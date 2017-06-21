Mueller is a much admired man; he has had a good, long, and honorable career. He has bipartisan respect for having served his country with integrity and distinction. However, in government, integrity is no guarantee of longevity, or even survival, for that matter. (See? "Matter" and "investigation" are not synonyms unless you're Loretta Lynch.)

When Robert Mueller III accepted his position as special counsel, he knew he would have to procure a scalp, or at the very least real blood from the president or someone close to him.

No one survives in Washington for very long without understanding the establishment and the "game."

With this investigation, the progressive-elite zealots, who constitute the apparatchik-academia-media triad that controls day-to-day governance, the "news," and what our children learn, will accept nothing less than an outcome that permanently damages this president and his administration. That would be their worst-case scenario; what they really pine for is impeachment.

Yet didn't they tell us Comey (who has given new meaning to "I going to take a leak") was a universally respected person as well? Wasn't he full of integrity, an exceptional leader and administrator as well as a skillful prosecutor? Didn't they also tell us he was honorable and truthful? I think the last few months have put that illusion to bed.

Let's be clear: the president is Mueller's target. If he didn't know this going in, the Washington Post's recent declaration of the fact sourced by anonymous "officials who described the financial focus of the investigation [and who] spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly" should clarify the matter for Mueller.

They were "not authorized to speak publicly"? Mueller as special counsel has only recently been appointed, and even more recently his investigation staffed. Yet already there are leakers on his team? How is that for integrity and honor?

Another thing: When staff is hired from only one end of the political spectrum, it is not unusual for the result of the investigation to reflect that. Are these appointees going to throw their lives and careers away in the service of the truth? History is replete with those who have sold themselves for much less.

Let's go over Mueller's staff. As Glenn Reynolds pointed out, "he has chosen lawyers who records show have contributed substantially to Democratic campaigns. Indeed, two have given the maximum $2,700 donation to Hillary Clinton last year, while another worked for the Clinton Foundation. No one could accept them as impartial towards the man who defeated her."

In addition, hires James Quarles, a former assistant prosecutor during the Watergate investigation; Aaron Zebley; and Jeannie Rhee, once a senior adviser to Attorney General Eric Holder, are all former partners at Mueller's old law firm, WilmerHale. Mueller, who got his appointment as the result of leaks orchestrated by his best friend Comey, has now hired his friends in turn. That's the way it's done in Washington; you have to reward your friends when you have the opportunity.

Another hire, Andrew Weissmann, headed the high-profile investigation into the wrongdoings at Enron and, earlier, investigated organized crime when he worked for the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York.

Starting last century, Weissmann, Rhee, and Quarles alone have donated more than $50,000 to Democrats, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Why was it easy for Trump, who until he was elected probably never gave conservative judges a second thought, to find conservative justices for appointment, but Robert Mueller III can find only progressives and donors to Hillary for his staff? Perhaps that is exactly what he was looking for.

With the "Hillary for President" never-ending campaign, which still refuses to acknowledge she actually lost, isn't it naïve to believe that donors to her campaign are going to be open-minded and follow the evidence? Most people would realize how well the Clintons treat their friends when in power and roll the dice for Hillary – that's where the money is.

Just as Chris Rock said money makes a bald spot look like a part, it can also buy quite a bit of loyalty. It is so much easier to self-delude when there might be personal enrichment on the horizon.

While it's always good to "follow the money," this is not about the money. Most of the people involved here are already rich. This is primarily about ideology and the political rewards and appointments that can come with being on the right side.

Even so, say Mueller and his entirely unbiased staff investigate and find nothing. Does anyone believe that will be accepted by the Patriots of Resist? No, there will be immediate shouts of "cover-up" and "scoundrels."

Mueller will no longer be the widely respected man he is today, and he is a widely respected man today because he knows this and he knows how to play the game. The only way for Mueller to escape his investigation unscathed is for him to find something that proves that Donald Trump should not be president.

James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal says of Mueller's investigation: "Robert Mueller is conducting an investigation in search of a premise. But if this is starting to look like the Seinfeld of federal productions – a show about nothing – recent events suggest it could end up being about something worse."

Yeah, it's called a witch hunt.