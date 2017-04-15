There were no vegans or vegetarians in the audience of some 500 Upper West Siders gathered to hear Representative Jerrold (Jerry) Nadler’s state of the whatever in New York City’s Brandeis High School on West 84th Street and Amsterdam.

There was little talk of crime, the costly upsurge in illegal aliens, the messes and scandals of the worst NYC mayor, Bill de Blasio, the brand-new 2nd Avenue subway or even the DNC’s favorite pet bête, climate change.

Instead, he spoke for some 45 minutes on how the country’s leadership is lacking in the supremely important ingredient that blankets -- for the most part — the most populous U.S. city. Where we’re going, how we can resist and get what we want. What a disappointment DJT is.

Representative Jerrold Nadler has served the 10th Congressional District (D-NY) since 2013. He reflects the deep-blue coloration of his largely Democrat constituents. (Unfortunately for those who have not ceded foreign and domestic rights to brain cells and who distance themselves from the rabid denizens of Gotham.).

Two long queues of 100%-homespun Birkenstock-types lined up the central aisles of the auditorium to ask urgent questions of the slimmed-down Nadler, who underwent lap-band weigh-reduction radical surgery several years ago. He went from a Disney chubby cartoon caboose to a still-relatively chunky restaurant car. But he no longer needs to inhale and inch in sideways to fit through the average doorframe.

Sitting among fiercely agitated Democrats on the fold-up auditorium seats of Brandeis, a high school named after and in honor of the first Jewish Supreme Court Justice, Louis Dembitz Brandeis (1846-1941) appointed to the Supreme Court by Woodrow Wilson in 1916, it was difficult to remain seated. Whenever the terms “Trump” and “fascist” rubbled the air, rather than tamping down the wild applause and whooping from the 450 or so attendees, Nadler did nothing to quell the uproar, instead adding to the temperature by inciting the crowd further with answers that included allusions to fighting and resistance and Planned Parenthood and even possible -- Yippee do -- Impeachment of the new president.

Never mind for what: these guys don’t need a reason.

He appeared thoughtful in answer to a question about the Syrian attack, responding that such issues ought not be either party’s issue, but a complex of concerns requiring earnest dispassion. He came out, to be sure, on the side of the questioner and most of the blue-blue crowd, by saying he had of course voted against the Iraq War and for the (delusionally failed) Iran nuclear deal that has been flouted as often as the dinner gong is wrung at noon in prison.

In response to a few heated queries about why President Trump has not yet accomplished all his campaign promises, Nadler allowed as how condemning Watergate took a year and a half, and (he did not say President) Trump has been in office fewer than ten weeks, so even to Nadler it’s kind of premature to be demanding everything be accomplished by now.

Other than that, it was a chore to find a single Republican or non-Dem asking a question in the ‘all-welcome’ Town Hall the community had been invited to via email and posted notices in neighborhood grocery stores and retail establishments.

There were no non-Democrats there, aside from your humble servant. Surprise, not.

There was no acknowledgment of anything good about the Trump administration. “Trump is severely understaffed,” noted Nadler. (Whose fault is that, Sen. Schumer, and the crazy-with-choler DNC constituents on the Hill?) “He plans to gut the ACA/ObamaCare,” he threw out to rude noises. Successes in foreign policy? Unnoted. A shift to shoring up local and military security? Forgotten.

Nadler took dozens of questions from the conga line of worried voters of the blue. Though the event was scheduled to end at 8 p.m., it ran longer, still trying to get tp all the men and women who had stood so patiently for a chance to ask their man in Washington. Budget revisit? Government shutdown? Abortion rights? Social Security security?

Socialist Bernie Sanders’ name was invoked in hallowed and sanctified tones as a normal person and part-time saint, evidently. “Socialist?” So what? they chorused.

Several thanked Nadler for fighting for ‘their’ issues. One man announced he was “heartbroken” that so little attention had been paid to the alarming beginning of yet “new quagmires” in the Middle East. Poor baby.

Taking care to wash my hands thoroughly after the session ended, I filled in a comment sheet being flogged by a handsome millennial in the lobby. I wrote how glad I was that we had a President Trump running the country instead of the frightening radicals who sought to find new and easier ways to get “people” to vote in both the primaries and the Big Show.

One would never know that millions of people across the land feel 180 degrees opposite from these sneaker and dirndl-wearing and shamblingly uncosmetic locals.

Following this Town Hell, one was fervently grateful Conservative supports are Out There; sick to upchucking of the malicious looniness of these hardcore crackpot DNC losers. Asked about Kim-Jong Un, Nadler remarked Un was mentally unstable, and followed with, “But so is President Trump: mentally unstable.” Clapping. Agreement.

These West Siders seem to be committed to wrecking the country with their plans to shut down the government over the budget, so long as they get back in power and the “bigoted, fascistic, xenophobic,“ yadda yadda leaves Dodge and puts them back in the driver’s seat.

The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in the insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well meaning but without understanding.

Justice Louis D. Brandeis