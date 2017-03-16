Years ago, I spoke to a class of black students at a Baltimore middle school. I asked each student to state their name. Stunningly, I had to ask several students to repeat their name numerous times before I understood what they were saying. They mumbled. I thought, why would their teacher allow such lazy speech? It is the bigotry of low expectations.

I am a black Tea Party guy -- speaker, singer, activist, and prolific writer. I became exposed to and educated about home-schooled kids while traveling the country on fourteen Tea Party national bus tours. Home-schooled kids are strikingly smarter, better educated, calmer, and better behaved. I also noticed that every home-schooled kid I spoke with looked me in the eye. They seemed happy with a subtle confidence.

Most parents do not realize that Leftists are at war with traditional America. For decades, they have used public education to brainwash your kids, transforming them into stealth operatives against the principles and values of their parents. Remember when Michelle Obama encouraged students to help the federal government by monitoring family conversations for comments that leftists deem racially insensitive? A leftist-produced anti-gun ad encouraged students to break laws by stealing parents' guns and handing them over to their teachers; making your kids stealth operatives for the left's agenda.

Teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic became minor goals a long time ago. The number one priority of public education is producing good liberals. Leftists dominating public education have given us students who hate their country; white kids taught to feel guilty; black kids taught to feel justified in resenting whites. They're taught that same-sex marriage is normal and that opposing it is the same as racial bigotry. They're taught that having babies harms the planet and that recycling is saintly. Our kids are also taught that their parents owning guns contributes to gun violence and opposing illegal immigration is racist.

Independent critical thinking has also been removed from public education K through college. Teachers and professors demand total brain-dead submission to their leftist point-of-view. Free-thinking students are demeaned and even physically assaulted by fellow students.

A white friend of mine said her son came home from middle school in tears. He was filled with guilt, taught that his evil white ancestors were extremely mean to native Americans, blacks, and women. Today, that white kid is a 20-something-year-old America-hating communist. He believes white males are the greatest source of evil in the world.

My millennial relative planned to visit South Dakota. I suggested she visit Mount Rushmore. She replied venomously, “I wouldn't cross the street to visit those guys!” Thank you, public education's distorted teaching of U.S. history.

For decades, leftists have used public education and the federal government to confiscate your kids and indoctrinate them to embrace their religion of liberalism while banning the God of Christianity from schools. Speaking of religion, why are public schools teaching the virtues of Islam?

Incredibly, school boards have usurped authority to teach your child to celebrate and even experiment with homosexuality starting in kindergarten. Parents are forbidden to opt out their child. Could anyone have imagined a day in America when teachers and government bureaucrats would mandate that your child be taught the government's views regarding sex? My late mom would be in the principal’s office in a flash, “Are you crazy? How dare you!”

The Bible instructs parents, “Train up a child in the way it should go and when he is old he will not depart from it.” Leftists say screw the Bible and parents, we demand your kids!

In the Bible, when the angels came to visit Lot, Sodomites demanded that Lot turnover the angels that they might have their way with them.

Leftist educators, using the iron fist of government, demand that parents turn over their kids that they might have their way with them. This is why leftists are hellbent on criminalizing home-schooling. Remarkably, in America, parents have been arrested for home schooling.

Trump's religious freedom order is a step in the right direction, returning stewardship of children hearts and minds to their parents as God intended.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America.

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist

mr_lloydmarcus@hotmail.com

http://www.lloydmarcus.com/