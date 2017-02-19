It’s easy to brand Trump a disruptor. But that’s lazy. Trump most certainly disrupts, but it’s not without cause. He just doesn’t blow through the countryside leaving huge messes in his wake. Simply put, Trump unmakes to remake… to his advantage.

Here’s what a lot of people don’t grasp about Donald Trump. That includes professional observers, in and out of DC. Trump brings a storm with him wherever he goes. It’s noisy, flashy, and fierce. It looks chaotic. But at the eye of the storm is Donald Trump, knowing what he wants to accomplish and where he and his storm are heading.

Trump’s presidential campaign, from his announcement in 2015, through pell-mell primaries and caucuses; through dustups with guys named Jeb, Ted, and Marco – among others; through campaign shakeups; through verbal fisticuffs with Megyn Kelly and the mainstream media; through the day-in and day-out toe-to-toe slugfest with Hillary… at the end of the raging storm that was Trump’s run for the presidency was, finally, victory. Goal achieved. Andy Jackson’s portrait hangs in the Oval Office and the Churchill bust is back.

DC is full of day-traders. The city -- the politics and governance happening within -- is the market. The day-traders lack perspective, broader context. Each and every fluctuation in the market is treated as if fortunes are won or lost in that instant. DC is also an industry town, and like all industry towns, the denizens are process and personality obsessed.

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward turned down Trump’s offer to be national security advisor, replacing Mike Flynn. Why, that has to be a vote of no confidence in the president and evidence of dysfunction in the White House.

Harward’s word can’t be taken at face value. Nothing is taken at face value in DC. Reports are that family and financial considerations drove Harward’s decision to remain in the private sector. Gosh, maybe? Or…

Reuters reported: “Two sources familiar with the decision said Harward turned down the job in part because he wanted to bring in his own team.”

Of course, it matters who Reuters’ sources are. Is anyone with an ounce of common sense taking the MSM’s word for anything anymore? Perhaps Harward’s decision wasn’t an “either/or.” In the business world – even in the nonprofit sector – it’s not unusual for top echelon prospects to want to bring in their own teams. So what’s the big deal? What Harward may have wanted, Trump wasn’t willing to give. Next!

Make note: Whoever winds up as Trump’s new national security advisor will be thoroughly qualified for the job. Trump’s cabinet picks provide abundant evidence that the president wants high caliber performers running the departments. Congressional Democrats are stalling confirmations to 1) pacify their leftist base and 2) raise money. All the while the very cynical and biased MSM advance the tripe that Trump and his administration are flaying and over their heads. Nary a mention of congressional Democrats doing everything in their powers to impede the Trump administration’s performance. Very fake news.

Even if Trump goes through a half dozen national security advisors in the next eight -- even four -- years (highly unlikely), who gives a fig -- other than the company store’s clucking hens?

The yardstick is if the United States is more secure thanks to Donald Trump’s policies and actions. Is the military revitalizing? Can it project power where needed across the globe to defend U.S. interests and the homeland? Is China being contained? Has Trump restored and strengthened critical alliances in the Middle East? Is Trump successfully beating back ISIS and Islamic extremists? Are the Iranians checked? Is the southern border secure?

Friday morning, Fox News’ Chris Wallace was with Bill Hemmer. Wallace said words to this effect: “There are problems in this [Trump’s] administration.” That’s quite an insight by Wallace. There have been problems in every administration dating back to Washington’s. The human experience tends not to achieve perfection. Oh, and as incidental as it seems to the process-obsessed, Trump has only occupied the Oval Office a month come February 20. A meager 30 days, but, undoubtedly, his administration should be an organizational shark.

By the way, in Trump’s Thursday presser, he remarked that his administration was performing like a “finely tuned machine.” If we’re reading Trump right, at the center of the storm, his team is getting the job done -- not without struggles, for the Trump presidency is destined to be an ongoing struggle, mostly with external forces. That’s Democrats, the left, and establishment interests (among which are old-line Republicans) domestically. With bad players and balky allies, hemispheric and overseas.

Stated earlier is that Trump is a disruptor with a cause. Or he can be framed thus: a change agent, historic in magnitude. At history’s forks in the road, when change is being made, storms and disruptions happen. Nations -- societies -- roil. For compelling reasons: the old ways aren’t working, aren’t meeting new challenges and demands.

The globalist order that took shape in the early 90s in the wake of the fall of communism meets the criteria for compelling change: “old ways not working and new challenges unmet.” What emerges from inevitable tumult is a new era, a generation or more where values are reordered, where society adjusts to better satisfy realities.

The colossal storm that rages with Trump is part of the man, but the man has arrived on the scene at a critical moment. If Lincoln could be channeled, he might suggest something providential about Trump now. After all, Lincoln brought with him a storm to the nation at an auspicious moment.

Whither goes the U.S.? What sort of nation will America be moving into the 21st Century? Trump, ever ambitious, aims for the Great American Reset… a restoration that is truer to fulfilling America’s original promise: liberty, security, and abundance.

As history demonstrates, great aims invite great antagonisms and upheavals… and great storms. Donald Trump is proving the case.