Chicago Honors an Unrepentant Terrorist

Recently, the Chicago City Council named a street in honor of Oscar Lopez-Rivera, the founder of the notorious terrorist group FALN. In President Obama's waning days in office, he commuted his sentence. He had been scheduled to serve until June of 2023, and after Obama's order, he still would remain incarcerated at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute, Indiana until May 17 of this year. But early in February, a fervent Lopez-Rivera supporter, the far-left Chicago Congressman Luis Gutierrez, succeeded in having him transferred to Puerto Rico, where he will be with his daughter while under house arrest until his release this spring. "He got to go home to be with his daughter," said Gutierrez. But knowing the history of the FALN, which Lopez-Rivera founded and trained to kill, the same could not be said of the families of many of his victims.