was also an outsider, doing his level best to beat down the poisonous swamp snakes of DC.

William Shakespeare would be applauding Trump, because the alternative is too awful for words. Shakespeare believed in duly constituted authority to keep the peace in England. He was right then, and conservatives also support duly constituted authority. If the left wants to go back to Stalin, they will have to destroy the US Constitution to get there.