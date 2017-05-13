Milo, Lena, and Malignant Millennial Narcissism

Of the calumnies cast upon the millennial generation (people born between 1982 and 2000), the characteristic most frequently applied to them is narcissism. Narcissism is a primitive ego defense wherein an idealized, all-powerful, and adorable self-image is maintained to ward off the experience of emptiness and shame. Of course the millennial generation is narcissistic; how could it be otherwise? What do they know that they were not taught? They may be considered the first fully post-Judeo-Christian, anti-moral generation. As children, they were placed on a raft called MTV and pushed into a sea of crude, meaningless media. Most were tutored in atheist dogma: "You must choose for yourself what is right and what is wrong." The millennials have produced no genius, but hide in the shelter of celebrity anti-genius. Anti-genius is the weaponized mind of malignant millennial narcissism. Neither brilliant or innovative, this mindset has antisocial and dehumanizing features and displays the sine qua non of narcissism, which is flamboyant rage when challenged. It surfaces in celebrities so hardened that they extol and glamorize abuse and cruelty. For the right wing, this is exemplified by Milo Yiannopoulos's statements about child abuse, and for the left wing by Lena Dunham's normalization of the abuse she committed and especially by her terminal addiction to the philosophy of glorious abortion.

Milo was roundly condemned for lauding the emotional benefits for children as young as thirteen of being in sexual relationships with much older adults. He described such connections as valuable replacements for the child's family, explaining, "Older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable sort of rock, when they can't speak to their parents." He said these relationships happen "in the homosexual world particularly" but did not rule out the value of a sexual relationship between a thirteen- or fourteen-year-old girl and a much older man. There is nothing unusual about sex between old rich people and much younger ones. Unequal unions of every variety have been compelled by poverty, justified by religion, and recently promoted by homosexual anti-family rhetoric. What is compelling for understanding the millennial generation across Milo's many lurid conversations is his insistence that whether losing his virginity at 13 "in an interracial 'fivesome' with a drag queen" or servicing "Father Michael" when he was fourteen, he was never abused in any way. One interviewer raised Catholic told Milo he felt lucky not to have been abused by a priest. Milo retorted, "You didn't get lucky. You were unlucky," adding cheerfully, "When I was fourteen, trust me: I was the predator. It was perfectly consensual... Can anyone doubt I was hot at thirteen? Look at me." He explains, "Thirteen and twenty-five, thirteen and twenty-eight, these things do happen consensually." According to Milo's ethics, thirteen and forty, fifty, or sixty is justifiable because the burden of consent is placed upon the juvenile, who is deprived of protection in law or religion. For all its spiritual limitations, the great contribution of modern psychology has been to study and stand against the scourge of child abuse. But any objective generalization about child abuse threatens the ethos of deciding for oneself what is right and wrong. Milo pouts, "We get all hung up on all this child abuse stuff" and is dismissive of the idea of age of consent. Regarding consent law, he says impatiently, "I completely understand, but..." and "Of course, but.. there are certainly people who are capable of giving consent at a younger age and I certainly consider myself one of them." Milo Yiannopoulos is so lost in rationalized dehumanization, so deprived of moral foundation, that he believes that historical age of consent law is a left-wing political contrivance. This would be funny if it weren't tragic. He says, "I hate the left. They have this one size fits all policing of culture... this arbitrary and oppressive idea of consent which totally destroys the understanding that many of us have of the complexities and subtleties and complicated nature of many relationships." (Note to Milo: The motivations of an adult man to groom and seduce a 13-year-old boy are among the least complicated human motivations to understand.) Lena Dunham is the cultural gun rack for millennials because of her capacity to glamorize abuse and death on camera. If there were a Nobel prize for malignant narcissism, Dunham wins on the first ballot. She "went into a rage spiral" when it was pointed out that spreading her sister's legs and penetrating the child with objects is considered abuse by sane people. Her HBO opus elicited an article entitled "Why Girls Made Us Hate Millennials." Her statement in December 2016 – "I hadn't had an abortion, but I wish I had" – represents the poison-tipped weaponry of contemporary dehumanization. As a leading anti-genius literary dreck-schlepper, she tells us abortion is about "self-knowledge." Killing a human being, whether her own child or someone else's, is a great way for Lena to learn more about Lena. Let's see – go on a yoga retreat, have an abortion, no difference to lovely Lena. Dunham's tweets reference "the abortion romantic comedy" and being fine with selling baby body parts. She extols a "beautiful, sensitively made film" normalizing late-term abortion. She rocks the trend of hatefulness as humor, coyly asking whether the Duchess of Cambridge is going to keep her baby. Lena Dunham's mind has been destroyed by debris from the wreckage of a world gone mad. Milo is more complicated. Many of his views represent the longing of the millennial generation for traditional values and unchanging truth they have been deprived of throughout their benighted education and culture. Morality is designed to conserve energy in the service of what is Godfully important. The amount of energy Milo Yiannopoulos wastes in anti-moral narcissism, as well as the sheer volume of obscenity he discharges, dissipates his power to achieve anything beyond being gaudy, crude entertainment. What value there in is free speech if you cannot understand the dehumanization your speech promotes? Milo brags about attending drug-soaked Hollywood parties where children's bodies are party favors, gifted for the homosexual desires of rich men. If that isn't rape, nothing is. The glamor of those crime scenes seems narcissistically gratifying to him. The need to normalize sexual abuse and rape of fourteen-year-olds has given cover to the shameful prosecutors and school superintendent who declined to fight for the humanity of an American child at Rockville High School. Like Milo, did she need to believe she was certainly ready for what the illegals would do to her in the boys room? Maybe she too was the predator? Was she able to understand how it would actually feel in that cold metal stall with two men? If only she had been more like Milo.