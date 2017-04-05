While some voters may see this as a startling revelation proving that Trump is anti-American and seeks to undermine the nation, all it reveals is that Democrats are just dragging out their old playbook. Remarkably, these exact same tactics and accusations were used fifty years ago against the iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As President Trump won the 2016 Republican nomination and then the national election, Democrats accused him of colluding with the Russian government to steal the election.

In 1975 Senator Frank Church chaired a committee in the senate to investigate the potential abuse of the FBI and the intelligence community by the White House and Justice Department ten years before. What they discovered is that the FBI, under Director J. Edgar Hoover, used the FBI to organize a smear campaign against Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The details are startling and reveal that the exact same accusations were used against Dr. King as against Donald Trump. For example, the smear campaign against Dr. King officially began when the FBI initiated a COINTELPRO (counter intelligence program) against Dr. King. In order to provide some justification, the FBI labeled Dr. King a communist. Today President Trump is accused of colluding with the Russians. So far not a single word of evidence has been found to prove these allegations against Trump. Just as the FBI could never prove that Dr. King colluded with communists back in the 1960s.

The truth didn’t matter then and it doesn’t matter now. While today two committee hearings have been started to investigate President Trump, what the Democrat-led FBI did in the 60s was to investigate Dr. King personally. The communist label was accepted as a trigger to enable the FBI to investigate Dr. King. President John F. Kennedy appointed his brother Robert to be the Attorney General of the United States, a post Jeff Sessions holds today. So both Kennedys were involved in this startling and disturbing tactic: since AG Kennedy could not provide any evidence that Dr. King was a communist, he could not obtain a warrant to wiretap Dr. King. He bypassed that legal requirement and simply ordered the FBI to wiretap Dr. King’s home and the Atlanta, GA Southern Christian Leadership Conference offices. This was done in October, 1963, the month before JFK was assassinated, so JFK knew of this and approved it

On December 23, 1963, a month after JFK’s assassination, FBI headquarters held a nine-hour-long conference. In a memorandum, FBI Assistant Director William C. Sullivan stated the conference was: “a complete analysis of the avenues of approach aimed at neutralizing King as an effective Negro leader.” He recommended: “the FBI select a new ‘national Negro leader’ as Dr. King’s successor”and named one. Sullivan stated this action “can and will be done.” When confronted with this memorandum at the Church Committee Hearing Sullivan responded: “I’m very proud of this memorandum, one of the best memoranda I ever wrote.”

The SCLC was labeled a “black hate group.” This phony label justified the FBI’s continued investigation of SCLC and Dr. King. J. Edgar Hoover himself stated that the goal of the activities against black hate groups should be to “prevent the rise of a messiah who could unify and electrify” the movement. In 1964 Hoover sent a letter to FBI COINTELPRO offices instructing agents to “expose, disrupt, discredit, or otherwise neutralize the activities of black nationalist” groups such as the SCLC. Today Donald Trump and his cabinet members are accused of spreading hate speech.

As Dr. King traveled to make speeches, FBI microphones were planted in his hotel rooms to record intimate conversations between King and women. Tapes were mailed to King “with a warning which Dr. King and his associates interpreted as an invitation to suicide.”

Remember Senator Chuck Schumer publicly “warned” Trump the Intel community has “six ways from Sunday” to discredit Donald Trump and this threat was followed by weeks of Intel community leaks.

The similarities don’t end there. Just as someone at the IRS leaked Donald Trump’s income tax return to Rachel Maddow, the IRS was used in the 1960s to harass Dr. King and his Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The IRS investigated the tax returns of both Dr. King and the SCLC and found that all the tax returns will properly completed. And the phony news story of the "Russian dossier" with its perverse sexual content has a precedent: the Warren Commission obtained a sexually explicit photograph in a dossier in an attempt to discredit one of their critics.

The FBI also contacted potential donors, using fraudulent letters with forged Dr. King signatures, “advising the donors that the IRS was checking SCLC tax records.” The purpose of this activity was to “cause concern and eliminate future contributions” by donors to the SCLC.

For example, documents show that in October 1966 the FBI wanted a third party to contact the Ford Foundation’s Director McGeorge Bundy and inform him of the “subversive backgrounds of King’s principal advisers.” (p. 135). However, Mr. Bundy rebuffed these rumors and the FBI’s effort to interfere with the Ford Foundations grant to the SCLC was thwarted.

Other potential donors were sent letters suggesting that Dr. King’s alleged liaisons with women would put them in a bad light. Bill Moyers, now a PBS “liberal journalist” (media-speak for Democratic operative) was LBJ’s personal assistant and approved distribution of an FBI memorandum summarizing tapes of Dr. King with women to Federal executive agencies and newspapers. He was rewarded with a lifetime career in Public Broadcasting, a position he still uses to criticize Republicans, Donald Trump and others who may become threats to Democrats.

Donald Trump was accused of having improper relations with women by the New York Times. All the women refuted the quotes that were attributed to them. FBI Director James Comey made improper comments about how no prosecutor would pursue a case against Hillary. That’s not his job, and never has been the job of an FBI director. That decision is under the authority AG Loretta Lynch but she turned around and played her role on the tag team and said if the FBI director said there’s no case, well I guess there’s no case.

The history of the Democratic Party reveals focused efforts to use the FBI, the Intel community, the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, and CNN among others, to portray their opposition as a ‘communist sympathizer” or “Russian colluder,” as in the case of Donald Trump. The tactics are remarkably similar and prove a conscious, directed and malicious effort to simply smear the person who opposes them in elections with personal attacks, wiretapping, etc. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Trump were both targeted with the identical smear tactics.