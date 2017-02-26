What better way to conquer your enemy than through the use of vaccine terrorism? Apparently the country of Denmark did not consider the ramifications of the aforementioned question because it "recently sold its state-owned vaccine manufacturing facility to a conglomerate owned by the Aljomaih Group, a Saudi family dynasty." This Group is led by Sheikh Abdul Aziz Hamad Aljomaih who is also the largest single stockholder and chairman of Arcapita Bank, which, as an Islamic bank is comprised of Islamic scholars, who make certain that the bank's activities will comply with sharia or Islamic law.

Since those who sit on the bank's Sharia Board promote aggressive jihad, would it be asking too much why a Western country would leave vaccine manufacturing to an avowed enemy that publicly states that the West must be destroyed?

Some of the men who sit on the Sharia Board include Taqi Usmani who has said that

"[a]grressive Jihad is lawful even today . . . Its justification cannot be veiled." Yussuf al-Qaradawi, who is considered the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, used to sit on Arcapita's sharia board. His life's work is to conquer Europe and America and establish a global caliphate. In "an October 2010 interview with Al-Jazeera, Qaradawi was asked whether Muslims should try to acquire atomic weapons 'to terrorize their enemies.' He replied that such an objective was permissible, saying he was 'happy' that Pakistan already possessed such a weapon. According to Qaradawi, the procurement of such agents of mass destruction was in compliance with Koranic verses urging Muslims 'to terrorize thereby the enemy of God and your enemy.'"

The means for establishing a global caliphate include incremental change in any infidel's land. First aspects of sharia law are introduced; then the loss of free speech under the guise of blasphemy laws is demanded; there is also an increase in antisemitic acts; furthermore, the status of women is denigrated, with a concomitant acceptance of polygamy. Even a cursory look at Europe shows that the jihadists' success is astonishing as one after another European country accepts its dhimmi status under the guise of multicultural tolerance but, of course, springing from an abject fear of what the jihadists will do if they disobey.

After the stealth introduction of the above, come the more pronounced acts of sharia law, i.e., the murder of apostates and gays and chopping off hands of thieves.

And yet, even with this backdrop, Denmark engages in this dangerous move despite the Danish government acknowledging in August 2016 that the Muslim Brotherhood was "deeply problematic." Judith Bergman writes

It takes a minimum of six months for an order of vaccines to be delivered, but, according to the World Health Organization, delivery can also easily take up to two years. Astonishingly, the Danish state has given the Aljomaih group an incredible start by promising to buy all its children's vaccines from the sheikh for the first 30 months. Only after that will Danish authorities be able to buy their children's vaccines elsewhere. The Danish government has also promised the Aljomaih group not to create new Danish state vaccine production for the first three years.

When asked whether Danes were in favor or against the sale, 95% were against it.

Clearly their valid concerns were completely ignored.

And so, Danish consumers are now supposed to trust "a Saudi owned conglomerate, which employs jihadists such as Usmani, which donates heavily to jihadist organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood, which in turn wants to bring about a caliphate."

And the Danish government cannot claim ignorance of the ties between the Muslim Brotherhood and Aljomaih since all relevant information is readily available on the internet.

A lame excuse given by the Danish Health Minister is that 600 Danish jobs have now been saved in light of this sale.

Bioterrorism in the form of vaccines has long been of concern to terrorist experts. For example, "Hezbollah's infiltration into the pharmaceutical industry illustrates the danger posed by the marriage of terrorism and crime, which arises both from enhanced resources for terrorism, and from the corruption of a legitimate and necessary industry."

Melissa Hersh writes, "[t]errorists are increasingly exploiting vulnerabilities in our global vaccine systems and denying vaccines for preventable diseases. This terrorism-disease nexus has the potential to not only be a humanitarian crisis in places rife with radicalization, but also [to] serve as a potential source for radicalization to gain a stronger foothold in new recruits." Thus, "in violent extremist-occupied areas in Afghanistan, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Somalia, fatwas supporting vaccine bans have been instituted. Suspected bans also exist in parts of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Ethiopia. In effect, violent extremists are using biological warfare against their own people. In some cases radicals have even suggested that children who die or become paralyzed from vaccine bans are to achieve the status of martyrs." Moreover, "violent extremists, in addition to intentionally denying their populations access to vaccines for preventable diseases, also kill teams of health care workers dedicated to promoting community health."

Consequently, "this is not just a potential public health emergency; this is potentially a threat to global security." As Hersh asserts, "[w]hile one suicide bomber can kill dozens, or even hundreds, of people, and 19 suicide attackers killed more than 3,000 in the 9/11 attacks, should public health and vaccine programs become ineffective due to denial, ignorance or degradation [then] millions may die. Those that live may suffer chronic illnesses, disability and infertility. Attempting to weaken the resolve of 'the West' and other alleged 'apostates' through the use of such asymmetric tactics, must not be allowed to continue."

That Denmark should have made it so easy to harm its own citizens is unconscionable. It is sheer madness whose effects will be easily traced to this dangerous decision on the part of the Danish government. As Europe continues to acquiesce to jihadist terrorists, bioterrorism will certainly manifest itself in many different varieties.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com