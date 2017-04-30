The logic of lynch mobs is simple, and it was well summarized by Saul Alinsky, who knew all about raising mobs: "Pick the target, freeze the target, and destroy the target."

The trouble with being a "revolutionary" who is against everything, including fictional Forces of Evil, is that in the long run, you end up doing Hitler, Pol Pot, Mao Tse-Tung, and Mussolini all over again.

The U.S. Army had its own slogan in WWII, which went, "Find 'em, fight 'em, fix 'em." (Except that in practice, the G.I.s used a different word for "fix.")

The principle is the same. Lynch mobs are war mobs, which is why they like to lynch people. They are equal-opportunity mobs, and in Africa, they pit black Africans against other black Africans, like the Hutus and the Tutsis in Rwanda, who look like the exact same ethnic group, because they are. But the French colonial administration pitted the two against each other, educated only the Tutsis to speak French, and scapegoated the Hutus. The Rwandan genocide was only a matter of time, because lynch mobs are what they are all over the world.

It's always done for the sake of peace and love, of course.

The psychiatric term for mob psychology is "displacement," which comes down to blaming a safe enemy (who can't strike back) to take out your rage and impotence on your real hate object. It's primitive, infantile thinking, and you're supposed to grow out of it, if your indoctrinators will let you.

These days, white folks are the favorite hate objects of the campus left, especially white boys and men, who are now forced to apologize for their genitals. If they fail to humiliate themselves adequately in their brainwashing groups, they are punished by the commissars. (This was started by the Berkeley Free Speech Movement in the '60s, which was a Big Lie from the very start. The idea that they started off believing in honest free speech is just another lie. They were always Stalinoids.)

Yes, indeed. Those annoying genitalia make all the trouble in the world, and left-feminists, who are secret prudes, Victorians, and man-haters anyway, are now trying to change their genitalia – or rather, they are relabeling their own organs in order to scapegoat the male variety. Freud was a great ironist because he saw so much self-imposed human nuttiness and suffering in his therapy practice, and the hippie cafés in Vienna were split between hateful Marxists and hateful National Socialists. By 1938, toward the end of his life, Freud had to escape the Nazis to London, where the Freud Museum is now located.

The last time I was in Vienna, the city council had worked up the courage to put a brass plaque on his house in Vienna.

Freud proposed that women, or at least some women, or maybe super-neurotic women, suffer from something he called penis envy. It may sound like a joke to most of us today, but then...then you see the inverted, perverted, and retroverted world of the campus left, and you sort of scratch your head and wonder. Could "The Vagina Monologues" just be a kind of castration mania produced by the ladies of the left?

Since mass delusion, hysteria, and infantile regressions are now a hot theme of the campus left, you just have to wonder.

Vienna around 1900 was a hotbed of interesting sexualities, and Freud found many customers in its cosmopolitan residents. There was Dr. X, the homosexual with paranoia. There was Anna O., who really did have a "museum of symptoms" that changed from day to day, including false pregnancy and every disease imaginable by a whole medical school. We call it "medical student syndrome" today, because when you study one horrible disease after another every week, you're always looking for your own symptoms. Many people are very suggestible anyway, and for poor Anna O., growing up in Victorian Vienna and taking care of her dying father for months on end, coming down with a psychosomatic illnesses was the natural thing to do.

In the end, Bertha Pappenheim (which was her real name) became a famous feminist and the founder of the social work movement in Austria. I feel nothing but compassion for the heroic Ms. Pappenheim.

Freud wrote many case histories of his patients, which often turned out to have a major sexual dimension. But even before Freud, medical doctors in Vienna, Paris, and Berlin talked about multiple sexualities.

There's nothing particularly new about that – the Roman emperor Caligula had his own museum of neurotic symptoms – and when a ruling class has complete control over other human beings, importing their slaves of every color, sex, age, and combat style to fight to the death in front of tens of thousands of cheering Romans, or facing lions like the early Christians had to, all for the sadistic entertainment of the masses...well, every conceivable kind of sexual turn-on and turn-off eventually shows up.

