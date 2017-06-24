CNN late Friday deleted a story from its website that claimed Senate investigators were looking into a Russian investment fund whose chief executive met with a member of President Trump’s transition team, later issuing a retraction in the story's place.

Anti-Trump madness has seized control at CNN, causing the network to disgrace itself so badly that even a progressive outlets are grossed out. The latest humiliation to the propaganda organ that has repelace the news network came at the hands of Buzzfeed (of all places!). Jim Dalrymple II writes:

The now-deleted story, by investigative reporter Thomas Frank, was published Thursday and cited a single, unnamed source who claimed that the Senate Intelligence Committee was looking into a "$10-billion Russian investment fund whose chief executive met with a member of President Donald Trump's transition team four days before Trump's inauguration." But by Friday evening, the story had vanished from CNN's website. It was not immediately clear when the story was removed, but a tweet linking to the story, from CNN's Politics account, was also deleted sometime Friday evening.

Did they think nobody would notice? Nothing ever simply disappears from the internet thanks to cache memories.

After noticing the story's disappearance, BuzzFeed News contacted CNN. More than an hour later, an editor's note appeared on CNN's website. A company representative sent BuzzFeed News a link to the note, but did not answer other questions about why the story was removed.

What is the likelihood of consequences for Thomas Frank? Low, I would suspect. Having cast its lot with the forces seeking to oust President Trump, CNN is stuck and will continue to fight.