Stand Strong Against the Lunacy of the Left
Virtually every crazy policy, corrupt courtroom ruling, or depraved piece of legislation that plagues our political climate is a product of modern liberalism. Whether killing children in the womb, killing small businesses, legally redefining the oldest institution in the history of humanity, legalizing and promoting a wide variety of sexual immoralities, criminalizing (or attempting to criminalize) the life-blood of American industry, criminalizing Christianity, stealing money from one group of constituents to buy votes from another, and so on, liberals and their lackeys in the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, and academia have used their political, information, and entertainment powers in manners most perverse.
To a great extent, this is why the GOP is in unprecedented territory when it comes to political power. Except for the Northeast, the West Coast, and most large cities, the GOP brand dominates, whether local, state, or federal offices, across the U.S. I believe this has happened not because of any special degree of governing competence held by Republicans (as their recent health care failure demonstrates), but because of the special degree of incompetence and immorality possessed by today’s Democrats. As Marvin Olasky put it, “Republicans cannot be trusted to do the right thing. Democrats can be trusted almost always to do the wrong thing.”
I believe most Americans -- especially those voting for Republicans -- would agree with me: A politician is like a plunger -- a tool that you would rather not be without, but one that you almost never want to have to use. Even Christ-denier Thomas Paine understood, “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one.” Ironically, and contrary to one of their highest ideals, American Democrats have simply made their politics “intolerable.” And currently, the GOP is the best tool we have to fix what the Democrats have wrecked.
Granted, this is a tall task, for there is much to do, and in spite of their heavy losses, Democrats seem determined to continue with their radical liberal agenda. There has been little self-assessment by Democrats since November 8. On the contrary, the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States and the widespread electoral success of the GOP throughout America has led many liberals to new and greater heights of unhinged behavior and rhetoric.
Spurred on by virtually no real evidence, and because they have made a god of government (and thus, are almost completely incapable of handling political defeat), liberal pundits across the U.S. have spilled gallons of ink desperately attempting to blame Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump on some nefarious conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Because they are devoted to the “theology of self,” fragile campus snowflakes across America are suppressing -- violently in some cases -- any form of speech (political, religious, et al) that they find “offensive.”
Nothing illustrates the lunacy and “unhingedness” of today’s liberals better than the newest front in the perverse LGBT agenda. Modern liberalism has gone so far off the deep end that we have “progressed” from debating the climate, guns, abortion, marriage, and the like, to debating what is a male and what is a female. I’ve chronicled this a couple of times recently, but it seems every week now there is a new story where those corrupted by liberalism have allowed men to take trophies from women, or violated the sanctity of bathrooms and locker rooms -- even where children are concerned -- all in the name of “tolerating” madness.
Liberals have even injected the politics of gender into the current NCAA men’s basketball tournament. After Duke’s loss to South Carolina in the second round of the tournament, many observers -- fans and pundits alike -- blamed the loss on the state of North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.” (The game was played in South Carolina instead of North Carolina because the NCAA is “discriminating” against the state of North Carolina.) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski himself has called North Carolina’s common sense law against men using women’s restrooms “stupid.” Hey Coach K, the definition of “stupid:” To think that this man
is somehow now a “woman” and has the “right” to use a women’s restroom, etc.
However, the madness has only just begun. Just wait until there is consensus on real health care reform by Trump and the GOP-led U.S. Congress. Just wait until there is real tax reform. Just wait until construction on a border wall begins. Just wait until President Trump gets to appoint a second justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. And can you imagine the size of the “safe space” necessary if a conservative-led Supreme Court of the United States overturns the infamous Roe v. Wade and Obergefell rulings? If you think you’ve seen campus fires now, just wait.
As such things come to pass, the violence, riots, “nastiness,” and vile speech we’ve already witnessed will pale in comparison to what will come. We should expect nothing less from a movement that has abandoned virtually every measure of sound science and morality. So take heed, Washington Republicans: be ready for attacks, protests, filibusters, lies, smears, irrational arguments, and dirty tricks of virtually every form imaginable. Be ready to defend yourself and conservative principles and policies. In other words, stand strong and be ready to fight. Whether it’s health care, tax law, foreign policy, the courts, the Justice Department, the military, and so on, we conservatives who voted for you want smaller, smarter, and moral government. This is exactly what republicans have been elected to do.
