A few days ago, I caught Trump's speech to the Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference. In a nutshell, Trump vowed to fix the job-killing, out-of-control, crazy regulations harming businesses. Trump said, "One of my first acts as president was to stop one of the great sellouts of the American worker." Calling NAFTA a disaster, Trump said he took us out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The audience erupted with applause .

It dawned on me: this guy is simply implementing commonsense policies in the best interest of America and her citizens who elected him. So why is the American left responding with such unprecedented vitriol and bold, treasonous obstructionism? The simple answer is that leftists hate America and her biblical values. Therefore, when Trump came along vowing to make America great again, he ignited the leftists' hate, fear, and rage. Why such hate for one's own homeland?

Before you call me crazy, let us review.

During a leisurely Sunday stroll along a San Francisco pier with her dad, Kate Steinle was shot and killed by an illegal alien who had been deported five times but kept coming back to the sanctuary city. Kate's last words were "Help me, Dad."

Compassionately, Bill O'Reilly asked Congress to pass Kate's Law, which imposed a mandatory five-year federal prison sentence on deported illegals who keep coming back.

The American left, the city of San Francisco, Democrats, and fake news media said screw you to the Steinle family, and screw you, American people. Senate Democrats blocked Kate's Law. Why would the left so vehemently oppose this commonsense protection of American lives?

Even now, when Trump has vowed to cut funding to cities who refuse to comply with federal law, sanctuary city mayors are giving Trump and the American people the middle finger. Why?

The Fort Hood shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing, the San Bernardino shooting, and the Orlando nightclub massacre, to name a few, were Islamic terrorist attacks on innocent Americans. And yet in every instance, the Obama administration, with high praise from leftists, rushed to protect and defend Islam. Obama's DOJ even threatened to jail anyone caught speaking badly of Islam. Really, folks – why do leftists feel that American lives do not matter when the villains are Islamic?

Remember when leftists cheered Obama for allowing people from Ebola-infected countries into the U.S.? Finally, pressure from the American people forced Obama to invoke a commonsense travel ban. Still, leftists accused Americans of being racist SOBs for desiring to keep the deadly disease out of our country. Why?

For Americans who are not paying attention, do you know that leftists hate the song "God Bless the USA/Proud to Be an American" and even banned it in public schools? Leftists have made it illegal to say "God bless America" in public school. Leftists banned wearing American flag shirts to school, calling it racially insensitive. Incredibly, leftists deem Trump's desire to make America great "racist hate speech." What is wrong with these people? Why do they hate their and our country so much?

As a Christian, I cannot help but notice that leftists hate America's Christian roots. They have a huge problem with the God of Christianity and with Jesus. Think about it. Islam justifies beating and killing a disobedient wife and beheading homosexuals. And yet leftists, who claim to be superior advocates for women and homosexuals, defend Islam. Meanwhile, they vilify Christians, calling them intolerant haters for simply honoring biblical principles. At least 90% of leftist sacred cow issues are anti-Bible. Why?

This continues to have me scratching my head. Celebs like Rosie O'Donnell, Kim Kardashian, and Madonna support Islam and trash Christianity. And yet if Islamic sharia law became the law of the land, none of them would be allowed to be who they are.

Clearly, their issue with Christianity is spiritual. As a Christian, I believe that it is the spirit of anti-Christ. How dare Jesus be so arrogant to proclaim himself the only way to heaven, saying, "I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the father, but by me."

Succinctly, here are other issues that confirm leftists' hatred for Americans. Leftists put untested illegals in public schools, infecting our kids with old eradicated diseases. Leftists advocate totally opening our borders to any and all who wish to come here to get on welfare. Leftists celebrate extreme environmental restrictions on America while giving the world a pass. Leftists approved of Obama gifting Iran, our enemy and a chief sponsor of terrorism, $150 billion. Anything beneficial to America or that portrays America in a good light is despised and shouted down by leftists.

My fellow Americans, I humbly ask: why?