Jerlerup seems to be the only writer for of Loonwatch who uses both his real name and allows the website to publish a picture of him. Darios and Garibaldi (Tell Mama's endlessly vicious, supercilious, and smug Nathan Lean ?) do neither of these things.

In his blog, Loonwatch's Torbjörn Jerlerup describes himself as a “liberal” and adds that he's also a “member of the [Swedish] Social Democrats”.

Anyway, we're expected to believe everything Jerlerup says about Sweden because he tells us, twice, that “I am from Sweden [I should know]”. (That's like saying that everything Saddam Hussein said about Iraq must have been true because he was born and bred in Iraq.)

Torbjörn Jerlerup's piece, 'Trump, Fox News and Swedish Crime Statistics', is virtually an article-long non sequitur. Most his words are on crime and immigration in America, not Sweden. In other words, Jerlerup compares Sweden to the United States, and he does so in many respects.

It's almost that Jerlerup believes that there's some kind of necessary logical/causal link between the situation in America and the situation in Sweden. The most that can be said is this: as well as this article being one long non sequitur, it's also a classic case of whataboutism (as in, whataboutAmerica?). In other words, if Muslims have greatly increased the rate of rape and crime in Sweden, then surely what's happening in the United States is largely ir/relevant.

Importantly, Jerlerup fuses all immigrants together in his piece. At the same time as that, he also pretends that all right-wingers or conservatives do exactly the same thing. Yet conservatives or right-wingers (rather than National Socialists and fascists) have never been against all immigrants. They're in favour of productive and skilled immigrants and against, for example, illegal immigrants and (in the Trump era) Muslims from certain countries.

Donald Trump's Comments

This article itself is largely a response to Donald Trump's reference to Sweden some weeks ago (February 21st). This article must have been written after left-wingers had finally realised that Trump hadn't actually referred to a terrorist act in Sweden; as they, at first, claimed. Instead, according to Jerlerup, Trump “talked about the U.S. Migration Ban and justified it by mentioning an 'incident' in Sweden.” He goes on to say:

“But nothing remarkable happened in Sweden that Friday (I am from Sweden). It is more probable that Trump was talking about a TV segment that aired Friday evening on Tucker Carlson (Fox) about 'Muslim Migration' to Sweden and alleged exploding 'crime rates' in Sweden.”

Despite all that, there were indeed riots in Sweden just one day after Trump's tweet. Nonetheless, according to Jerlerup, all Trump's words were designed to “scaremonger” and “fool people to view immigration as something negative and dangerous”.

Jerlerup does deign to admit that “Sweden surely has problems”. (That's nice of him.) However, in classic Marxist manner, these problems are apparently all due to “[u]nemployment and alienation among immigrants”. In other words, they have nothing whatsoever to do with Islam and Islamic supremacism. Indeed, in the entire article, Jerlerup mentions Muslims only once; which is to miss the point big time. Instead Jerlerup fuses all immigrants together; which I thought was something the “far Right” and “conservatives” were meant to do. Indeed, precisely because Jerlerup fuses all immigrants together, and in parallel with that fails to tackle the situation with Swedish Muslims, that enables Jerlerup to make many of the claims he does make. That mental block about Islam and Muslim immigrants makes his words seem almost acceptable... on the surface.

Murder in the United States; Murder in Sweden

As I said, about half (or more) of this piece deals with Swedish-American comparisons. Jerlerup, for example, tells us that “Sweden has about 1-1.3 murders per 100,000 inhabitants and the USA has about 5.

Jerlerup then says that “there are no No Go Zones in Sweden where police cannot even enter”. On the other hand, “real 'No Go Zones' are the ones found in the USA”. Apparently, only “RACISTS” (his capitals) refer to “No Go Zones”. Jerlerup even cites two American no-go zones: “Philadelphia and Baltimore”. Compared to these American no-go zones, “the Swedish suburbs are VERY calm and peaceful”.

