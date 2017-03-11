Duke and Sexual Assault

People think of Duke University in Durham, NC as a top-tier school bumping up against the Ivies. Witnessing students on campus or in Cameron Indoor Stadium, home of the school’s vaunted basketball team, you can see why students are nicknamed the Cameron Crazies. But overall, the impression is high-IQ students, mostly from the North, who are actually in school to learn and achieve, unlike party-school UNC-Chapel Hill just eight miles down Tobacco Road (a totally inaccurate name) where it is assumed sexual assault is more likely to occur regularly. Therefore, it is a surprise that 40% of female undergraduates (and 10% of male undergraduates) of Duke students who had attended over the past ten years reported being sexually assaulted (Duke University Student Experiences Survey). Yet, there has been no police record of charges, arrests, or convictions. And 40% reporting sexual assault surpasses the number of attacks published in Jimmy Carter’s book A Call to Action, which reports 25% of coeds are sexually assaulted annually. Why would Duke have almost double the (in itself rather questionable) national average, even if measured over a longer period?

Partly because Duke faculty and female agitators are attending one of the most radicalized schools in the U.S. Remember that the Duke lacrosse players’ ordeal was started by the Group of 88, composed of radical current and retired faculty and fellow travelers. To them facts and statistics are obstacles blocking the path to expose class warfare in the lacrosse case, and today female discrimination in the sexual assault matter. In typical scenarios on campuses everywhere, the victims are secondary to the ideological purpose. The lacrosse players are guilty anyway, though proven innocent. Males everywhere are guilty so who cares if their lives are ruined by made-up sexual episodes? Additionally, the figures on sexual assault are likely pulled out of the air. How far from reality the numbers actually are is anyone’s guess. The reports and estimated cases are fairly recent and appear to be tied in to rumbling in the women’s groups in the U.S. Remember the inchoate speeches by Ashley Judd and Meryl Streep to hordes of females gathered in the streets to demonstrate hatred for males, angst at being a woman, or a desire to throw out Donald Trump? Or Nancy Pelosi leading congresswomen on Capitol Hill to celebrate International Women’s Day -- and A Day Without Women -- somehow supposedly signaling Donald Trump “they weren’t backing down on equal rights.”? While the exaggerated number of sex cases reported is aimed to paint all males with the “rapist” brush, the real damage lies in the goal to ruin individual males with false charges and kangaroo courts on campus, more akin to Soviet show trials than what occurs in American courtrooms. The several cases of alleged sexual assault at Duke follow the same process: the female student claims she had sex against her will the but did not make a report to the Durham police. The male, now judged guilty before the so-called trial begins, is sideswiped with charges from campus officials. He reacts predictably and lines up witnesses to show the coed voluntarily engaged in sex, only to find out the guidelines, enforced through the federal government’s Title 1X regs, only allow testimony from the female and her witnesses, who cannot be cross-examined. The cases are usually heard by a three-person quango of female students and a faculty member. The decision comes down in typical college bureaucratic PC doublespeak but always containing the same verdict: guilty as charged. The next step is applying punishment that fits the crime, which always seeks to impose on males a stigma, like registering child molesters, by ruining the guy’s reputation for choosing to have sex with a vengeful liar. Purposefully harming a man’s reputation by insisting his permanent record ballyhoos a false accusation of sexual assault and rape, is as low as you can go. The “guilty” male is suspended from school, even if he is near graduation. In one recent case at Duke, the poor guy was forced to contact his new employers to tell them he will not be able to start work when agreed, in his case six months late. The mandates ordered by PC protocol are one thing. Women interfering with the procreation of the species is likely to create unknown negative consequences.