During a rally Saturday in Florida , Trump referred to several countries that have taken in a disproportionate number of refugees and that have recently been the target of attacks. “We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” Trump went on to refer to Paris, Nice, France, and Brussels, European cities where attacks have occurred in the past two years.

Except for the fact that there was not much going on that particular night in Sweden, President Trump, who was conflating the steady descent of Sweden into a caliphate with a Tucker Carlson report on Fox News was exactly right. Europe is rapidly becoming Eurabia due to unrestricted immigration. Yet the media obsessed about the “last night” part, quoted allegedly “confused” Swedish officials, officials who have much to hide about their reckless policies, ignoring Sweden’s decline into radical Islamic terrorist hell. As reported on Fox Nation:

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz defended his investigation of refugees in Sweden Monday night amid a backlash after President Donald Trump cited his work during a campaign speech over the weekend. "Between 2012 and 2016 the murder rate [in Sweden] is up almost 70 percent," Horowitz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight," citing the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention. "Rape between 2007 and 2015 is up a similar number, almost 70 percent. These are their statistics, not my statistics." At the Florida event Saturday, Trump said Sweden "took in large numbers" of refugees and was "having problems like they never thought possible." Trump later specified on Twitter that he was referring to Carlson's original segment with Horowitz, which aired Friday night. Trump's remarks, which implied that a terror attack had hit Sweden Friday night, was roundly criticized by Swedish officials and mainstream media outlets.

No, this rise in Swedish rapes and murders didn’t just happen last night, but Trump is right that it is happening and that it is tied to the rapid and unrestricted influx of refugees from Muslim countries racked by chaos and terror. As Jihad Watch reports, Sweden reflects the consequences of the Islamization of Europe:

Statistics concerning ethnicity and religion when it comes to criminals are not to be found in the world’s most politically correct country with probably the fastest-growing share of Muslims: Sweden. The risk of being raped in Sweden during one’s lifetime is one out of four, which is probably equal to the risk of being raped in any other country under Muslim attack. When it comes to rapes, Islamized Sweden is already in a state of war. If we want to have a hint about who is committing these tens of thousands of rapes and other types of sexual assaults yearly, we can turn to another Scandinavian country, Sweden’s neighbor Norway, the country most similar to Sweden. Here 100 percent of all rapes in the last five years in Oslo were committed by immigrants from “non-Western” countries. In Stavanger, a major Norwegian city, 90 percent of rapes are committed by “immigrants.” Sweden has 75,000 crimes yearly, in a population of only 9.5 million.

Sweden is now the rape capital of Europe, thanks largely to an influx of Islamic refugees not content to wait for a chance at being rewarded for jihad with 72 virgins:

Forty years after the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the formerly homogenous Sweden into a multicultural country, violent crime has increased by 300% and rapes by 1,472%. Sweden is now number two on the list of rape countries, surpassed only by Lesotho in Southern Africa…. Michael Hess, a local politician from Sweden Democrat Party, encouraged Swedish journalists to get acquainted with Islam's view of women, in connection with the many rapes that took place in Cairo's Tahrir Square during the "Arab Spring". Hess wrote, "When will you journalists realize that it is deeply rooted in Islam's culture to rape and brutalize women who refuse to comply with Islamic teachings. There is a strong connection between rapes in Sweden and the number of immigrants from MENA-countries [Middle East and North Africa]."

Europe in general, and Sweden in particular, have embraced the failed concept of multiculturalism and have lost much of their historical identity. Muslim refugees entering Sweden, Germany or Denmark have little desire to become Swedes, Germans, or Danes. They refuse to assimilate, instead cluster in Islamic enclaves which rapidly become “no-go zones” for police. For Islamic predators and terrorists, Europe is a target-rich environment. As Investor’s Business Daily editorialized in 2014, Sweden had already become radical Islam’s first caliphate in Europe:

The perils of multiculturalism and open borders have reached critical mass in Sweden. There are Muslim enclaves where postal, fire and other essential services -- even police officers themselves -- require police protection. A police report released last month identifies 55 of these "no-go zones" in Sweden. These zones are similar to others that have popped up in Europe in recent years. They formed as large Muslim populations emigrating to politically correct and tolerant European states refuse to assimilate and set up virtual states within a state where the authorities fear to tread. Soeren Kern of the Hudson Institute has documented the proliferation of these zones. They are de facto Muslim micro-states under Shariah law that reject Western values, society and legal systems. In these districts non-Muslims are expected to conform to the dictates of fundamentalist Islam or face violent consequences. "A more precise name for these zones," says Middle Eastern expert Daniel Pipes, "would be Dar al-Islam -- the House of Islam or the place where Islam rules."

Arguably such refugee enclaves are already appearing in American cities such as Dearborn, Michigan and Minneapolis, with its concentration of Somali refugees called “little Mogadishu”. Minneapolis has become a recruiting ground for ISIS, with one airport worker who had access to the tarmac at the Minneapolis airport going on to die for the Islamic State on the battlefield:

Fox affiliate KMSP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul has reported the case of Abdirahmaan Muhumed, who, before he went to Syria to fight and die for ISIS, worked at Delta Global Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. His job was to clean aircraft, and he had a security clearance that gave him unfettered access to the tarmac and passenger jets…. The New York Daily News reports that the 29-year-old Muhumed died in the same battle as 33-year-old Douglas McCain, another Minnesotan recruited by IS. Muhumed and McCain were said to be friends in high school, with Muhumed becoming politically active in the Twin Cities Somali community. He was one of at least 16 Minnesotans, according to Reuters, who have gone overseas to fight and train with ISIS.

What’s happening in Sweden and the rest of Europe may not have happened “last night” but it happens most nights and it could happen tomorrow night right here in your hometown

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.