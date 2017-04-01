“He is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job .”

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, Mika Brzezinski, one of the hosts of MSNBC's “Morning Joe,” shared her fears that President Trump was trying to undermine the media .

Let me rephrase: It is the media’s unspoken job to control what people think. How very Pravda!

She let slip the unspoken truth that, yes, it is the media's “job” to “control exactly what people think.” I was certain NBC’s mission statement would articulate the real professional purpose of their organization. NBC News President Deborah Turness offered her mission statement buzzwords: Substance, Uplift and Connection. This translates to SUC for short. I’m from a military background and some acronyms are too perfect for words.

“It’s our job to tell you what to think.” I had heard this concept before, about 15 years ago when I was a student at the Naval War College. The school would frequently bring in guest speakers with strong or different views that conflicted or challenged the assembly of military and senior civil servant students. In 2002-3, there was a war going on. The United States had just rolled into Iraq. The media were apoplectic, out for blood, just like today, with the sitting president.

On these occasions, many of the guest speakers were rabid anti-war, anti-President Bush, or even anti-America. The President of the War College said the purpose of these meetings and discussion panels was simple: regardless of your political views, as senior officers and senior civil servants, you will be exposed to people in very high positions who may have significantly different political views and you have to learn how or find ways to work with them.

I attended one of the small discussion groups. One of those guys on the panel was from Al-Jazeera. He asserted, “Al-Jazeera only reported the truth.” I guffawed loudly enough that the Al-Jazeera man shot out of his chair and challenged me with, words to the effect, “You’ve never even seen Al-Jazeera, how can you judge something you haven’t even seen?”

I countered with, “Al-Jazeera, like ABC and CBS and the New York Times, is a business. Your reporting is approved by a senior editor who has an agenda. He has a bias. News that paint Muslims in a bad light is not reported. He gets to choose what may be released and how news is reported. But above all, Al-Jazeera’s reporting must be approved by a government official. Case in point, EgyptAir Flight 800 was purposely flown into the water. The cockpit voice recorder proved the relief pilot pushed the nose of the Boeing 767 into the Atlantic while he recited an Islamic prayer some thirteen times. Al-Jazeera reported that it was a mechanical malfunction that brought down the airliner because a Muslim man would never take his own life. That the relief pilot was heroically trying to save the aircraft.”

His response was, “You don’t know what you are talking about. It’s our job to report the facts accurately so you know what to think.”

Of course it is the media’s job to tell us what to think. They are the Fourth Estate. And they must be perfect. The term is ascribed to Louis XVI, in May 1789, when he summoned to Versailles a full meeting of the “Estates General.” The First Estate consisted of three hundred clergy. The Second Estate, three hundred nobles. The Third Estate, six hundred commoners. After the French Revolution, Sir Edmund Burke is credited with saying, as he looked up at the Press Gallery within the House of Commons, “Yonder sits the Fourth Estate, and they are more important than them all.”

Once upon a time, the press, the media, the Fourth Estate may have been “more important than them all” as they reported on the corruption and injustices of the branches of government. But today’s media is at war with the Trump administration and they are doing their damndest to tell us what to think. And their activities resemble that of a Fifth Column. Every day brings new evidence that today’s media are engaged in clandestine fifth column activities involving journalistic acts of sabotage, media malfeasance, blatant disinformation or media espionage conducted by secret sympathizers.

President Trump is engaged in a vicious counter-terrorism war with the media and the Democratic Party. Yes, terrorism for what is terrorism but violence or intimidation to achieve some political mean? The Democrat Party, aided and abetted by their army of fifth column “journalists,” are waging a clandestine war against the heart and soul of America.

There was never a legitimate fifth column to undermine Obama or his administration. However, with only two months into his 208-month administration, what we see today under the Trump Administration is a de facto fifth column enterprise dedicated to the destruction of the new President. The media today are aggressively committed and organized against President Trump. They are vehemently against the President who swore an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A free press that continues to operate as a chorus line of Obama pompom girls are still committed and organized to undermine the U.S. Constitution, and dedicated to destroy the rule of law, is an obvious enemy of the American people.

Today we call it fake news. It was all fake news during the Obama Administration but there was a difference. The media had transformed into something different, worse, and more insidious. They became active Obama collaborators. They stopped conducting themselves as the fourth estate. The media didn’t report on the most obvious corrupt administration in U.S. history, or the failures of Obama and his administration. Instead, numerous reports indicated Obama had one the most scandal free administration ever. The media and Obama were hand-in-glove, committed and organized to undermine the U.S. Constitution, destroy the rule of law, and attack common sense and American culture.

Enter the Sixth Column. The Trump Administration is the resistance movement.

With the election of Donald Trump, the media continues to mock the President’s claim that his election is a “movement.” President Trump is correct—his election is a movement, a resistance movement. The Trump Administration and a sixth column—the men and women who voted for him rejected creeping socialism and the mandated surrender of their freedoms—are in a life-and-death struggle with the entrenched and collaborating fourth estate with the former Obama Administration holdovers and its lefty reporters who insist it is their job to tell us what to think.

We can expect substantial continual conflicts between the remnants of the Obama Administration and its compromised media collaborators against the Trump Administration and his resistance movement members.

Today’s media are not reporting the news; they are making it up. Fake news by fake Americans. They push any cock and bull story that could damage President Trump. They seek his political death by a 1,000 cuts.

I used to be accused of being part of the vast right wing conspiracy. Today I’m part of President Trump’s Sixth Column. Resist we much!

Mark is the author of Special Access, Shoot Down, and No Need to Know.