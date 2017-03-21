Some of their words make sense but simply don't compute, as when the Liberals describe President Trump as a “failed billionaire.” The man flew everywhere in his own 757, he owned golf courses and hotels all over the world and before he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, lived in in a gold-encrusted four-story penthouse atop the gleaming skyscraper he owned overlooking Central Park.

American tourists in foreign countries once had the reputation of believing that if they shouted loud enough the dumb foreigner standing there with a puzzled look on his face would somehow understand what they were saying. A stereotype that Liberals are now mindlessly acting out with the American people with their 24/7 rabid denunciations of President Trump.

So just what does “failed” billionaire mean? And how do I become one?

But most of their stuff is shouted out in language which doesn’t mean much to the natives of Brooklyn, Peoria or Biloxi. Not because they don’t know the definition of the words they’re hearing but because they rarely, very rarely, use them. I spent thirty years in manufacturing, I go to gun club meetings, American Legion meetings, I chat at the post office in the morning, I go to church and church affairs and have friends. But in all these years of mixing, I’ve only heard the word 'fascist' used by a man railing against his wife. Ditto for 'misogynist,' 'xenophobe,' 'Islamophobe' or 'homophobe.' Even the word 'Nazi' is rarely used to describe a bigot; usually just a very dogmatic person, as when my son-in-law humorously described (out of her hearing of course) a certain nutritionist almost comically opposed to sodium as a “salt-Nazi.” For that matter, you don’t hear the word 'racist' very much, either. In fact, as I sit here I cannot recall a single recent instance when someone I knew called someone else they knew a racist.

Instead, they tend to use the simple sins defined in the Ten Commandments, in anti-patriotic terms or in remarks about intelligence to label people they don’t like. And mostly in simple Anglo-Saxon/Middle English: liar, thief, fool, half-wit, nut-case, a__hole, retarded, corrupt, pervert, mental midget, idiot (often f___king idiot) and so on.

You see where this going. The simple Anglo-Saxon terms Donald Trump used to describe Hillary – “liar,” “corrupt,” “crooked,” “nasty,” resonated with middle America where the East and West Coast Liberal inside-the-bubble-talk that Hillary and her advocates used to describe Trump drew a blank. And so went the election.

But the media and political Liberals cannot stop themselves from continuing to rage on to the nation in the same stupid fashion because calling Trump’s America a dystopia helps reassure them that they’re smarter than people living in cow country. Besides, it’s the language of the narrow East Coast–West Coast very unhappy world in which they get rewarded.

They should know better, especially with the superior education they’re always claiming, because it’s an adage in writing or speaking in English that you should never use a long word when a shorter one will do, never a compound or foreign one when there is a simple Anglo-Saxon word you can substitute. Not if you’re trying to make your point the best way.

And in truth using big words, especially Latin and Greek compounds, don’t make you sound any smarter.

Indeed the opposite is true. Churchill taught us that. Told that he wasn’t considered smart enough for Eton with its Latin and Greek, he was instead was bundled off to Harrow where along with other lacklusters he was forced to study the simple Anglo-Saxon/Middle English sentence. And so as it turned out he wound up sounding smarter than anybody else because he could always get his ideas across.

Indeed, the man mesmerized the world with his oratory, with his command of the infinite possibilities which those simple Anglo-Saxon constructions offered.

The point being that maybe we conservatives should relax a tad because the ridiculous liberal vituperation, their so-called “resistance” can’t amount to much in terms of moving the mass of the American people. Not so long as they insist upon shouting at them in what amounts to a foreign language, dripping with condescension. And while President Trump has nowhere near the mastery of the language of someone like Churchill or Reagan, he’s brilliant in keeping his message simple and Anglo-Saxon: bad, good, amazing, huge, sad, great, jobs, deal, wall.

And so connects with his friends.

Richard F. Miniter is the author of The Things I Want Most, Random House, BDD See it Here. He lives and writes in the colonial era hamlet of Stone Ridge, New York, blogs here and can also be reached at miniterhome@gmail.com