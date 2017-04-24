Why Trump Supporters are Still Solid

Trump voters can see that the president has had both successes and failures in the first months in office. That’s normal. The successes have been ignored by the Democrat press, but we inform ourselves by going to our own, more truthful, news sources. There is much to celebrate. When we focus on our side’s accomplishments, this is a happy time for our country. We know full well President Trump is not perfect, nor is his team, and his first 100 days have brought disappointments, too. Support for Trump is not like the creepy hero-worship that Democrats gave Obama. Conservatives have God to worship. We do not confuse politicians with the Messiah. We do not need to think our president is the most brilliant man in every room, or that all his failures are the fault of others.

The reason we are so happy is that the big picture is astoundingly positive. Perhaps this is why the Democrats have to scream so very loudly and continuously, in their effort to drown it out. There are so many things to celebrate, in a few short months, it is hard to remember them all. Jobless claims are at a seventeen-year low. Illegal border crossings are at a 20-year low. The stock market had the longest winning streak since 1987. Our trade deficit is down and exports are up. Companies are hiring. We are beginning a sane energy policy. Job-crushing government regulations and waste are being rolled back. Four thousand illegal Somalis have been deported, and embassies told to slow down and do their job in vetting. The speed of change to rational, pro-America policies is dazzling. Foreign policy successes are impressive. There are clearly brilliant strategic thinkers at work, as we were promised with the Mattis and McMaster nominations. Trump is following American interest on the world stage without asking permission from the UN. Our swift, unilateral bombing of Syria’s chemical weapons stores showed President Trump and America can once again be trusted. At the same time, the presdent signaled to China that their dangerous Korean games are over. By coupling threats on trade with a clear demand we expect cooperation on Korea, Trump has accomplished more in getting China to act responsibly than every president before him. We have Israel’s back at the U.N., which has been put on notice that antisemitism is no longer accepted as normal, thanks to Trump’s wonderful pick for ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley. There are things conservatives don’t like so far, but most of them have to do with the pace, not the direction of change. Trump the fighter is underperforming in key areas. Powerful Obama people are still in place, and likely to remain so for months, even years, at the rate his appointments are going. The remnants are creating havoc with their leaks, and fighting implementation of Trump’s policies. Odd and disturbing reports tell us that Trump’s national security advisor, Lt. General McMaster, claims that ISIS isn’t Islamic and advised the president not to use the words “radical Islamic terrorism.” It is troubling that both Secretary of Defense Mattis and Secretary of State Tillerson fought to bring in truly awful Obama appointees -- the people who enacted Obama’s attempt to hand Egypt to the Muslim Brotherhood, his Benghazi lies and the Iran Deal. That’s not good. Trump has picked his Cabinet members for their capabilities, which are impressive, but they seem dangerously comfortable with leftover Obama operatives. We can’t promote Obama policy makers to positions of even greater power. Bannon and Kushner, and even Trump, have had to waste their time fighting these appointments. What is going on? On several big campaign promises there have been setbacks, but not defeats, and, so far, no broken promises. We don’t like the way Trump and Bannon were outmaneuvered by activist judges on their first two attempts to control Muslim immigration. We expected Obamacare to be repealed by now. We expected more focus on jobs and trade. We were told the Iran Deal would be dead the moment Trump arrived in office. It’s still in force. Welcome to the real world. Trump hasn’t given up on a single one of these challenges. We were given exaggerated expectations by campaign rhetoric about how fast things happen. We can wait. We understand that setbacks are often a necessary step on the road to success. That doesn’t mean we won’t have strong criticisms of our President. Trump supporters are the opposite of see-no-evil Clinton supporters. Clinton opened our national security secrets to the whole world on her secret email server, to hide her corrupt dealings selling favors (including strategic uranium reserves) as Secretary of State. Democrats pretended she was neither a felon nor a traitor. That will never happen on our watch. Conservatives are not loyalists the way Democrats are. We don’t march in lockstep, hedged in by vicious thought police. Our enthusiasm about Trump is tempered by general cynicism about the corruption of power, the DC swamp, and a belief in checks and balances. Liberals swallowed Obamacare whole and blamed the mess on Republicans. We fought Trump on his backing of Paul Ryan’s Obamacare Lite. We understand that Trump is to the left of his conservative base on healthcare. He has a paternalistic streak of wanting government to take care of people, that has been obvious all along. We intend to remain vigilant. Despite our own strong principles, we accept that the sausage-making of opposition and compromise is healthy and necessary politics. We are pressing the conservatives in Congress to win us a free market health care system. In the first round on Obamacare, we forced Trump to line up with us. He listened and we’re still with him. Big changes are not accomplished without time, effort and conflict. Democrats have succeeded in filling the headlines with off-putting and depressing stories – fake news, fake outrage, real violence against Trump supporters. We are fighters, we know what is at stake, we care with all our hearts and souls. We are so happy we finally have someone to lead the fight from the White House. Conservatives are eager to fight, not just for policies we like, but for our very Constitution, which protects our freedom and the primacy of personal responsibility. (See Daniel Greenfield and Rush Limbaugh for a deep analysis of the unprecedented nature of the Obama Democrats’ civil war against our Constitution.) Trump ran on our ideal: we want to replace Democrat divisiveness with an emphasis on our common national identity. This fight is the other huge reason we are so happy to have Trump in office, with Jeff Sessions heading the DOJ, and Neil Gorsuch in the Supreme Court. What an amazing team to reassert rule of law under our Constitution. As the First Hundred Days marker approaches, we are rejoicing in President Trump’s positive accomplishments, large and small. Let democracy work.