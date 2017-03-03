Trump's Speech and the Shifting of the Political Plates

Our political drama has been beyond high for a very long year now. It has ratcheted up close to frenzy since the election in November. We've all watched as the left, from the highest leaders to the lowest voter, have melted down. The leftist media may be the worst of all in this; it's gotten so bad that the country may want to self-destruct if we hear one more ridiculous story about Russia hacking the election. Trump's speech to Congress Tuesday night marks an end to this period of intensity and a beginning that may not be obvious. There are more than four different groups in America, but the direction of the following four major groups of people is about to change: (1) the Democratic Party and its politicians, (2) the Democrat voters, (3) the Republican voters, and (4) the Republican Party and its politicians. Trump's speech changed the stakes for all four groups and charted new directions each group will take.

The Democrat politicians literally sat through the speech, wearing virtue-signaling white (are they racist?) for the crowd. I almost felt sorry for them – most of their facial expressions were prune-like, glum, and sour. They all looked uncomfortable and seemingly earned the mantle of Dana Carvey's old "church lady" skits. They did themselves no favors as they kept trying to decide whether to stand and clap. Or not. They were transparently confused. Through advanced lip-reading skills, I'm fairly certain I saw Elizabeth Warren and another woman asking each other if they should stand and clap. Yep, they continued the foolish confusion and pettiness demonstrated since November. Eventually, they will see what everyone else other than their hard-left voting base sees. They will have to change. Trump's uplifting message for Americans will force that to happen sooner or later. It will expose the huge rift between their two factions of left and lefter. An already diminished party, the left wing will be represented by the Clintons and Obamas, through the DNC chairman, Tom Perez. The lefter wing will be represented through their hard-left base, and by the Obamas, the Clintons, and Bernie Sanders. You read that right. They are the party of confusion, and it's a mess. Their confusion gets worse. The Democrat voting base is mostly following its leaders of left and lefter. The lefter and most deranged part, led by such deep thinkers as Michael Moore and Bill Maher, are busy trashing the widow of Ryan Owens for being used as a prop for the latest Hitlerian stupid genius leader of the Republican Party. However, the deranged part of their base may be finally getting tired of being outraged by sages such as these. A few of them may even be tired of blaming the Russians. A few of them may even be tired of always being angry. But not many. Most of them are just confused. They know they are not winning; they know they are losing power; they know that their leaders, as left and lefter as they are, do not seem to have the capacity to dig out of their hole. Their outrage cannot last much longer without a deep crack-up for this group. Now for the good news. There was an undetermined number of Democrat voting individuals who watched the speech, heard it, and actually liked it. Polling is showing that a substantial number of Democrats actually want their politicians to work with Trump, to work with the Republican Congress to make things better. This amalgamation of individuals is now trying to figure out its path. Polling shows they liked the speech – which means they can't have liked what their own elected leaders did (and looked like) during the speech. Cognitive dissonance can be difficult to deal with. Watching this might be fun, but even better, it could help bring some healing to our country. This group may even try to become moderate, or at least pretend to. If they do, left and lefter will have another faction to deal with in their party – which would be great for America. The problem the Democrats have is not going to go away soon. Their party is in as big a death spiral as their signature "affordable health care act." Without finding a new issue, without an agenda, and without any new leadership, they will continue to hike around in the wilderness, shrieking at rocks to move out of their way. The Republican party base, and most Republican voters, saw a man in full. This is whom they voted for – this is the kind of speech they have been hoping for from a Republican president for decades, one that they hadn't seen since Reagan. They were excited, energized, and applauding what they were hearing. This is a man fulfilling his campaign promises. This is a man proposing an agenda to bring America to greatness once again, an agenda to make our economy strong, to make our military strong, to defeat radical Islam, to stop our insane illegal immigration problem, and to bring us to a stronger America of character, vision, and fullness. It's a big agenda that can only lead to a better America. The base is happy with the trajectory, the drive, the direction, and the hope that this new administration can bring. Most Republican party officials and politicians were also energized with the speech. The NeverTrumps and those who might as well be NeverTrumps are withering on the vine and looking like bigger fools daily. They may be even more confused than the Democrats. Some #NeverTrumps were hoping Hillary Clinton would give that speech. If they do not forgo their silliness and join the Trump train, they are going to be stuck in a wilderness, muttering at the rocks to stop being so mean. For a long time. Our Republican elected officials and leaders have a choice to make now. Trump's speech will help separate the wheat from the chaff. Our officials can go fetal, as they did for the better part of a decade, hoping the Democrat-media complex will not call them names. They can be "maverick" senators or Congresscritters, running to the media to criticize what the administration is doing. Or they even help the Democrats obstruct this great agenda. They can pretend to join the Trump train and halfheartedly support the agenda. In doing so, they can attempt to straddle history. Perhaps they can maintain their little power base and still be a part of that corrupt system called the swamp, all the while hoping to continue to gain wealth and power. I'm sure some of them will try to do just that. But the smart ones will jump all in if they haven't yet done so. This is history in the making. Our country that once was dying is likely to come alive again if they join in. The agenda conservatives have hoped for since Ronald Reagan is in sight. One warning to the Republican officials and media "stars": The only way this can be screwed up will be in becoming fractious, ambitious for power, and intellectually overly astute. Yes, we know there are differences and that mistakes will be made. Those will be seen and overlooked. What won't be overlooked, now or by later historians, is for these people to sit by, carping, while our best chance to infuse our Republic with life passes by. What won't be forgotten is if they are timid, greedy, or self-serving while there is a need to unify behind this great agenda. It may be our great last chance to be the country we once were.