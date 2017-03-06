(1) Hang (I mean hang publicly, so that people see it) at least 100 kulaks, rich bastards, and known bloodsuckers.

"Comrades! The kulak uprising in your five districts must be crushed without pity . The interests of the whole revolution demand such actions ... You must make an example of these people.

(2) Publish their names. (3) Seize all their grain. (4) Single out the hostages per my instructions in yesterday's telegram. Do all this so that for miles around people see it all, understand it, tremble, and tell themselves that we are killing the bloodthirsty kulaks and that we will continue to do so. Reply saying you have received and carried out these instructions. Yours, Lenin."

Thus did V.I. Lenin command leftist mobs in 1918 to be whipped up by his Bolshevik organizers. Mob agitation and propaganda (agit-prop) became a major attack strategy of the radical Left in Russia, picking innocent targets to hang and destroy by propaganda. This is also what George Soros witnessed in in Budapest, when Nazi-incited mobs killed Jews and put them on cattle cars for the death camps. Soros sold the furniture of deported Jews to begin building his fortune. He has said "it was the happiest time of my life."

In Leninist jargon, Obama is an "agitator," not an "organizer." The words "community organizer" are just an inversion of "communist agitator." And this is the model for all of the mob activities so persistently found to be the tool of the left.

What the United States is witnessing today is a leftist lynch mob seeking innocent victims. The other day, Rick Santorum was targeted by a Twitter mob. Today it may be you. They will use anything: The oligopoly media, Pravda on the Hudson (The New York Times), the Washington Post, and "professors" who live off taxpayers, to agitate the innocent and the ignorant. You can watch it happen. When you see it, please keep track of who, when, how, why. If you don't see the string-pullers behind the scenes now, you will soon, because the playbook is always the same.

The aim of agitation-propaganda (or agit-prop) is to overthrow legitimate governments. It is a major part of Obama's hero Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals, which should be called "rules for mob agitators." This moment has been prepared by Obama and Hillary (who wrote a fawning bachelor's thesis justifying agit-prop), both acolytes of lynch mob agitator Alinsky.

Alinsky learned agit-prop from the Russian progroms around 1900, which persecuted his (Jewish) parents, who then fled to Chicago. The city then became a center of Leninist agitation.

In Alinsky's rules, agitators must: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it." In Russia, it was the Jews. In Obama's Jakarta, where the Indonesian civil war broke out in 1965, (The Year of Living Dangerously,) it was mostly the overseas Chinese who were scapegoated. The dynamic began in France when rabid mobs attacked shopkeepers over government-triggered price hikes at the dawn of the French Revolution.

For Lenin it was the kulaks -- the pathetic "rich peasants" in what was becoming Soviet Russia. In a lesser, but no less valid manifestation, for The New York Times it was Justice Clarence Thomas when he was nominated to the Supreme Court, and any number of conservatives and Republicans, who learned to kowtow, to mouth the party line from the NYT and WaPo, so that even today House Republicans are afraid to speak up against lynch-mob agitation by the left.

Today the lynch mobs are organized by Obama and Michelle, who have been joined by Valerie Jarrett, living in their home to be at the very center of things. Today's lynch mobs have been picked and trained by George Soros front groups. The mobs are mostly ignorant adolescents, led by today's agitators.

This is all standard operating procedure on the totalitarian left.

The Democrats have a long, long history of mob agitation. In the Civil War, they defended black slavery, as conservatives know very well, and not a single liberal will confess today. The KKK was a Democratic Party front group to keep blacks cowering in fear after Republican President Abe Lincoln signed the Emancipation Declaration of 1863 and the Reconstruction began at the Civil War's end.

Segregationist Democrats called themselves Dixiecrats, another word for KKK enablers. They accomplished by lynching and terrorism what federal and state laws could not: Keeping black people shaking in fear.

"Fear" is what agitators aim to create.

To quote Lenin's master, Karl Marx,

"In his article, The Victory of the Counter-Revolution in Vienna, Neue Rheinische Zeitung, No. 136, 7 November 1848:

“… there is only one means to shorten, simplify and concentrate the murderous death throes of the old society and the bloody birth pangs of the new, only one means – revolutionary terrorism[5] ..."

Marx was not a "great philosopher," as the Bolshie BBC wants you to believe. As an economist, he never produced a single original thought. He was a scapegoating rabble rouser, and agit-prop artist, and one of the most destructive human beings in history. In the 150 years after Marx and Engels' Communist Manifesto of 1848, an estimated 100 million people were murdered by the international left -- not by accident, not as an unintended side effect from trying to make the world better, but as a matter of deliberate policy.

Lynch mobs are a traditional feature of Muslim jihad, too. The "Reverend" Jeremiah Wright, Obama's mentor, specializes in whipping up racist rage and anger against whites, with the exception of leftists who support his "cause." Father Michael Pfleger, another vicious mob agitator in Chicago, sounds like Hitler on one of his radio rants (see YouTube).

In the Muslim world, "spiritual leaders" (imams and mullahs) practice television and radio propaganda, often paid for by Saudi oil billionaires, to whip up mobs. The West refuses to admit that ISIS murder and rape battalions follow jihadist commands to the letter. All their bloodthirsty cruelty against children and women, homosexuals, Coptic Christians in Egypt, Jews, women who don't cover their faces and bodies, all that cruelty is carried out by male mobs whipped up by their "spiritual leaders," especially on Fridays.

If you want a definition of evil in the world, this is it. If you don't recognize it already as a kind of routine massacre of the innocents, do your homework.

You will never understand today's rage on the left, or its real effort to overthrow American constitutional government, if you do not understand lynch mobs -- KKK, Leninist, Soros-sponsored, and Obama-controlled.

Do your homework and you may save your country. Ignore it and try to find a better place to live.