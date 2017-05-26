The Obama administration enacted "Net Neutrality" in defiance of a Supreme Court decision. In essence, Barack Obama seized ISP property because the ISPs weren't serving the public interest. This was exactly how socialist revolutionary Benito Mussolini defined Fascism : a system where citizens own private property so long as they serve the public interest.

As I write this, there is a crowd outside the house of FCC commissioner Pai. His crime? He is returning control of the internet to internet service providers (ISPs).

Churchill said Fascism would take root in the West under the guise of anti-Fascism, but I digress.

My real concern here is the rise of the radical left – those people who believe that their cause is so good that it justifies any means. It's a rapidly growing idea and movement with a campaign to harass, intimidate, and threaten anyone who dares disagree with it. This is the type of reactionary stuff that portends a shift toward tyranny.

Never in my life before have I actually been afraid for myself and my family simply for giving a political opinion.

This isn't the way it's supposed to work in the United States. Elections bring new forces in, but there are things those victors can't do. It's this system that maintains the peace and insures a free flow of ideas. This is the system that has prevented tyranny since our founding.

But in 2017, liberals at every level have decided that those rules (be they constitutional or local) just don't apply to them. This has terrifying implications. Calls for violence against those who disagree with the liberal narrative are becoming all too common, and not just in backwater channels of the internet.

Calling for violence against our fellow citizens has never been found to be protected by the First Amendment. Ironic that these people want to lecture us about how "unsafe" they feel.

The most disturbing thing about all these calls for chaos has been the reaction of our elected officials and leaders, various law enforcement, and administrators of our justice system, which have held every opinion from encouraging the rioters to lazy apathy. These are the people who are supposed to be protecting the bedrock of our peace and civility. They all took oaths to uphold this – not just for their friends, but for everyone.

In Berkeley, California, the mayor told police to stand down in the face of rioters because he is a member of the group doing the rioting. In Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby went on a crusade against the police department. Now crime is spiking. As I write this, our courts are throwing out border executive orders meant to protect us from hostile foreigners. The courts take these actions based not on the rule of law, but on campaign rhetoric.

Are all of these people blind to the irony of the implications of their arguments? Our government depends on good citizens to uphold the law and treat it like it's serious. If people can pick and choose which laws they're going to obey, what do I need politicians, judges, lawyers, and administrators for? From illegal immigration to the First Amendment, these morons are actually arguing themselves out of their jobs.

What are these liberal leaders going to do when their anarchist and revolutionary friends make good on their demands and ban the offices these politicians occupy? "Anarchy" means "no government." These people are talking about "tearing down the establishment." How can any politician back this? The American left likes to condescend that we don't understand the forces we're dealing with. I think it's the other way around. They're tampering with things they clearly haven't thought through.

And where are the Republican leaders on all of this? Why are they sitting silently? These rioters and troublemakers are breaking the law. Why aren't we seeing mass arrests? Where are the lawsuits?

These are largely rent-a-mobs showing up. They're well funded. That means they're backed by people with deep pockets. Aren't they liable for the destruction and violence? Somewhere under those thousands of pages of laws, rules, and regulations, they are constantly hammering conservative groups with, these liberal organizations have to be guilty of violating something. Why aren't these people being held responsible? If not civil suits, where are the criminal charges? Many of them and their supporters brag openly about what they're going to do. People have the right to assemble peaceably.

Why does the law seem to protect only those who break it?

Do Republicans in leadership realize that the American left is intimidating their voters to get them unelected? Isn't their first duty to get re-elected? Why aren't they standing up for their supporters? Liberals do (see illegal immigration).

The law is supposed to apply to all of us equally. But it just doesn't seem to be that way in 2017.

So what do we do when faced with all of this? If you're a leader, you use your position. Hammer these people with the same rules they use against conservative groups.

If you're a lawyer, you help the good guys sue the bad guys. When the money runs out, when the big money backers realize they're going broke as they're dragged through every backwater legal channel, they'll pull their money real quick, and the rent-a-mobs won't show up.

If you're just a concerned citizen, go to these rallies. Hold these rallies if you can. If we show up en masse, we're going to be a lot harder to intimidate. Liberals are bullies at heart: they're tough when they're in a position of power. But if they're outnumbered 10 to 1, they'll back down. If they don't, that's on them.

It's said that when God created the world, the angel Lucifer became jealous. He thought he could create a world better than God – a world that would be more fair.

Some argue that the Devil is evil and wanted a world of misery. Some say that the Devil had nothing but good intentions, but things just didn't work out quite the way he wanted. What's not debatable is that the Devil's world is a place of pain, suffering, and horror. His is a place of hatred, anger, jealousy, property destruction, and sexual depravity.

It's hard not to think of this story as we watch social justice warriors, liberal politicians, and media elites trash our system, our nation, and its founding in the modern day. Just like the Prince of Darkness, their pride leads them to believe they know better and have all the answers.

Ronald Reagan once said that we're never more than a generation away from losing our freedom. It seems that we are looking at the generation that is going to take it right now.

Jeremy Meister is a writer somewhere in the Midwest. He can be reached at Meister@windstream.net.