The leftist genderist radicals attempting to eliminate the distinction between male and female may have societal breakdown in mind, for certainly, their current insanity will achieve the destruction of Western civilization, built as it has been on the twin foundations of Christianity and science.

The whole point of radicals who are leading the transgender movement is to tear down the societal structures that still give meaning to Western civilization in order to create a Brave New World – an insane new world based on untenable abstractions and a sere, reductionist version of "equality" that guarantees that the material entity we know as "man and woman" burns up in the fires of destructive postmodernism. Differentiation is seen as inherently discriminatory; therefore, destroy the differentiation between male and female, and we will have a more equitable society.

No society in the past or present – aside from a miniscule percentage of people, mostly in the West – has ever denied the reality that the human race is divided into male and female, nor has any civilization, Christian or not, ever thought human beings are capable of changing themselves by mere feeling into the opposite of what they were born as.

But here we are, with some of our so-called best and brightest in academia and politics and even theology writing dense and inherently incomprehensible works about the "fluid" nature of male and female, with some proclaiming that both science and theology support self-transformation. René Descartes's dictum, "I think, therefore I am," has been transformed into "I feel, therefore I am what I determine myself to be." If I feel like the opposite of what I was born as, I am what I believe myself to be.

Eloise Brook delineates the new gender ideology succinctly in her article "Trans, Transgender, Cisgender: We Are What We Name Ourselves."

As the pernicious and destructive gender ideology has percolated down from academia into mainstream culture and its institutions, including even the Church, its path of destruction can be clearly seen, and prognostications about what the future will look like can be easily surmised.

The consequences for modern feminism are easily noted. Women like Germaine Greer, for instance, see clearly that if the binary distinction between men and women is not maintained, there is no such thing as women's rights, no such thing as feminism, no such thing as equality before the law. There's only power – re-establishment of the patriarchy, in the pejorative sense of that term. As Brandon Showalter reports in The Christian Post, women's rights activists are noting that transgender policies cause the erasure of females, enable voyeurism, and allow eugenics on children. Mary Lou Singleton, a feminist who is a member of the board of the leftist Women's Liberation Front, says, "What we are seeing is the legal erasure of the material reality of sex, and this redefinition of sex as a set of, in my opinion, odious sex role stereotypes you identify with."

Ms. Singleton has identified one of the most deleterious consequences of radical gender ideology – namely, that it makes an ass of the law.

It does so in at least two important ways.

First, the attempt to alter the natural law – what Ms. Singleton identifies as "material reality" – on which human law is based, can end only in profound distortion and eventual destruction of the laws presently undergirding civilization, the immediate effects being felt most clearly in family law as well as in laws pertaining to human rights.

A natural law as universal as the observable fact that mankind is male and female cannot be altered or suspended at whim without disastrous consequences. Deciding that human beings are not intrinsically either male or female is not like changing a rule in football. That will not have earth-shattering consequences – for most, at least.

But making natural law changeable at whim, and then seeking to enforce a disturbed view of reality via law, will result in a civilizational earthquake. Those who substitute madness for reality, substituting their own insanity in place of reason, are as hell-bent on tyranny as the mad emperor Nero, who also thought himself a god who could transcend moral law by fiat.

In brief, there are realities beyond the abilities of human beings to change them. One of those realities is being born male or female.

To deny reality is madness. It follows that the only way to facilitate madness is by force, hence the inversion of the fundamental bases of natural law in order to accommodate insanity by fascist tactics. The complete irrationality exhibited by the genderist radical left is supposed to be embraced by the rest of us unenlightened troglodytes, much as Germans were forced to say, "Heil Hitler"; the citizens of China were forced to read only Mao Tse-Tung's Little Red Book; and Soviets were forced to have portraits of Josef Stalin in their living rooms. We are expected to accede to and even applaud insanity. We must bow to madmen, accepting the dead end of the Nietzschean notion that not only can we create our own values, but we can create and arbitrarily redefine at will our very selves, body and soul.

The idea of "soul" brings us to the second consequence of gender ideology as applied to law. As Professor Jordan Peterson notes in his lecture "The Idea of God," jettisoning the notion of "imago dei" – that is, that man and woman are created in the image of God – involves the total destruction of the interpretive structure of Western law, rendering the notion of law as meaningless except as sheer and arbitrary power dictates. If the value and meaning of the human being is completely arbitrary, and there is no intrinsic reality of the human being as male or female, then the structure of law as presently constituted is moot, beginning with family law.

What the new structure of gender laws might look like is revealed by the statist trends of Canadian law. According to a recent Breitbart report, the "Supporting Children, Youth and Families Act approved on June 1 by a vote of 63 to 23, the Canadian government may legally remove children from families that refuse to accept their child's chosen 'gender identity.'"

The minister of children and youth services, Michael Coteau, declared that "a parent's failure to recognize and support a child's gender self-identification is a form of child abuse, and a child in these circumstances should be removed from the situation and placed into protection."

The report notes that "the religious faith in which the parents are raising the child – present in former laws – has been removed from consideration for assessing the child's best interests."

In other words, the state's embrace of gender ideology leads to the idea that a child belongs to the state, not to parents, whose religious principles are considered dangerous to their children. The situation resembles the forced participation in the Nazis' Hitler Youth and the Soviet Union's All Union Pioneer Organization – both entities infused with ideological correctness that overruled parental rights, both entities in defiance of natural and moral law upheld by the Jewish and Christian faiths.

As noted, the demolition of the Jewish and Christian faiths is exactly what is desired by the genderists.

The consequences to Canada and the United States, which is rapidly falling prey to the genderists, will be nothing short of disaster.

As Dorothy Sayers points out in her discussion about the consequences of disregarding both natural and moral law – also formerly known as "sin" – to future generations (The Mind of the Maker):

Defy the commandments of the natural law, and the race will perish in a few generations; co-operate with them, and the race will flourish for ages to come. That is the fact; whether we like it or not, the universe is made that way. This commandment [God's natural and moral law for the universe] is interesting because it specifically puts forward the moral law as the basis of the moral code; because God has made the world like this and will not alter it, therefore you must not worship your own fantasies, but pay allegiance to the truth.

The genderists have severed themselves from the truth, moral and natural, scientific and religious. Their success will mean utter chaos and confusion.

It is up to the Church to confront the utter corruption of truth represented by the genderist insanities presently being inflicted on humanity, male and female alike.

Is the Church up to the task?

Only if she regards the truth as worth defending. The future will tell.

Fay Voshell holds an M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, which awarded her its prize for excellence in systematic theology. Her thoughts have appeared in many online magazines, including Fox News, CNS, Barbwire, National Review, RealClearReligion, and Russia Insider. She may be reached at fvoshell@yahoo.com .