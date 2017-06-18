Prior to her meteoric rise to fame, Megyn was married to an anesthesiologist named David Kendall. Mr. Kendall said that on the day the couple married, the priest counseled Megyn on the importance of ‘taking care of her husband.’ Megyn responded to the advice by asking, "What about him taking care of his wife?"

Like a Black Widow spider, infotainment sensation Megyn Kelly has advanced both her personal and career life sniffing out testosterone and then feeding off male prey.

The ambitious celebrity enhanced her résumé, transforming from a rookie news anchor into a self-impressed show boater with the same self-regard.

Unlike the deadly arachnoid, Megyn doesn’t need to physically mate with her prey to get what she needs before the poison flows, but she openly exploits her female sexuality.

Nightly, on The Kelly File, the commentator showcased her legs under a glass-top table.

As her hubris grew, Megyn endeavored to act cutesy on camera and restyled her hair into an edgy updated version of Sly Stallone’s 1980’s love interest, Brigitte Nielsen.

To cover the Republican National Convention, Megyn showed up in a spaghetti strap dress.

Then, after being criticized, she defended her choice of beachwear by saying, “women can be smart and feminine at the same time.”

Four years after that wedding ceremony, the woman who wanted a wife sought a better way to get men to provide for her needs, something she apparently felt neither a husband nor a 10-year career in the legal profession was delivering. Megyn divorced David, left her job as an attorney, and latched onto a guy named Bill Lord, who gave the fledgling news personality her first break at an ABC affiliate in Washington DC.

From there, Kelly advanced by moving on to well-respected television journalist Brit Hume, who became her mentor. In response to his wife Kim’s urging, a dutiful Hume delivered Megyn’s audition tape to the late Chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes. Ailes responded by creating a spot for Kelly and putting her on the air.

In 2014, Megyn told Business Insider “My boss, Roger Ailes, has been a huge inspiration.” Yet two years later, in her 2016 autobiography, Settle for More, Megyn expressed thanks to that inspirational boss by revealing that Ailes offered to advance her career in “exchange for sexual favors.”

And Megyn certainly did advance.

Maybe David Kendall could provide insight as to why his ex-wife, who once falsely implied he committed adultery, has a propensity to advance her interests via false accusations.

Nonetheless, in addition seeking out powerful men do her bidding,

Meanwhile, back at Fox News, Megyn’s bevy of manservants included a kindhearted mentor, a now-deceased boss, Bill O’Reilly, and a newer more compliant stay-at-home husband named Doug Brunt.

In addition to that short list, Megyn’s ladder to the top was soon notched with notable and notorious male names like Josh Duggar, Bill Ayers, Michael Moore, and Mark McKinnon of Showtime’s Political Circus. McKinnon is the guy in the Stetson who enjoyed sitting on the other side of Megyn’s see-through desk.

Among those the news anchor allegedly “demolished” to advance her career is radio talk show host Mike Gallagher, Fox News political consultant Karl Rove, and psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow. At one point, Megyn was feeling so feisty she attempted to go brain cell-to-brain cell with Newt Gingrich – that was a smack down Megyn should have avoided.

It was Kelly who once said, "Television is just like typing — there's no way to get better without doing it a lot, over and over,” which apparently also holds true for chewing up and spitting out men.

Even still, to date, Kelly’s most daring man-scapade took place at the first Republican presidential debate when, in an attempt to portray him as a womanizer, Megyn posed an in-your-face “temperament” question to candidate Donald Trump. By depicting Trump in a negative light, in her mind, the news anchor had managed to accomplish more for her career in a few minutes of verbal abuse than Hume, Ailes, and O’Reilly were able to deliver in 12-years.

As a result of the Trump hysteria that followed, the Murdoch brothers negotiated a $20-million a year contract renewal to keep Kelly at Fox. Rather than accept the offer, Megyn dissociated herself from the cable news giant and got Andrew Lack, the chairman of NBC’s news division, to convince NBC to shell out between 15 and 20 million.

Sadly for her, the woman who thought she would strut in and own the peacock is now finding it more difficult to employ the same methods at NBC that worked so well for her at Fox News.

For example, during the début of her new show, “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly,” for a state dinner at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg Megyn showed up in a thigh-high slit skirt and stiletto heels. Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared less than impressed with both the outfit and her interviewing skills.

Not to be deterred by the abysmal ratings that followed the Putin premiere, Megyn segued from a Russian president to a controversial - love him or hate him - conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones anticipated Megyn was setting him up. So, instead of being distracted by blonde curls and false eyelashes, Jones focused on secretly taping both the actual and pre-interview discussions.

When the parents of Sandy Hook victims found out about the show’s topic, advertisers threatened to boycott NBC for agreeing to allow Kelly to give credibility to a man who once said the mass shooting a “hoax.” Megyn responded to the outcry by using it as an opportunity to diss Jones and tie him and his “outrageous conspiracy theories” to Donald Trump.

Alex then ‘trumped’ Kelly by leaking a tape of Megyn sounding more flirtatious toward Jones than ‘personally revolted.’

In the end, Megyn ‘blowhards beware’ Kelly has worked very hard mastering the craft of elevating herself at the expense of men. Now, after all the “exploitation and impunity” Kelly enjoyed at Fox, in her first two weeks at NBC, Megyn is finally receiving a just reward for the man-eating methods she’s employed making a name for herself.

