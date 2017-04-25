According to Gallup, averaging his two terms, Obama was the most unpopular President since President Truman, save only for Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. Even Nixon was more popular. That poll will never be reported in the liberal press. But Democrats can’t ignore this astounding precinct map, that shows how tiny the blue islands have become in a sea of red voters.

The press is starting to pile on Hillary Clinton for losing to President Trump, but the real cause of the Democrats' defeat is never discussed. It is Obama himself.

Obama thinks Democrats should continue to write off those red voters. They don’t have long to wait for the demographics of immigration to turn America's majority non-white. Obama is unfazed because he dreams about this: we already have a non-white majority among Americans under age 5. Obama foresees a permanent Democratic government, based on minority immigration rates, coupled with ginning up racial and gender divisiveness.

Trump won the Democrat heartland? A short-term setback. Soon progressives can tell the heartland to get lost. As Obama told David Remnick, he ‘believes in demographics.’

The hyper-partisan media will never criticize Obama. This week, the DNC’s number two guy, Keith Ellison, broke the rules and shocked everyone by blaming Saint Barack Obama for the party’s diminished, sorry self.

“Given we lost a lot of statehouse seats, governorships, secretary of states… he can’t say that he wasn’t part of those losses. Who else, right?”

Ellison understated the problem. There are fewer Democrats in Congress than since 1929, fewer Democrats in state and federal offices than since the Civil War. Democrats can beat up on Hillary Clinton all they want. It has nothing to do with Hillary’s campaign and everything to do with Obama’s radical agenda as President. Hillary is just the biggest Democrat politician of them all who followed Obama’s polarizing priorities right off the cliff.

Mainstream America wanted jobs and racial healing, secure borders and safety from jihad. Obama gave them the opposite. Once elected, he went further and repeatedly dissed his white voters as bigots. Obama’s radical millennial shock troops, financed and trained during his eight years in office, now pipe the tune to which the Democrats dance. (See my columns, Obama’s Snowflakes and Obama Fundamentally Transformed America the Democrats.)

Americans have had enough progressive politics to see they don’t like it. Voter flight from Democrats started with Obamacare and the corrupt stimulus. They were losing their jobs by the millions. It doesn’t get worse than that. Except it did get worse, as Americans began to lose their lives to jihadis and cop killers and illegal criminal aliens. If you didn’t like it, you were called a racist and Islamophobe. Progressives boasted that whites would soon be a minority in America. People could see the exploding Hispanic and Muslim population in their towns and cities, brought into this country for the good of the Democrat Party, not for America’s good. The culture war Obama launched against religious freedom was the coup de grace.

During Obama’s two terms, ordinary Republicans and independents turned to Tea Party conservatives, at every level of government. They wanted leaders to fight Obama’s re-do of America, and go-along Republicans. Trump was the first fighter they had a chance to vote for in a Presidential race, and the crowds flocked to him.

Hillary’s failure is supposedly that she ignored the white working class. The entire Democrat party thought that calling Trump supporters names was the way to go – they still do.

Since her loss, the DNC and the Democratic leadership have doubled down. They are still not talking about jobs or national security or the immigration problem. They’re too busy screaming that Trump is a Russian stooge, based on fake leaks apparently orchestrated by our exiting President. They’re still yelling that businessman Donald Trump and his working class voters are white nationalists. They’re blaming Hillary, because her identity politics flopped, all the while continuing it themselves.

Obama’s polices didn’t even work well for Obama, as the Gallup Poll shows, but they served the purpose of his radical takeover of the party. Eight years is a long time. Obama abused federal funding and threats of lawsuits to yank campus culture hard left. He forced the black community left by purposely inflaming racial grievances in Florida and Ferguson, Missouri, and from there across the country. It was Obama who awarded the Marxist Black Lives Matter power and legitimacy. Hillary was stuck with them. Obama even promoted pro-jihadi Islamists to positions of power and influence.

As president, Obama started a private foundation, which he calls Organizing for Action, which trained 30,000 millennial street activists, as many as half from immigrant families. He funneled his campaign experts and donors to this left-wing army, leaving normal liberal politicians on their own. Most of them went down to defeat, but Obama never changed course. He was not interested in building the Democrat Party, but in taking it over.

Thanks to Obama’s community organizing from the White House, America now has a hardcore, violent, progressive vanguard, which the useful idiot Democratic Party leaders and media are applauding as “the Resistance.” This is Obama’s lasting legacy.

With the help of a partisan, unethical press, the Democrats normalized Obama’s every aberrant trait. But Obama is aberrant. He is a Democrat in name only – in reality, he is a hard left “red diaper baby” – as were Valerie Jarrett and David Axelrod. Obama has had literally lifelong radical ties, starting with his grandfather and mother, as well as his Kenyan father, and Obama’s beloved teenage mentor, child molester Frank Marshall Davis, a member of the Communist Party. (According to Paul Kengor, Frank Davis’s political work for the Soviets got him placed on the FBI’s Security Index, so he could be immediately arrested in a national emergency – the Cold War equivalent of our terrorist watchlist.)

In college Obama tells us, he only associated with radicals. After law school, he moved to Chicago and began radical left “community” organizing. He entered politics as the chosen successor to a socialist state senator.

Out of sight of the public, President Obama’s actions continued those of the professional agitator he was in Chicago. He funneled half a billion dollars in federal fines to leftist groups, using a “a shakedown system eerily reminiscent of the ACORN “Muscle for Money” program that he was a part of in Chicago.” On campuses, he forced colleges to hire radical blacks and feminist thought police and start a rape witch-hunt against white men, using the threat of civil rights suits and loss of federal funds.

After his re-election, Obama flirted with what he called going “Bulworth” – that is, revealing that he is a socialist. How galling for him Sanders’ acclaim by millennials must be, but Sanders is a loser. By hiding his Marxism, Obama made it to the White House, twice.

Ominously, Obama says he will devote his post-presidency to funding, training and organizing more activists. That is not normal. Presidents in America retire from politics. They have since George Washington. It is crucial to our democracy.

Happily, the rest of us are not stuck in Obama’s scenario. America is not as racist as he is. We have a unified vision of success for the whole country, based on our common American values. A renewal of freedom and personal responsibility has the potential to unleash enormous prosperity for every American citizen.

If Trump succeeds in doubling and tripling the GDP growth rate, easily within his grasp with sensible pro-growth policies and reining in the administrative state, he can blow Obama’s race-based strategy to bits. Trump has sworn he will be the greatest job creator the world has ever seen – not just for white Americans, for all Americans. If he succeeds in bringing jobs to our unemployed white working class, minorities and millennials, it will be a game changer.

Racial demographics need not be destiny. We are all Americans and want the best for each other. America is better than Obama’s dark radical vision of us.

What a wonderful thought: Democrats will play the race card, and no one will listen.