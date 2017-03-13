Right now the Trump administration is considering whether to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, which sounds to Arab ears like “Is the Pope Catholic?” Do the Saudis play double games?” “Are the mullahs of Iran really genocidal?”

Conservatives see the threat of aggressive Islam, which puts us far ahead of liberals, who merely live in stupefied denial. But conservatives tend to treat Islam as monolithic, which it is not.

The answer is Yes! Yes! and Yes!

Which is why even Saudi Arabia, Russia, Syria, Bahrain, and the UAE have officially designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror group. One of biggest on the Sunni side of the street.

A new article in Cairo’s Al Ahram this week gives an explanation even the New York Times could understand (if it wanted to). The MBs promote violent Jihad, and carry it on themselves in their civil war against Egypt. They sponsor Hamas terror against Israel. They follow radical doctrines. Most of all (and here comes a new word), the MB’s are taqfiri. (TAHK-fear-ey). They regularly declare other Muslim groups to be infidels, which means they will kill other Muslims unless they submit to the MB version of Islam. From its most basic belief, the Ikhwan is at war with all Muslims who do not follow its militant war doctrine. The doctrine of taqfir is basic, and deviation puts you outside of the circle.

And yes, there are peaceful Muslim sects, like the Ahmadiyya. But they are small minorities in constant trouble from the violence-supporting majority.

There are also rational Muslims like Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has said in a famous speech:

It’s inconceivable that the thinking that we hold most sacred should cause the entire umma [Islamic world] to be a source of anxiety, danger, killing and destruction for the rest of the world. Impossible! ... Is it possible that 1.6 billion people [Muslims] should want to kill the rest of the world’s inhabitants -- that is 7 billion -- so that they themselves may live? Impossible!

Those may be the most important words any Muslim leader has said since 9/11/01.

Yet Obama chose to ignore Sisi and supported the Muslim Brotherhood instead. What does that tell you?

Hillary’s closest confidante, Huma Abedin, comes from an MB family, was indoctrinated from childhood onward, and is paid by a family “charity” who are all MBs. Hillary and Bill know all that, of course, but the Moobs bring in huge amounts of money to the Democrats, and that’s what counts for the Clintons. (It should also matter to the rest of us.)

So -- are the Muslim Brothers terrorists and terror sponsors?

The Ikhwan was founded in 1929 as a Nazi-type Broederbund, when Nazi front groups were all the rage in the Middle East. From the beginning the MBs were all for genocide of the Jews, the Armenians, the Copts and other infidels, especially in places like Jerusalem. The Mufti of Jerusalem actually paid a visit to Adolf Hitler, and the MBs recruited Arab troops for the Nazis.

Some peaceful outfit, right?

Right now, the Moobs are turning a smiling face to the world, when they aren’t killing people or funding terror. Obama either fell for that gag, or pretended to. He also supported Turkey’s Erdogan, who is another proud MB ally. And of course, Obama sold the nuclear farm to Iran’s ancient reactionaries.

A lot of Muslim money is still flowing into Democrat coffers today, which is why Muslim radical Keith Ellison was almost elected head of the DNC. The Gulf Arabs gave Bill Clinton a million-dollar “birthday present” a while ago, you might remember. Only the blindest of the blind can think that was just to be nice. We simply have a lot of people in high places working for the other side. They think we are all stupid, so they hardly to hide their corruption. They’ve got media cover.

How does all this look from Cairo?

Somehow the left never seems to get that jihad is basic to Islam, no matter how often they see innocent people getting murdered.

(There are Muslim sects who interpret jihad in a nonviolent way. It’s a complicated world. Those people are not in charge.)

Where debate is allowed, as in Egypt under President Sisi, there are very important debates taking place. To defeat global jihad, those internal debates are crucial. Islam responds to reality.

The Ottomans were decisively defeated in World War I, leading to more than half a century of better governance, freedom, education, and peace. So it can be done.

The Muslim Brotherhood is now making war on the Sisi regime in Egypt. Egyptians are in no doubt about the MBs and terrorism. They know about them. They also know how much money and power the Moobs enjoy in Washington, D.C. This should be a national scandal, with Congressional hearings and more. The Permanent Government in DC is certainly penetrated by groups like the MBs. After all, Michael Scheuer, the Clinton administration's head of the Bin Laden desk at the CIA, actually turned out to be a Bin Laden fan. There’s a lot of rot in the Permanent Goverment.

Trump’s team has a lot to do, and we must keep up the pressure.