Britain’s Islamic Domino

The current wave of Islamic terror seen in Manchester and London, only reinforces the general feeling that the excessive political correctness of recent years by the Obama Presidency, by the British Labor party, and the European media has fostered and festered productive breeding grounds for Islamic terrorists in the heart of England. London’s current Mayor Sadiq Khan, a practicing Muslim, could have a significant impact on the minds and hearts of many of England’s young Muslims should he decide to express what should have been said years ago to Muslims living in England and throughout the Western World. Khan could have reinforced the idea that practicing Muslims such as himself are modern citizens who happen to worship Allah, yet do not bring any kind of belief in the preeminence of Sharia Law. Islamic terror is the logical extension of the belief that Sharia must be imposed. Mayor Khan could state that the former would not pose a threat to England or the Western lifestyle while the latter belief would be a “mortal threat.” The danger facing Britain and other Western nations from the Islamic wave sweeping the Middle East and beyond arises not from the fact that people practicing the Islamic religion are Muslim, but rather from the degree to which they adhere to the totalitarian, supremacist Islamic doctrine of Sharia.

However, you don’t have to go back very far in Mayor Sadiq Khan’s past to find links with some pretty questionable characters. Some of these associations date back to his time as a human rights lawyer trying to get England to lift its ban on the American Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, who has described Jews as ‘blood-suckers’ and called Hitler ‘a very great man.’ Khan didn’t mind speaking at the same conference as Sajeel Abu Ibrahim, a member of the now proscribed Islamist organization that trained the 7/7 bomber Mohammad Sidique Khan. In 2004, Sadiq Khan appeared on a platform with five Islamic extremists at a conference in London organized by Al-Aqsa, a group that has published works by the notorious Holocaust denier Paul Eisen. In the same year, Khan was the chair of the Muslim Council of Britain’s legal affairs committee, and was involved in defending the Muslim scholar Dr Yusuf Al-Qaradawi. Among other things, he’s the author of a book called The Lawful and Prohibited in Islam, in which he justifies wife beating and discusses whether homosexuals should be killed. Most notoriously, he condones ‘martyrdom operations’, i.e. suicide bombings, against Israeli civilians, which he describes as ‘God’s justice’: ‘Allah Almighty is just; through his infinite wisdom he has given the weak a weapon the strong do not have and that is their ability to turn their bodies into bombs as Palestinians do.’ In spite of holding these views, Qaradawi was not an ‘extremist’ in Sadiq Khan’s eyes. In 2006, by which time Khan had been elected to Parliament, Khan was one of the signatories of a letter to the Guardian that blamed terrorist incidents, such as 7/7, on British foreign policy, particularly Britain’s support for Israel. ‘It is our view that current British government policy risks putting civilians at increased risk both in the UK and abroad,’ Should Mayor Khan decide to, he can render a real public service by not shying away from the issue of what it means to be a practicing Muslim in a Western nation. He can align himself with the call for tougher counterterrorism measures suggested by the British PM and be the first to demand that the UK must not pretend that things can remain the same. Khan can abandon the politically correct rhetoric about Islam and the legitimacy of terror to advance political goals, whether it be ISIS or the Palestinians who have been using terror for the latter part of the past 100 years, at first against Jews and later against the State of Israel. Khan could share his new understanding that what was perceived in the past as threat on Israel is now beginning to be understood as a problem for Britain and the Western world as a whole. This is the meaning of the Islamic Domino Effect. During the latter part of the previous century, a powerful and belligerent conglomeration of state and non-state Islamic forces adopted the use of terror to create a strategic threat on the continuing survival of the State of Israel. During those years the use of Islamic terror was considered a local threat to Israel and a consequence of the ongoing conflict between Israel and her Arab neighbors. Islamic terror was perceived in the West as a complementary Islamic tactic to weaken Israel between periods of intermittent full-blown military warfare, always resulting in Israel's defeat of combined Arab military forces. Islamic terror was not understood or interpreted as a strategic threat for Western nations. This acceptance of Islamic terror as a genuine and justifiable expression of nationalistic aspirations provided for the leaders of Radical Islam the belief that the Western world must accept Islam, by force if necessary, and that they have a divine right to impose Islam on the Western world. Until recently, Israel stood alone in the Middle East in the midst of a sea of Islamic forces. Israel, a bastion of democratic stability, a regional military superpower, and a frontline defense for Britain and the Western World against the belligerency and imperialistic inspirations of Islamic forces who wish to conquer the West. No longer should politically correct rhetoric be articulated unchallenged, presenting the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel as a localized conflict rather than as the preliminary stage for the Islamic threat to pose a direct territorial threat on France, on England, and on the rest of the Western World. The seeds of this Islamic threat on the integrity of the Western World are already planted to grow and attack from within and from without, creating a domino effect that will disrupt Western societies as we know them. This week’s terror in the streets of London is only a preview of what to expect in the future. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, can be an agent of change that modern Islam so clearly needs. The writer, a 25-year veteran of the I.D.F., served as a field mental health officer and Commander of the Central Psychiatric Military Clinic for Reserve Soldiers at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring from active duty, he provides consultancy services to NGO’s implementing Psycho trauma and Psychoeducation programs to communities in the North and South of Israel and is a strategic advisor to the Chief Foreign Envoy of Judea and Samaria Contact: medconf@netvision.net.il