Very few Americans have heard of Dorothy Height, much less her connections to Margaret Sanger, the communist Front of the 1930s, and organizations dedicated to killing babies in the womb.

I don't fault Vice President Mike Pence for tweeting his admiration of civil rights activist Dorothy Height after the Postal Service issued a stamp in her honor this past month.

Height's lifelong involvement in communist-inspired activism, "reproductive freedom," and civil rights reveals just how intertwined all three were in the early decades of the twentieth century.

For too long, subversive civil rights icons like Height have been rewarded with Presidential Medals of Freedom, "Woman of the Year" awards, postage stamps, and accolades from unsuspecting leaders. The laudatory, emotional tributes to Height in honor of Black History Month do not mention her camaraderie with communists and gung-ho feminists hell-bent on making abortion on demand the law of the land.

Height died in 2010 at the age of 98. Barack Obama, the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history, openly wept at her funeral. The executive vice president of the Communist Party USA praised her online, stating truthfully that Height's "proper lady" persona masked a "militant fighter."

Indeed, Height's stylish dress and fancy hats, now donated to the Smithsonian, helped to disguise her militant fight against future generations of black babies. Height worked tirelessly to kill off children in utero. Like her Marxist sisters, Height saw no contradiction in her struggle to relieve the suffering of already born blacks while condoning the torture and deaths of the innocents waiting to be born.

In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control reported that blacks, who make up only 13 percent of the population, had 35 percent of all abortions, five times the level of non-black women in the United States.

The tens of millions of murdered black offspring are a direct result of Height's pioneering work in promoting Margaret Sanger's eugenics program to stop the breeding of blacks. Height's later involvement in the second wave feminists' war against the unborn led to Roe v. Wade.

In her 2003 autobiography, Height writes that she was part of the United Front in the 1930s. The Front included all kinds of radicals, communists, anarchists, and socialists who came together to share ideas and action plans.

Height's crusade to deny the most basic of civil rights, the right to life, to future children began in earnest during her college years.

While attending New York University in the 1930s, Height lived with relatives in Harlem during the vibrant years of the Renaissance. Already organizing since the age of 13, Height described those exhilarating early years at NYU.

I sought out friends who were wrestling with even larger issues [than civil rights], like the nature of capitalism, and the possibilities of other forms of government, or how to relate faith to social and political actions, the agenda always included unconventional thinkers who challenged us ... concepts like redistribution of wealth and the unevenness of opportunity.

Dorothy credited the communists with teaching her everything she knew about "changing someone's mind about something."

I got to know and work with Carl Ross, Henry Winston, Tony Morton and other leaders of the Young Communist League[.] ... [A]mong the Communists were some of the best minds I had ever come upon. The tactics I learned from them have something to do with my staying power today.

Those lessons from her communist mentors would serve Height well as she made it her mission to change women's minds to believe that aborting their babies is as sacred as giving life.

Height was not alone. She befriended other communist-inspired civil rights icons like Mary McLeod Bethune; WEB DuBois; and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Powell and DuBois were on the advisory council of Sanger's "Negro Project."

Height worked at Abyssinian, close to where Sanger opened one of her first family planning clinics in 1930. Staffed by a black physician and black social worker, the clinic was endorsed by the Abyssinian, the Urban League and WEB DuBois. DuBois, the first African-American to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard, was a prolific author and a staunch anti-capitalist who finally joined the Communist Party in 1961, declaring communism "the only way of human life."

Height's biographer and friend, Smith College's "activist in residence," Marxist Loretta Ross, wrote a tribute to Height in Ms. Magazine soon after her death. Ross makes it chillingly clear that Height believed that having the right to abort black offspring is connected to the broader struggle for social justice.

Dorothy, prior to Roe ... had supported Margaret Sanger's campaign to provide birth control to the African-American community that had requested such services, and always cautioned that freedom to use birth control and abortion did not necessarily mean freedom from racism, sexism and oppression. Her vision for our community was interconnected and universal.

Height's years in Harlem and her close connection to black and white civil rights leaders, among them Bethune Powell; Eleanor Roosevelt; and Martin Luther King, Jr., contributed to what former Breitbart editor, Milo Yiannopoulos rightly called the "cancer of feminism" – a cancer that would metastasize into the global genocide of the unborn.

In 1966 the year Sanger died, another civil rights hero, Rev Martin Luther King, Jr., praised the Planned Parenthood founder. An enemy of Catholicism and religion, Sanger received high praise from Reverend King.

There is a striking kinship between our movement and Margaret Sanger's early efforts[.] ... Our sure beginning in the struggle for equality by nonviolent direct action may not have been so resolute without the tradition established by Margaret Sanger and people like her.

The similarity between King’s and Height’s appreciation for Sanger is not coincidental. Height not only helped King organize the 1963 March on Washington, but was the only woman on stage with King when he gave his "I Have a Dream" speech. The pair's admiration for a socialist eugenicist whose efforts would lead to black genocide here in the United States extended beyond the years of Hitler’s Germany, decades after the whole world had awakened to the horror of selective breeding.

In the same year the Civil Rights Act of 1957 was passed by Congress, Height took over the reins of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). Ms. Height merged the struggle for civil rights with women's reproductive issues. According to Height, leveling the playing field for black women rested on their right to control their own bodies.

Height did not hesitate to lend her support when asked if the NCNW would publicly speak out in favor of Roe v. Wade shortly before the Supreme Court’s landmark decision. In Loretta Ross’s Ms. Magazine testimonial to Height, Ross wrote:

NCNW offered unflinching and unapologetic support for abortion rights because they knew the benefits to black women[.] ... It might have shocked more timid members of the black community to say the 'A' word, but Dr. Height never backed down from her beliefs that abortion rights were closely tied to civil rights for black women.

With Height as president, the NCNW was one of the first endorsers of the National Organization for Women’s march for abortion rights in 1986. She was a featured speaker at the rally and later collaborated with Donna Brazile of the National Political Congress of Black Women and Byllye Avery of the National Black Women’s Health Project to publish a statement: "We Remember: African-American Women for Reproductive Freedom."

The statement was published, and 250,000 copies were distributed by the first black president of Planned Parenthood, who received an award for her efforts from the Congressional Black Caucus.

Height fought to keep abortion legal up until her death and never failed to link civil rights with mothers killing their future babies.

For her steely-minded determination to promote a culture of death, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994, the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004, and a postage stamp. Height’s meeting with Obama in 2010 at the White House couldn’t have been more symbolic of the gruesome relationship among communism, civil rights, and abortion.