The world has stood by and done exactly nothing while jihad war has broken out in the least stable parts of the Middle East, in what we know are proxy wars between Shi'ite and Sunni power blocs,​ led by Saudi Arabia and the Sunni Arab Gulf states versus the Shi'ites of Iran​,​ through proxies like Hizb’allah, the Houthis of Yemen, and Assad. ​

For those whose feelings have not yet been blunted by the endless truck bombs in civilian markets in Iraq and Libya, the deliberate targeting of children in Syria, and Jihad murder attacks in Europe --- not to mention 9/11 -- please note that a car bomb at a bus depot in Aleppo , Syria, has just killed more than 100 people, including an estimated fifty children.

In Syria and Africa, murder battalions like Al Nusrah and Boko Haram routinely kill innocents, because, in their view, after death "Allah will know his own." So it doesn't matter who you kill.

Donald Trump and James Mattis have introduced a change in U.S. policy by dropping the biggest "conventional" bomb, the MOAB, on an underground cave and tunnel complex occupied by ISIS in Afghanistan.

Our perverse media was desperately trying to find "civilian casualties" over there, ​possibly a wedding party in progress deep underground, to play up the victim angle. But this time enemy propaganda didn't work. The results seemed to be about 100 dead ISIS killers, which can only be good for civilization.

But only one week after the MOAB drop on ISIS, one hundred innocents have been killed at a Syria bus stop. Bus stops are not military targets. They are intended to create mass murder and immense emotional suffering for those who have lost their loved ones.



It is long past time for the civilized world to revive the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention, which explicitly prohibited "acts aimed at spreading terror among the civilian population... The civilian population as such, as well as individual civilians, shall not be the object of attack. Acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited..."

It is worth repeating that acts of murder and mayhem against innocent civilians, using mass weapons of war, is explicitly prohibited by international treaties, and even by United Nations conventions.



Secretary of Defense Mattis cited international law against the use of poison gas in war in his statement after U.S. retaliatory bombing of the Syrian airbase responsible for launching the attack:

"The president directed this action to deter future use of chemical weapons and to show the United States will not passively stand by while Assad murders innocent people with chemical weapons, which are prohibited by international law and which were declared destroyed." (by Russia)

It is important to understand that civilized nations have an obligation to retaliate against internationally prohibited acts of terrorism and prohibited weapons.



This is not just an American responsibility. It must be done by a coalition of civilized nations, including Egypt, whose president has expressed a horror of jihadist violence​, Jordan, Morocco, India, China, Indonesia, and Europe​. ​

Putin's Russia is also on the record against jihadist terrorism, and Vladimir Putin actually rose to power after two major terrorist assault in Russia, one in Moscow and the other in Byelorussia.

Western Europe has been cowardly beyond belief in the jihad war, and still is.

American cannot take on the burden of civilized defense against retrogressive jihad warfare alone. Europe is as wealthy as the United States, it has as many educated people and as much industrial capability as we do. But Europe relies on the United States for its defense, and has done so for sixty years. Donald Trump is absolutely right in calling on them to do their share. There are some signs that NATO is finally getting that point.

​​We have to keep insisting on their full participation in the common defense. No more sucking off Uncle Sam's teat.



There was a time not so long ago when every decent nation in the world understood the prohibited nature of terrorism and gas warfare, and swore it would never happen again. Today the mass media are covering up the well-established criminal nature of mass terrorism. These are crimes against humanity, according to international conventions.



Yet we have watched the return of truly primitive warfare, mass rape, routine sadistic mutilations, the deliberate murder of infants, mass kidnapping of girls and boys, slave-taking and bombing of clearly prohibited civilian targets, most often in the Middle East and Africa, but also in France, South-East Asia, the United States, Britain, and other countries.



It must be emphasized that Karl Marx and his followers like Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and the rest, all of them militant atheists, also practiced deliberate, strategic mass terror for political goals.



