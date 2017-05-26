On Jan. 23, 2017, just three days after his swearing-in ceremony, President Trump reinstated what has been known as the “Mexico City Policy” (because of its roots at a population conference in Mexico City). The policy, initiated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, to the delight of most Americans , prohibits U.S. taxpayer dollars from going to organizations that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning abroad.

One of the things President Donald Trump should be most proud of from his short time in the White House is his decision to move the U.S. away from the hideous business of promoting abortion-on-demand around the world.

Big Abortion, of course, despises the policy and effectively forced both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to rescind it. On the other hand, President George W. Bush, and now President Trump, moved quickly to protect the dignity of human life once in office by reinstituting it.

But President Trump deserves great credit for the deliberate way in which he is following through on the implementation of the policy.

On May 9, 2017, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced a plan of implementation that expanded the policy, now appropriately to be known as “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance.” The plan will apply to over 8 billion dollars appropriated to the Department of State, Department of Defense, and the Agency for International Development, commonly known as USAID.

Under the new policy, any organization that agrees to not perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning or fund other groups that do so can receive taxpayer money. Although the policy does not apply to U.S. “non-governmental organizations” (NGOs), it will apply to any money it gives out to any foreign NGOs.

It is important to note that the U.S. will not reduce the amount invested in global health, but the U.S. is merely revising the way in which that money is distributed. There are plenty of organizations providing help for women around the world that do not feel the need to perform and promote abortions.

Those who scream of impending doom because of this policy run into the age-old problem of facts. As we have mentioned, this policy has been implemented before while the U.S. continued its great work around the world. No, the world did not come to an end.

There is no question that we can be a great influence for life, health, and prosperity around the world, without promoting the dark business of abortion, which most Americans reject in the first place. Indeed, we are better when we do so.

Obianuju Ekeocha, the president of Culture of Life Africa, said, “Contrary to what the abortion giants and their pro-abortion liberal friends are saying, this expanded Mexico City Policy will be welcomed across Africa.”

Ekeocha’s enthusiastic statement reminds us of one of the most pernicious aspects of President Obama’s (and sadly, those of the Democratic party in general) commitment to abortion promotion abroad. Many countries do not want it, and yet the U.S., under their leadership, continued to pressure these countries to bow to their particular (radical liberal) view of “reproductive rights.”

No more. The more than 80 percent of Americans who oppose using taxpayer dollars to support abortion in other countries can rejoice today. We are out of the abortion business overseas. (No, not completely. I understand there is much work to be done. But this development is truly a blessing for America and the world.)

It is encouraging also that we have heard a clear commitment from the Trump Administration to actively monitor the progress of implementing the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance grants. Furthermore, they show a willingness to conduct a comprehensive review of its processes to assess its success. This is important, given the volatile nature of the topic and the vast opportunities around the world where the process can break down.

Let us remain diligent in prayer and hold our elected officials accountable in the years ahead.