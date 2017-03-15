The current rush to acceptance of transgenderism ignores a problem beyond the immediately obvious. Are we setting up hundreds of thousands for early deaths due to cancer?

Pharmaceutical companies have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to test new drugs. Yet, we in America are permitting confused youth to be used as guinea pigs in medical procedures that mutilate the anatomy and flood the body with potentially damaging hormones.

Every cell in the human body has a sexual fingerprint in the sex chromosome (allosome) pairs. The born male has a XY pair. The born female an XX. These chromosomes do serve a function beyond mere reproduction. Without getting too complicated:

Most genes contain the information needed to make functional molecules called proteins. -- Genetics Home Reference

Essentially, the chromosomes, which carry those genes, are the control center of the cell, the central processing unit -- controlling processes above and apart from cell reproduction. Protein synthesis, so necessary for life, is controlled by these chromosomes. We would be foolish not to conjecture that Y chromosomes were not designed to act properly in cell floating in a bath of female hormones; neither an XX pair in cell floating under a bath of male hormones. Since these hormones might conceivably cause cells to go awry in protein production, as well as in cell reproduction, we should not be surprised to see unusual problems of transgenders with cancers. Add in that transgenders, even after surgery, will retain residue tissue unique to one gender, and noting that those specific tissues will be subjected to hormone levels they were not designed to process, and the possible outcomes become frightening.

The research is just starting ...

There is a dangerous paucity of data on transgender health issues, and little research, which is why the NIH launched a five-year study of trans youth last year. -- Newsweek

In September 2015, the Lancet editorialized:

Case reports and anecdotal evidence suggest that transgender people have a disproportionate cancer burden, but without high-level evidence, health-care providers are stifled in their ability to provide adequate guidance. -- The Lancet

Well, why would anyone expect anything else? Hormones are powerful chemicals. Yet, with complete disregard to possible future consequences, our society has endeavored to allow a dispensing of cocktails of these hormones to teens who seek to reorient themselves.

There is a body of evidence which suggests that abortions, which interrupt the hormonal cycles in expectant mothers, are behind the higher rates of breast cancers in such women. Apparently, the human body was not designed to be so abruptly turned on and off.

In 2013, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, a cancer specialist at Seattle Children’s Hospital, released results of a study that demonstrated that the number of advanced breast cancer cases has increased among younger women, aged 25-39 years. After an analysis of 34 years worth of data from many countries, Johnson and her colleagues found that induced abortion was likely a causal -- not correlational -- risk factor for the development of breast cancer. -- Breitbart

Or this, from the American Cancer Society:

In 2004, the Collaborative Group on Hormonal Factors in Breast Cancer, based out of Oxford University in England, put together the results of many studies that looked at abortion and breast cancer risk. It looked at both cohort and case-control studies. When the studies that gathered information retrospectively (case-control studies) were looked at together, there were about 39,000 women with breast cancer (the cases) that were compared to about 48,000 women who hadn’t had breast cancer (the controls). They found about an 11% increased risk of breast cancer in women who reported having an induced abortion Some other retrospective studies published since then have also found an increased risk, including a case-control study of about 1,300 women from China (published in 2012) and a case-control study of 300 women in Iran (published in 2011). -- American Cancer Society

The implications are disputed by other studies -- which the American Cancer Society also lists. Some charge that politically correct pressure is being applied to squash the evidence. Even the American Cancer Society, which waffles on the implications, admits that more than scientific evidence is at play.

Induced abortion brings up many strong feelings in people, so it is often hard to study its long-term effects. -- American Cancer Society

What is clear is that no one is absolutely sure, and there seems to be a good possibility of an increase in cancer.

If merely interrupting the natural hormonal cycle of a pregnancy might be enough to cause cancer, what can we expect when the natural cycles in humans are not merely interrupted, but stopped altogether and replaced by the hormones of the opposite sex, introduced into a body where every cell is keyed in opposition to the new hormonal environment.

...Trans Man’s Breast Cancer Nightmare Exemplifies The Problem With Transgender Health Care -- Huffington Post

Now, take this a step further, and what should we expect when mothers indulge (or possibly influence) their sons' wish to be female, such as Avery Jackson who appeared on the cover of National Geographic.

She [Avery's mother] has said Avery will take hormone blockers when she reaches puberty, and that if she wanted surgery in the future it would be something the family would consider. -- Daily Mail

Hormone blockers?! Male and female brains are different. All his life, Avery's brain has been male. Then suddenly, a switch will be turned off.

Or how about this mother, who gives her 14-year-old boy estrogen?

And what should society do when courts order a father to treat his daughter as a boy?

In the meantime, the judge ordered, P.K. will continue to get the hormone blockers. -- LifeSite News

Do these jurists understand that skeletal and brain development during puberty will be irreversible should the child later on change its mind?

Do they even realize that transgenders often try to kill themselves?

Hence, it’s of little surprise that, tragically, of those who put themselves through this imaginary “transition,” 41 percent will subsequently attempt suicide. -- Barbwire

Finally, the American College of Pediatricians -- not the more powerful American Academy of Pediatricians -- has condemned this indulgence of transgenderism as child abuse.

The treatment of [Gender Dysphoria] in childhood with hormones effectively amounts to mass experimentation on, and sterilization of, youth who are cognitively incapable of providing informed consent. There is a serious ethical problem with allowing irreversible, life-changing procedures to be performed on minors who are too young to give valid consent themselves; adolescents cannot understand the magnitude of such decisions. -- "Gender Dysphoria in Children," American College of Pediatricians

But if one jumps through all the hoops of common sense to still defend transgenderism, we are left with the yet not fully known prospect of cancer.

Among the health issues faced by transgender people, cancer has received little scientific attention. Until very recently, no long-term health-tracking studies have focused specifically on cancer in transgender individuals, and the few that are now under way will require years, even decades, to yield useful information. -- Dana Farber

However, we do have a good inkling of what is coming.

A July 2015 report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights distinct health risks for the world’s transgender community. Of particular note is the measurably higher risk of cervical, ovarian, and uterine cancer faced by transgender men who retain genitalia they were born with. -- Quartz

Or this:

For a transgender man, excessive testosterone can be converted into estrogen by the body, which leads to increased cancer risk. -- transgenderequality.wordpress.com

Or this:

We present the case of a transgender woman who developed rising testosterone and estradiol levels while on feminizing hormones. After months of uncertainty about the cause of her elevated hormone levels, her physician found a large testicular mass on examination. The patient was diagnosed with a rare virilizing form of testicular cancer. -- http://online.liebertpub.com

Apparently, the body does not take so kindly to reorientation, and evinces its displeasure.

How in the world could any of this slip by the medical community at large without a large number of doctors standing athwart this idiocy to say: stop!

Insanity at this level is not benign, but deliberate. The American Medical Association is delinquent in its duty for not opposing this. I cannot believe most American doctors are clueless; but I can believe they are cowed into silence. We are sacrificing a generation of confused children and adults to the Moloch of political correctness spawned by the rather small, but ferocious, LBGT community. Not merely will these confused children be neutered, but they may soon be victims of hitherto unknown hormonally-induced cancer epidemics.

Why is almost no one mentioning this?

Mike Konrad is the pen name of an American who wishes he had availed himself more fully of the opportunity to learn Spanish in high school, lo those many decades ago.