This is not just a religious problem, as ignorant people like to think.



Atheistic world-conquering cults like the Nazis and Communists have been just as inconceivably evil as war theologies.



This fact is so simple that even our ruling class must know it. But Democrats like Hillary and Obama still love the money coming from Soros and the Muslim Brotherhood, and they are happy to overlook blood-stained money.



Nor is it true that all Muslims are violent jihadists.

The most important speech to come out of the Muslim Middle East in recent years was given by President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt:

"It is inconceivable that the ideology we sanctify should make our entire nation a source of concern, danger, killing, and destruction all over the world. It is inconceivable that this ideology… I am referring not to "religion," but to "ideology" – the body of ideas and texts that we have sanctified in the course of centuries, to the point that challenging them has become very difficult."



"It has reached the point that [this ideology] is hostile to the entire world. Is it conceivable that 1.6 billion [Muslims] would kill the world's population of seven billion, so that they could live [on their own]? This is inconceivable."

El-Sisi's historic speech was overlooked by our media and political class during the Obama years. It seem as if the civilized world is suffering from a case of amnesia. For liberals, who cannot conceive of intentional sadistic killing and cruelty for political goals, it cannot exist.

This is how useful idiots reason.

Mass terror attacks are strategic, not accidental. They are not committed by crazy people or by "lone wolves." Jihad has always been a matter of religious doctrine, and the means of violent Jihad -- not matter how cruel and inhumane -- are deeply embedded in religious faith and law.



This seems to be inconceivable to Western audiences, and even to political leaders like Angela Merkel and her ilk. Winston Churchill understood it better, because he saw Jihad warfare as a young journalist in the Sudan.



Today, China remembers the Rape of Nanking by the Divine Emperor cult of Japan. Russia remembers Nazi murder battalions in the Great Patriotic War. The Jews remember the Holocaust, and East Europeans remember Stalin's Ukrainian Holodomor.



Africans remember any number of massive crimes against humanity committed by African dictators,​ as well as whites. Indians and Pakistanis remember the massacres of the Partition of 1948.



It is only our mass media and our politically correct indoctrination schools that fail to draw the obvious lessons of history, again and again.



In perhaps most cases, mass terror attacks reflect carefully thought out strategic and tactical decisions by some chain of command, which makes it even more demonic.​

One chain of command leads back to the Muslim Brotherhood. ​Others lead back to Wahhabi and Salafist priesthoods, and to the mullahs of Iran.



In Israel's defensive wars ​knowing the enemy is called "​having ​a return address." If Hamas lobs mortar bombs at your villages, you know the return address. The Hamas perps will run away from their rocket launchers and dive into tunnels, but you know where to find them. They are dead men walking, and they know it.

Knowing the return address has not stopped terror attacks against Israel, because the mullahs and the sheikhs of the Gulf keep sending more money. But pinpoint retaliation works, even if the leftist media keep blaming the victims of terror.



One of the dismal failures of our fake news is their apparent ignorance or unwillingness to remind us of those international treaties. Last week, when Sean Spicer pointed out that even Hitler did not use poison gas bombs in war, some bloody-minded lefty tried to claim that Spicer was a Holocaust denier, since Hitler used poisoned gas to kill millions of Jews and others in the gas chamber​s​. Apparently the Fakestream really doesn't know the facts of WW II, or they just took the opportunity to smear Donald Trump with another lie. Hitler did not use explosive gas bombs and shells in WW II, unlike WW I, for fear of retaliation.



Or ​maybe ​as Obama ​told us, there are ​really ​not that many people killed by terrorism --- apparently he was not even thinking about the Muslim Middle East and Africa, which suffer the most.



Yes, there are more people killed on the highways. But decent people and governments do everything in their power to minimize the toll on the highways. When nations and powerful gang commit clear crimes against humanity, they must be stopped, and if necessary, destroyed.



I believe that Secretary of Defense Mattis and Donald Trump have started to change the narrative.