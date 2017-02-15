Most Americans are concerned about unvetted refugees from jihadi countries. Those who are Democrats have no say in their party anymore. Obama yanked the party hard left. He personally championed the jihadi movement, be it by trying to install the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt or giving the pariah state Iran billions of dollars and the obsequious Iran deal.

Blacks, women, Millennials – liberals in each sub-group are now led by an uncompromising cadre of the hard left, who through their "mass actions" are attempting to turn the country against Donald Trump and brand him an illegitimate president.

Obama's legacy: Hard-left Muslim-Americans are rising to positions of prominence in the Democrats' grassroots organizations. This alliance between Western socialists and Islamists dates back to the Cold War, but it has gained traction in America since 9/11.

One case, among countless others: The anti-Trump women's march was co-led by an Islamist in a hijab. It is well worth reading the front-page exposé on Linda Sarsour, because she is a leader of so many of the causes that Obama promoted as president: Occupy Wall St., BDS, Black Lives Matter, the Muslim Brotherhood.

After 9/11, Sarsour rose in power by promoting the jihadi fiction of "Islamophobia." The Democratic Party uses this accusation to fight Republican national security measures and accord itself unmerited moral superiority.

Sarsour's Islamic group was a big success. It prevented the New York Police Department from conducting surveillance of Muslim groups and mosques the police suspected of promoting terrorism.

For her work, Ms. Sarsour was honored by President Obama as a "White House Champion of Change" and was invited to the White House seven times. She was a delegate to the Democrat National Convention.

Sarsour is a radical Palestinian who supports international terrorism and the destruction of Israel. There are photos of her on the web flashing the ISIS sign.

Sarsour is, as the New York Times puts it, "deeply involved in the Black Lives Matter movement," a movement founded by three self-identified Marxist revolutionaries who revere the convicted cop-killer and longtime Marxist fugitive Assata Shakur.

Sarsour supports sharia law in America.

You'll know when you're living under Sharia Law if suddenly all your loans & credit cards become interest free. Sound [sic] nice, doesn't it?

There are outstanding Arab-American women fighting the jihadi threat here at home, having suffered firsthand from Muslim barbarism in their native countries. Most prominent are Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Brigitte Gabriel. President Obama and the Democrats consider them enemies.

Here is a tweet from Obama's White House Champion to these moderate Muslim women:

Sarsour's attack was especially cruel because in her memoir, Infidel: My Life, Ali describes how her grandmother, against her parents' wishes, cut off her clitoris and sewed her vagina shut. Somali culture requires that girls be maimed so that their vaginas appear smooth as the palm of your hand. (This horror is being done, as you read this, here in the good old U.S. of A, by Somali and other African- and Arab-Americans. Shame on us for not stopping it.) Brigitte Gabriel is a Christian Lebanese, whose life story, told in Because They Hate: A Survivor of Islamic Terror Warns America, made me think of an Anne Frank who survived.

Ali finally had an opportunity to respond [on Fox.] ... [S]he slammed Sarsour's "fake" feminism and asked why these women at the march haven't activated to march against "mass rape," attacks on religious minority Yazidi women, mass gendercide in China or for the victims of FGM [female genital mutilation], which she rightfully categorized as being part of the "real war on women."

According to an American researcher in Cairo, Cheri Beren, there were 100 Muslim Brotherhood front groups who took part in the Women's March.

Cheri Berens describes the scene in a coffee shop in Cairo, staying up all night to watch Trump's inauguration and the Democrats' post-inauguration protest – as did thousands of Egyptians. She writes a fascinating account on her blog:

The coffee shop roared loudly with cheers when Trump said "radical Islam will be eradicated from the planet". We here in Egypt have experienced many terror attacks and all of us have experienced the death of a friend or family member ... who fight ISIS[.] On the third night ... we sat in silence and horror[.] ... [W]e saw protesters smashing windows and torching cars. Hushed murmuring began around me as every single Egyptian in the coffee shop could be heard saying the words: "Muslim Brotherhood". ... Then on the TV we began to see video of the "Women's March". The entire coffee shop gasped in disbelief at the vision of American women donning the headscarf. And worse, some of the headscarves were made of the American flag. ... The women in the coffee shop began to get visibly agitated. … "The headscarf will take your rights!" one woman shouted at the TV.

Democrat champion Linda Sarsour is not a fluke. She did not sneak into the White House or get placed on the podium of the Women's March by mistake. The Democratic Party rejects moderate Muslims and is happy to ally itself with Muslim-American radicals.

Calling President Trump, and all Republicans, racist and Islamophobic has become a central weapon for Democrats on campuses and among coastal and media elites. This is the political context for the extraordinary – some would say extralegal – decision of two liberal West Coast courts to bar our president from regulating immigration to protect our national security.

The new head of the DNC is likely to be Keith Ellison, another anti-Semitic Muslim who supports cop-killers and is funded by Muslim Brotherhood groups.

Linda Sarsour is the face of Barack Obama's new Democrats. Expect to see more of her and others like her. She is one of many.