Well, neither of those cities – nor any other in the U.S. -- is a “no go zone.” Police may need to enter some neighbourhoods in force, but they enter them at will. This assertion is characteristic of Jerlerup's whataboutisms.

Rape

Jerlerup again dilutes the issue by talking about how different countries define “rape” in different ways. He tells us, for example, that “Sweden has tough laws against rape reports and therefore has many reported cases of rapes in its statistics”. What Jerlerup doesn't tell us is that these stricter Swedish definitions of rape were brought in precisely because of the immigrant-induced rape crisis that country was facing at the time.

The other thing is that Jerlerup seems to hint that some “rape reports” (in Sweden) aren't really about rapes.

Here again we face yet another Jerlerup whataboutism aimed at the United States. According to Jerlerup, “a lot of rapes are reported in Sweden: 63,5 rape incidents per 100,000 citizens. The USA with 300 million people has 27.”

Jerlerup's upshot is that there are more “rape reports” in Sweden than other countries; but not necessarily more rapes! And because of this anomaly, this “would lead you to think that the numbers of rapes are skyrocketing [in Sweden] but then you look at the figures”. Again, rape reports, according to Jerlerup, are not the same as rapes. Indeed the “Swedish law considers lots of acts as sexual assault and rape that other countries don’t.”

(Doesn't Jerlerup's position go directly against decades of feminist doctrine on the subject of rape? That is, that if the woman says she's been raped, then she has been raped?)

Crime

Jerlerup really puts the icing on the cake when he has the audacity to say that in order to “lower crime rates the U.S.A.”, Americans “should INCREASE immigration”! Yes, you heard that correctly. Jerlerup goes on to say that if Donald Trump “wants to decrease the rates of criminality in the USA”, then “he should open the borders and bring in more immigrants”.

Once we -- again! -- realise that Jerlerup has fused all immigrants together, one can see how he's trying to pull off his various sleights of hand.

Jerlerup quotes the New York Times also fusing all immigrants together. The NYT tells us that “'immigrants are far more law-abiding than natives, regardless of race, class or education'”. Which immigrants? Islamists? Mexican drug-runners? Somalian rapists? Muslims from certain countries? If Jerlerup and the NYT are instead talking about Indian doctors and mathematicians, or Russian neuroscientists, we can all agree. But they're not! They're both talking about all immigrants lumped together in a conveniently large Leftist/Liberal pile. This, again, is what they accuse the Right of doing. Yet here is Jerlerup doing the same thing in order to score various political points.

So when Jerlerup quotes Ruben Rumbaut (a sociologist) as saying that “'immigrants are less likely to commit serious crimes or be behind bars than the native-born',” we can ask, again, which immigrants? Quite simply, the stats about one group of immigrants can be massively at odds with another group of immigrants. And Jerlerup must know that! In addition, is Jerlerup talking about new or second-generation immigrants?

The other point is that right-wingers or conservatives would never deny that the U.S. has a problem with crime. However, in terms of murder, the rates are so high primarily because of black-on-black killings. In addition to that, crime and murder rates are high primarily due to the decades of Democrat/socialist infantilization of certain American communities; though we can't go into that here.

Finally, since Loonwatch's Torbjörn Jerlerup backed up his position with a long quote from the New York Times, I'll do the same with the Gatestone Institute ('Sweden: Rape Capital of the West'). In the following, we have an alternative take on the statistics; as well as alternative statistics:

“In 1975, the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogeneous Sweden into a multicultural country. Forty years later the dramatic consequences of this experiment emerge: violent crime has increased by 300%. “If one looks at the number of rapes, however, the increase is even worse. In 1975, 421 rapes were reported to the police; in 2014, it was 6,620. That is an increase of 1,472%. “Sweden is now number two on the global list of rape countries. According to a survey from 2010, Sweden, with 53.2 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants, is surpassed only by tiny Lesotho in Southern Africa, with 91.6 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants...”

Interestingly enough, both writers (Ingrid Carlqvist and Lars Hedegaard) are, like Jerlerup, Swedish.