It’s a Coup!

During the last eight years, the far left and their cohorts in the Democratic Party were successfully on their way to transforming our Constitutional Republic from a country of laws into a country of men. They arrogantly believed the last election was theirs to be had with Hillary Clinton at the helm to continue Obama's legacy of "leading from behind." Their mission is the "transformation of our free market, our sovereignty, and our culture to a Socialist/Communist New World Order. They didn't count on billionaire Donald Trump, who had never before held office, to throw a wrench into their radical agenda by injecting himself into our body politic, and in return they are waging a relentless coup to have him removed from office. They have termed this coup "The Resistance" and with the aid of our activist judicial system, educational institutions, Hollywood, the press, and social media; they are leading a full blown war against President Trump on various fronts. With the aid of the propaganda media establishment, akin to the old Soviet Union's Pravda, they proudly obstruct President Trump's every move. Their aim is impeachment, but to impeach they need to have grounds; thus, they have concocted a conspiracy theory of Russian collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians without a shred of evidence to support that theory.

Not a day goes by without an accusation by Democrats in search of a crime. When President Trump used an Executive Order to initiate his travel ban from countries known to be hotbeds of Islamic terrorism, the Left used the courts to stop his ban from taking effect. Although President Trump had the statutory authority to execute the ban pursuant to section 1182(f) and 1185 (a) of Title 8, they succeeded in halting the ban by filing their lawsuits in Federal District Court within the far left 9th Circuit (the most overturned court in the country), dominated by Clinton and Obama appointed judges, well known for its judicial activism and disregard of Constitutional principles. Consequently, Muslim refugees who cannot be vetted for lack of documentation continue to stream onto our shores and increase the risk of terror attacks on the mainland. Currently the left is up in arms over the firing of former FBI Director, James Comey. The ACLU recently announced they will lead an investigation into the firing; yet not a word was heard from the ACLU when Bill Clinton fired FBI Director, William Sessions in 1993. It was only a few months ago when the likes of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Harry Reid called for Comey's resignation. Socialist Maxine Waters from the left leaning state of California stated just a few days ago " I don't support Trump firing Comey, I would support Hillary Clinton firing Comey." What we are witnessing is a schizophrenic narrative and a Democratic Party meltdown. And if that isn't enough, our college campuses are actively silencing those who support President Trump with physical assaults, threats, and intimidation. Institutions of learning should provide an environment for the free exchange of ideas, but instead, young Conservatives are threatened with poor grades should they express support for President Trump and his conservative agenda. There is no diversity of thought on today's college campuses. It is fascism and group think that has taken root and those who differ are singled out as outcasts to be ridiculed and shunned at best or physically and verbally assaulted at worst. President Trump is routinely mocked, insulted, and ridiculed on mainstream television by those who have made a career of bashing conservatives. His wife, Melania, his young son, and his daughter Ivanka have all been targets of insults, innuendos, and slander. Ivanka, a beautiful role model as a young wife, mother, and entrepreneur, faces a boycott of her product line being led by Shannon Coulter, a technology and media specialist based in San Francisco. As the daughter of President Trump, she is considered fair game by the haters. Consequently, a number of stores no longer carry her merchandise. What has become clear is that anyone related to President Trump or anyone who supports him publicly is at risk of being ostracized or targeted for their support of him. Bill O'Reilly's termination looks like a hit job by the far left for his support of President Trump. Yes, there were allegations of sexual impropriety, but they were allegations that took place years ago. He had the number one cable news show on Fox. There was no trial or facts presented; yet, it didn't stop Fox from terminating him. O'Reilly may be guilty, but the timing is specious. His termination was a victory celebrated by the Left. Does every Conservative commentator on national television now have a target on his or her back? Can freedom of expression survive in a climate of fear? In the future, who will be willing to risk their livelihoods and careers if fear is the methodology used to control the public sphere? This coup didn't happen in a vacuum. It is a field operation led by Barack Hussein Obama from his home in Washington, D.C. while financed by Globalist billionaire George Soros. Leading this coup with Obama is his closest adviser, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the Obama household. They, along with their many leftist compadres still entrenched in the hierarchy of the beltway, are at the forefront of this coup. Through leaks, false narratives, lies, and misinformation they are plotting President's Trump's demise. It is a coup against President Trump and against all of us who voted for him. Americans have a decision to make. Will we succumb or will we fight back? Shari Goodman is an educator, activist, and political commentator