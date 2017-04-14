Hillary Clinton: The Loose Thread That Unraveled a Nation

As if we haven’t heard enough yet, there are rumors that Hillary Clinton is going to run for president again in four years. After the massively tangled web of lies she’s been caught in, and pending investigations for things she has yet to admit, does she really think she stands a chance? Does she really think the American people are going to vote her into office? Whether the rumors are true or not, she’s not likely to even be in a position to run for president, considering the evidence for treason is steadily mounting against her and the entire Clinton Foundation. In four years, she’ll probably be sitting behind bars, alone, eating canned beans and dry toast, desperate for human interaction. If she lands in jail, she’d have to be put in solitary confinement just to keep the other prisoners from trying to kill her.

Hillary seems to be in a perpetual state of waking up on the wrong side of the bed. She can’t confront issues head on and has no problem defending her immorality with justifications and then blaming the person who brought her behavior into question. It’s odd that someone can destroy her own reputation and be outed by the media for supporting pedophilia (among other minor offenses) and not think twice about pursuing another shot at the presidency. Well, if there’s one redeeming quality about Hillary, it’s definitely her persistence. Persistence isn’t limited to positive people It’s not just the happy-go-lucky, and mega-successful people of the world who embody absolute persistence. Hillary is proof of this. No matter what comes her way, she just puts on a straight face and pretends that everything’s okay. Even when she was exposed for laughing about getting a child rapist off the hook, in a tape that was publicly released, she still had no problem moving right along with her life as if her actions had no consequences. How is that even possible? How did Hillary get like this? There may have been a time when Hillary wasn’t so involved in scandals and lies, but when? How long ago? When did she jump on board with this grand conspiracy, and how can she even live with herself? Perhaps she got caught up in the corruption one incident at a time. Kind of like the foot-in-the-door phenomenon that was demonstrated through the Milgram Experiment. People tend to obey authority even if it goes against their conscience In the Milgram experiment conducted by Yale University’s psychologist Stanley Milgram, he measured the willingness of participants to obey an authority figure instructing them to perform acts that fell outside of their personal conscience. They basically instructed the participants to push a button to deliver what they thought were electric shocks to actors in another room whenever the actor answered a question incorrectly. And the actors acted as if they were really being shocked. At first, the “shocks” were mild, but participants were told to increase the power of each shock with each wrong answer. The experiment found that a high percentage of people were willing to obey authority even when they cringed at the actors’ screaming in “pain.” Participants were repeatedly told they were doing the right thing, and the shocks were necessary. The authority figures in this case really had some serious psychological power over the participants. We may never know how Hillary found herself tangled up in this mess, but perhaps when one gets caught up in corruption and they go so deep, they have to lie to themselves just to survive. Maybe she’s lying to herself and she has no choice but to continue the lie or her whole life will unravel. Well, she doesn’t have to wait for that to happen because the people suing her left and right (including the GOP) are unraveling it for her, and it’s only a matter of time before she gets brought to justice.