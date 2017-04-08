Sherlock’s article chronicles Dr. Gorka’s meteoric rise from the studious classrooms at Fort McNair where he has taught America’s warfighters for many years all the way to the White House – evidence of the new meritocracy that has arisen from the ashes of Swampland’s pre-existing condition of idiocracy.

On April 1st, Ruth Sherlock interviewed White House counterterrorism strategist and Deputy Assistant to the President, Dr. Seb Gorka, in a refreshingly positive article in the London Telegraph (“ Exclusive: The most powerful Briton in America on what it’s really like in Donald Trump’s White House .”)

As made abundantly clear in her article, on this April 1st – known to many as April Fool’s Day – the only real April fools are those Obama partisans still taking aim at Dr. Gorka and other brave members of the Trump national security team brought to Washington on a long-needed wave of American renewal, and committed to draining the swamp of its bloated, self-serving incompetence.

As Dr. Gorka told The Telegraph: “Look, our struggle, our war – I’m going to use the word war, is with what I call the global jihadi movement. It’s rooted in the politicized version of Islam.” Dr. Gorka added, thoughtfully: “Killing terrorists is great. If you can’t capture them, you kill them. But at the end of the day you have to stop people wanting to become terrorists.”

In pursuit of such dissuasion, he presented an insightful inspiration: translating none other than America’s beloved The Federalist Papers – with its 85 foundational essays and articles on constitutionalism by Alexander Hamilton (who penned 51 of the essays), James Madison (who wrote 26) and John Jay (who authored 5) - into Arabic, in essence weaponizing the transformative ideas that breathed life into America’s enduring Constitution, which has served as a beacon of freedom for over two centuries since.

As Sherlock describes in The Telegraph, “One other, more unconventional, tactic, Gorka suggests, is to translate into Arabic The Federalist Papers – historic articles promoting the ratification of the US Constitution. ‘For the cost of one missile, we could probably translate the papers, put it in a leather-bound book and give every Muslim in the world a copy.’”

As it turns out, an Arabic translation of a 1961 Penguin edition of The Federalist Papers was published in 1996, over 20 years ago, by Jordanian publisher Dar Al Faris as part of the Arabic Book Program (ABP) established by the United States State Department in 1986 which went on to publish over 200 titles “with the objective of translating, publishing and distributing selective books from American publishers in various areas, including economics, management sciences, politics, humanities, arts and the environment.” About a dozen ABP titles were prepared each year, primarily in Jordan but also in Egypt, and upon publication (after a 6-12 month translation and editorial process), were “made available to readers in bookshops at reasonable prices.”

The 662-page, 1996 translation of 1961 Penguin edition of The Federalist Papers was originally available in the Arab world for just $3. It was included in a list of ABP titles under consideration for distribution in Iraq after its 2003 liberation through “100 mini-democracy-libraries,” but ultimately was not selected - quite possibly because copies of it were no longer available among the ABP’s current titles in stock, indicating its original 1996 print run had sold out completely.

As synopsized by the ABP: “Along the declaration of independence and the constitution, The Federalist Papers laid the foundation for an enduring democracy in America. From 1787 to 1788, Hamilton, Madison and Jay wrote this series of controversial essays to advocate the popular ratification of the constitution as a new charter of the government. The brilliance of these men and the significance of the issues produced the most importance work in political science ever written in the United States.”

A work this significant deserves to be made available again. It’s time for our most celebrated work of American constitutional thought to be once more available to the Arab World, as envisioned by Dr. Gorka.

And as if divine providence, moments after Gorka’s inventive proposal was published in The Telegraph, Abdelilah Nuaimi, the celebrated journalist with Radio Free Europe who was famously detained and beaten by the Egyptian Mabaheth (intelligence authorities) while covering the Arab Spring uprising in 2011, where he bore witness to the torture and abuse of freedom-loving activists held by the Egyptian authorities – stepped forward with a newer translation of his own. He completed it just 10 years ago while he bravely covered Iraq’s liberation and democratization for Radio Free Iraq.

As Nuaimi explained on The Telegraph’s website, “I am a naturalized British citizen of Iraqi origin. I have read your fascinating interview with Mr. Sebastian Gorka, specially his suggestion to translate The Federalist Papers and give it to Muslims throughout the Arab world. I am pleased to say that I had translated The Federalist Papers about ten years ago in two parts.” While unsure “how many Arab Muslims may have read it” to date, Mr. Nuaimi generously offered to “send Mr. Gorka a copy if he wishes.”

I reached out to both Mr. Nuaimi and Dr. Gorka hoping to bring together Dr. Gorka's visionary policy and Mr. Nuaimi's timely translation, and thanks to LinkedIn was able to find and connect to both within 24 hours of Dr. Gorka's interview in The Telegraph. I had been long hoping to cross paths with Dr. Gorka, and have been especially enraged by Swampland’s colossally dishonest attacks of his widely-read and highly-regarded scholarship on counterterrorism.

Having now introduced these two, it will be possible for Mr. Nuaimi to arrange delivery of his translated The Federalist Papers to the White House, thus helping to implement one of Dr. Gorka's newest ideas in the intellectual arsenal he is developing to defeat the jihadist threat once and for all - within 48 hours of Gorka’s initial presentation of this bold, new idea to illuminate the very foundation of our constitutional freedom so that it may enter the hearts and minds of Muslims worldwide.

We’ll keep American Thinker posted on what happens next!.

Barry Scott Zellen writes about war, strategy and the tribal foundations of world politics. More about his writings can be found at www.barryzellen.com.