Just like the cultural descent of the left today. Our college campuses are not that different from imperial Rome. Hollywood is an exact copy of the Weimar Republic.

On our free speech-killing campuses, there is a much feared power class that knows how to punish dissidents, just as Stalin did in Moscow.

Today, the fascist lynch mobs are flying the "Antifa" flag, but we can recognize them by their actions, all right. During the Hitler-Stalin time, it was said that you could turn a Hitler kid into a Komsomol kid in about two minutes, about as fast as Anna O. would turn from one hysterical symptom to another one. Freud and other pioneering sexologists were very good at diagnosis, but as far as I know, they never figured out a way to turn conversion hysteria (which is what Anna O. suffered from) into a mass lynch mob.

But we do know that neurotics and hysterics can be very easily hypnotized, which is what Mussolini did through the first mass electronic medium (radio). All of Italy, all of Hungary, and then all of Germany would be glued to their old-fashioned radios, ready to Sieg Heil in unison, by the millions.

The web is an even more powerful medium than radio and TV, because you can tailor the immersion experience to the user. It's your personal medium of indoctrination. In Italy, the first paranoid web cult was created in the 1990s by Giuseppe Grillo and his internet twin, called the Guru. Starting with old-fashioned computer bulletin boards in the '90s, they attracted thousands and thousands of utterly ignorant teenagers, gave them paranoid scare stories about "jet trails" spreading mind chemicals all over the green countryside of Italia, and hooked them with classical paranoid propaganda.

What is now called the Five Star Movement in Italy controls a quarter of the votes in the national parliament, and it's still run by exactly the same two guys. Mussolini controlled a quarter of the parliament before he decided to overthrow the king via coup d'état, which was cleaner and faster.

This is the same formula that's still used by Kim III in North Korea, by the Pals in the Middle East, the Wahhabis in Saudi Arabia, the mullahs of Qom. You take a child of three and subject him to 24/7/365 hate propaganda – it's always the same – and by the time he's eight or nine, he's learned to parrot the Party Line, to the great delight of his parents (if he has any).

The rest of their lives are amazingly predictable, because children are very, very vulnerable. They're not going to be able to judge true from false until age ten or older – very much older, in the case of liberals.

It is interesting, therefore, that Hillary's favorite Muslim Brotherhood representative, Huma Abedin, was raised in Saudi Arabia until the age of sixteen. Saudi Arabia allows only one kind of religious children indoctrination, the kind generously shared by the Wahhabi tribe, which has not changed since the 6th century. Huma had sixteen years of Saudi indoctrination. Then the Abedin family came back to the U.K. and later the U.S., and they still make their money from the family "charity," a well known Muslim Brotherhood front. Mr. Abedin Sr. was an M.B. honcho, and Mrs. Abedin is now in charge. Huma is still employed by the "charity," which spreads MB propaganda because that's the only thing they've ever known.

When that Voice of Absolute Power on the radio, or in college ethnic studies groups, peddles the Party Line over and over again, college students are just as helpless as toddlers. They never built a capacity for independent, critical thought. Certainly not in school.

In the first Obama election I talked to a college-age kid who told me he was voting for the Bamster "because Hillary is too white." What?

I asked him where he got indoctrinated, and he told me about the "Anti-Racist Movement" in Minneapolis. I don't think he's ever grown out of that, and you can see the thrills and chills among the marching yoots as Obama is piping up again, threatening to make President Trump respect his (Obama's) "red lines."

Really. He said that.

And the mind-twisted morons who are fighting the cops in Berkeley today are carbon copies. They even wear the same uniforms, practice the same tactics, and shout the same slogans. No wonder Gyuri Schwartz (that is, Soros) loves this stuff.

There is nothing new under the sun, and, as Einstein said very accurately, "two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity." Freud would agree.

One of these days, American taxpayers will get the joke, too.