In his black circles, spouting the truth about Obama is not tolerated. They angrily reject data confirming that blacks moved backwards culturally and economically after eight years of Obama.

My black brother called me from Baltimore feeling frustrated and alone. He is surrounded by blacks, including his own household, who believe everything they are told by fake news media. No amount of data, logic, or truth seems to penetrate their wall of brain-dead loyalty to the Democrat party and worship of Obama. My brother said that even at his all-black church every sermon includes digs against Trump.

As a strong Christian, my brother is saddened that many of his black peers abandoned Christ's agenda to worship at the feet of their black-golden-idol Obama. Many black Christians ignore the truth that Obama was the most biblically-hostile president in U.S. history. Remarkably, even some black preachers threw their Bibles under the bus to support Obama's anti-biblical mandates.

My brother said he cannot understand why so many blacks eagerly accept Leftists' obvious lie that all problems plaguing blacks are the fault of white racist America and their new Nemesis, Donald Trump.

I praised my brother for being an independent thinker. He reminds me of Joe, an old black college buddy back in the 1970s.

Around a dozen of us black art students were attending the Maryland Institute College of Art. The Black Panthers and black power protests were the rage. Our small group of black students ranted constantly about how a black man does not have an f****** chance in this f****** racist country.

Joe stayed focused on working part-time jobs and his classes. Joe was a no-excuses no-nonsense kind of guy. While working on a college art project together, my job was to find special paper. I told Joe I looked everywhere and simply could not find the paper. Joe questioned me. "Did you look here?" I replied no. Did you look there? My reply was the same. Joe said, "Well Lloyd, don't tell me you looked everywhere." Though he annoyed me, I knew Joe was right.

After graduating college, Joe worked his way through grad school and became the first black art director at a prestigious Baltimore Advertising Agency. Joe was an independent thinker.

Frustrated, my brother asked how can he get through to blacks who automatically dismiss him as an Uncle Tom without researching his reasons why blacks should stop voting Democrat? I told him experience has taught me no amount of truth will penetrate willful ignorance.

Matthews 10:14 "If anyone will not welcome you or listen to your words, leave that home or town and shake the dust off your feet." In other words, forget them and move on.

My brother said that when you are on a different page than everyone around you, you tend to question yourself. I assured my brother that he was on the right side of the issues. Also, I wonder if self-reliant (conservative) people are born that way. As far back as I can remember, the only thing my brother ever wanted from the government was for it to stay out of his way. Some people are willing to surrender control of every aspect of their lives to government for the promise of a few crumbs of security.

I explained to my brother that the vast majority of black Americans are engaged in groupthink when it comes to politics.

However, I have seen signs of more blacks beginning to see the light. Praise God. A group of Chicago blacks produced a video expressing their displeasure with Obama and Democrats. One black person said, "Everything in my community is controlled by Democrats so they can't blame the Tea Party."

Another good sign of cracks in the Democrats' wall of deception is an ad I heard while campaigning in Georgia against Democrat far-left radical Jon Ossoff. A black group's radio ad told blacks that voting for Ossoff equaled voting for more Democrat broken dreams and broken promises. Thrilled, I said, "Right on bros!"

I told my brother to keep spreading the truth. While many will reject his message, you never know who will truly hear and receive it. As for those blacks who insist on being stuck-on-stupid, wipe their dust from your shoes and move on bro; move on.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America.

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist