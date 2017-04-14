Even so, it is worth contrasting the two kinds of large gatherings from last weekend: one white, one black -- both from the same part of the world, with similar-sized crowds, but wildly different atmospheres.

Maybe it’s as simple as this: Black events are more violent than white events because it’s a black thing, we just do not understand.

In Augusta, Georgia, 45,000 people a day witnessed The Masters going off with its usual aplomb and lack of mayhem. Though there is a nasty rumor floating around that someone accidentally stepped in the flower beds.

A few miles down the pike, more than 65,000 black people gathered in Biloxi for the annual ball of confusion called Black Spring Break. Cops and residents are calling it the worst Black Spring Break ever.

It took a few days for locals to figure out how bad it was. They all knew the traffic was horrific. The crowds of black people were twice as large as they were expecting. And when the partygoers ran out of space at the beach, they pulled their cars into white Biloxi neighborhoods and set up barbecues and picnics on lawns in front of houses belonging to people they did not know.

“Tina (“Lady”) Grantham is upset,” intoned a reporter at the WLOX. “This spring break may have been the biggest, but for her, it was the worst.”

“It’s really upsetting because they never used to come on this street,” said the frazzled Grantham from her house a quarter mile from the beach. “It’s upsetting the whole neighborhood. I want some protection because I can’t go through this every year.”

The “this” was a large group of black people partying on her front lawn with loud music and barbecue. “My husband did not want to cause a problem with the people because he figured if we were to call the cops that would make everybody mad.”

And no: this is not just another shameless plug for that scintillating best seller documenting black mob violence and white denial called Don’t Make The Black Kids Angry.

“So we just left, crying and upset,” she said. Check it out on Youtube here.

Another neighbor told the TV crew her family felt the large group of black people made them feel as if “we were prisoners in our own house.”

Which is curiously the exact same phrase an old white woman in Baltimore used a day later when a large group of black people leaving school attacked her because she mentioned she did not appreciate the regular vandalism they were visiting upon her car and property.

Back to Biloxi: “In the past they were pretty reasonable,” said the prisoner. “But they were pretty scary this year.”

Meanwhile, in Augusta, tens of thousands of pimento and cheese sandwiches were consumed amid tens of thousands of carefully groomed azaleas, with nary a cross word.

Near Biloxi, “much to the dismay of our spring breakers,” police seized 109 pounds of sweet, sweet marijuana bound for Black Spring Break. Not to worry: Despite the embargo, there appeared to be plenty to go around.

On Saturday night, two groups of black people in cars engaged in a running gun battle, leaving two people shot in what the Biloxi paper the Spring Herald called “spring break related.” And let’s not forget the other shooting and car chase either.

In some places, public gun battles are still considered a big deal, but not Biloxi. Not during Black Spring Break Week.

In Panama City, four hours down the road from Biloxi, nine black people were arrested for a shooting where three people were injured.

Outside of Panama City, the Oxford Eagle reported the violence, but dutifully ignored the central organizing feature of the black people responsible. Instead, they ran b-roll of white kids strolling through town when talking about the black mob violence.

“This year’s spring break for Atlanta has apparently gotten out of hand at popular 30A developments including Rosemary Beach, Seacrest and the Villages of South Walton. The developments on 30A in South Walton have implemented an emergency curfew for the remainder of this week due to problems with “underage drinking, large fights, unruly teens, belligerent teens with police.”

“This week has been a nightmare,” according to Anita Sanders, who sent an email to WJHG/WECP TV stations explaining the emergency curfew for the remainder of this week in these 30A areas.”

Up the highway near Jackson, WLBT reported that “parents and others are concerned about a road block” that netted nine black people. “They argued that students were targeted while heading to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for an event known as Black Spring Break.”

The families say the police were picking on them because they were black.

Insert the usual denials here.

And what is a rap concert without a good old-fashioned large fight followed by a tazing? Not much, if you ask Washington Redskin linebacker Junior Galette, who experienced both during his Biloxi Black Spring Break bonanza.

Maybe Galette was upset because of rumors that rapper Lil Boosie -- aka Boosie Badazz -- had to cancel his appearance at the show. Lil Boosie was supposed to be having some issues with his parole following a prison sentence for some of the usual problems involving guns, drugs, money and bitches; so word was Lil Boosie was going to be a Lil Late.

He showed. And then some. Boosie Whatever and his crew of five were shopping in downtown Biloxi and wasted no time “getting into a brawl.” Translation: they threatened and attacked store clerks when “loss prevention specialists” asked them to leave. Even Lil Boosie got a Lil Taste of some of the ol’ pepper spray.

Five of his crew were arrested, one for having a stolen gun. Lil Boosie said cops stole a big bag of jewelry from him that set him back $1 million.

Insert usual denials here. The missing jewelry turned up.

Except for 1,042 calls for police service and 46 arrests in that town of 45,000 residents, reporters and public officials in Biloxi said everything else was just fine.

The good folks at WLOX put the happiest face on the mayhem by reminding viewers that “anytime you have 60,000 people attending an event, there are going to be some problems”

This, of course, may be true for Black Spring Break, Black Beach Week, Black Bike Week, Indiana Black Expo, the black motorcycle club Half Way Run, black celebrity basketball games, black college homecomings, black funerals, Black Lives Matter rallies, or just about every hip hop concert in the country; but not for NASCAR, or country music concerts, or the peace-loving golfers who, bathed in the ultimate white privilege of safety in large groups, gather amid the azaleas in the springtime to enjoy a bit of golf.

Colin Flaherty is the author of the #1 Amazon best seller Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry. You can find the videos on Black Spring Break and subscribe for more, just click on this link for YouTube.