Trevor Grant Thomas; At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com ; Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com
Virtually every crazy policy, corrupt courtroom ruling, or depraved piece of legislation that plagues our political climate is a product of modern liberalism. Whether killing children in the womb, killing small businesses, legally redefining the oldest institution in the history of humanity, legalizing and promoting a wide variety of sexual immoralities, criminalizing (or attempting to criminalize) the life-blood of American industry, criminalizing Christianity, stealing money from one group of constituents to buy votes from another, and so on, liberals and their lackeys in the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, and academia have used their political, information, and entertainment powers in manners most perverse.
To a great extent, this is why the GOP is in unprecedented territory when it comes to political power. Except for the Northeast, the West Coast, and most large cities, the GOP brand dominates, whether local, state, or federal offices, across the U.S. I believe this has happened not because of any special degree of governing competence held by Republicans (as their recent health care failure demonstrates), but because of the special degree of incompetence and immorality possessed by today’s Democrats. As Marvin Olasky put it, “Republicans cannot be trusted to do the right thing. Democrats can be trusted almost always to do the wrong thing.”
I believe most Americans -- especially those voting for Republicans -- would agree with me: A politician is like a plunger -- a tool that you would rather not be without, but one that you almost never want to have to use. Even Christ-denier Thomas Paine understood, “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one.” Ironically, and contrary to one of their highest ideals, American Democrats have simply made their politics “intolerable.” And currently, the GOP is the best tool we have to fix what the Democrats have wrecked.
Granted, this is a tall task, for there is much to do, and in spite of their heavy losses, Democrats seem determined to continue with their radical liberal agenda. There has been little self-assessment by Democrats since November 8. On the contrary, the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States and the widespread electoral success of the GOP throughout America has led many liberals to new and greater heights of unhinged behavior and rhetoric.
Spurred on by virtually no real evidence, and because they have made a god of government (and thus, are almost completely incapable of handling political defeat), liberal pundits across the U.S. have spilled gallons of ink desperately attempting to blame Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump on some nefarious conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Because they are devoted to the “theology of self,” fragile campus snowflakes across America are suppressing -- violently in some cases -- any form of speech (political, religious, et al) that they find “offensive.”
Nothing illustrates the lunacy and “unhingedness” of today’s liberals better than the newest front in the perverse LGBT agenda. Modern liberalism has gone so far off the deep end that we have “progressed” from debating the climate, guns, abortion, marriage, and the like, to debating what is a male and what is a female. I’ve chronicled this a couple of times recently, but it seems every week now there is a new story where those corrupted by liberalism have allowed men to take trophies from women, or violated the sanctity of bathrooms and locker rooms -- even where children are concerned -- all in the name of “tolerating” madness.
Liberals have even injected the politics of gender into the current NCAA men’s basketball tournament. After Duke’s loss to South Carolina in the second round of the tournament, many observers -- fans and pundits alike -- blamed the loss on the state of North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.” (The game was played in South Carolina instead of North Carolina because the NCAA is “discriminating” against the state of North Carolina.) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski himself has called North Carolina’s common sense law against men using women’s restrooms “stupid.” Hey Coach K, the definition of “stupid:” To think that this man
is somehow now a “woman” and has the “right” to use a women’s restroom, etc.
However, the madness has only just begun. Just wait until there is consensus on real health care reform by Trump and the GOP-led U.S. Congress. Just wait until there is real tax reform. Just wait until construction on a border wall begins. Just wait until President Trump gets to appoint a second justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. And can you imagine the size of the “safe space” necessary if a conservative-led Supreme Court of the United States overturns the infamous Roe v. Wade and Obergefell rulings? If you think you’ve seen campus fires now, just wait.
As such things come to pass, the violence, riots, “nastiness,” and vile speech we’ve already witnessed will pale in comparison to what will come. We should expect nothing less from a movement that has abandoned virtually every measure of sound science and morality. So take heed, Washington Republicans: be ready for attacks, protests, filibusters, lies, smears, irrational arguments, and dirty tricks of virtually every form imaginable. Be ready to defend yourself and conservative principles and policies. In other words, stand strong and be ready to fight. Whether it’s health care, tax law, foreign policy, the courts, the Justice Department, the military, and so on, we conservatives who voted for you want smaller, smarter, and moral government. This is exactly what republicans have been elected to do.
Trevor Grant Thomas; At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com ; Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com