Last week the Republican Senate leadership released the text of their Obamacare replacement, and naturally the Tapers and Tadpoles of Democrat Nation immediately demanded to know “what is our cry?” The answer was not slow in coming. The universal reaction of Democrats and their willing accomplices in the media was that Millions Must Die .

You may be thinking that this is all a bit over the top. After all, does not James C. Riley in Rising Life Expectancy tell us that biomedicine is only one of about eight factors that have contributed to our present human life expectancy?

But it all makes sense to me. You see, from my catch phrase “Government is Force,” it is obvious that political activists would naturally turn to frightful predictions of gloom and doom whenever some heartless politician proposes cutting a government program.

Think about it. If government is force, then it must need a pretty solid justification to continue its program of force -- which in the United States amounts to extracting about 35 percent from the labor of the American people. But how do you justify the continuation of the program of force? The answer is obvious. The government’s program of force must continue because the alternative is death and destruction.

Okay. Let us look at the government’s program of force as it relates to health care in the United States. Here is usgovernmentspending.com’s chart of health care spending since 1900 in percent of GDP.

Wow! There must have been a stunning increase in life expectancy after the government stepped into health care in 1965 after decades of neglect and took health care spending from 1 percent of GDP up to the present 8 percent of GDP in 50 years!

Not quite. In 1930, U.S. life expectancy was 59.7 years. Forty years later in 1970, just as government health care was getting cranked up, it was 70.8 years, just 11 years more than the Depression year of 1930. Forty years more years, in 2010, life expectancy was 78.7 years, or 9 years more. So we can say that the government programs to deliver health care to the poor and the aged have basically not budged the needle.

So surprise on that. See the settled science from James C. Riley

Now I am confident that people will die if ObamaCare is repealed. But then people will die if ObamaCare is not repealed. Millions will die.

If you are a Democrat or a Democratic operative with a byline then the obvious thing to say is that Millions Must Die. Otherwise there is no warrant for the people of America being forced to fork out 8 percent of GDP, about $1.6 trillion a year, so that politicians and activists can buy the votes of poor people and old people and people with pre-existing conditions.

But here is a puzzler. The Tapers and the Tadpoles, the Democratic operatives and the Democratic operatives with bylines, do not use the Millions Must Die “cry” when they are proposing new government programs. Why is that?

It becomes obvious when you parse my other definition of government:

Government is an armed minority, occupying territory and taxing the inhabitants thereof to reward its supporters.

When the government or a president is buying votes with a new program the “cry” is all about the reward, the free stuff. As in reducing health insurance premiums by $2,500 per year, as in free preventative care and free birth-control pills.

It is only when some evil Republicans show up and propose to clean up the frightful mess that the Democrats have made that the Tapers and the Tadpoles start their other cry: Millions Must Die.

Very well. We have plumbed the depths of Democratic political tactics and now completely understand it. The question is: what do we do about it, as we toil as slaves in the land of Egypt while the government gets bigger and bigger.

Where is the political genius who can part the waters and lead us into a new Promised Land where the ruling class is not sitting on our necks to the tune of 35 percent of GDP and piling up a mountain of regulatory skulls?

I suppose it would have to start with a leader that promised to make the country great again. Someone to put a stop to illegal immigrants providing us with a live test of the law of supply and demand in respect of wages paid to low-skilled workers. Someone who promised to cut taxes, and reverse eight years of phone-and-pen presidential executive orders. Someone that got his supporters so enthusiastic that some of them would try to attend every one of his political rallies.

Good luck with that, Moses.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also see his American Manifesto and get his Road to the Middle Class.