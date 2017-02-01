After eight years of a permanently aggrieved minority president in the White House, liberals were convinced they getting another pony for Christmas. But November 8th arrived and the bottom fell out of the tub. No pony. The only transition Hillary Rodham Clinton was to make was into a “splat” after she swan dived off the high board into an empty swimming pool at the Javits Center. An outcome which stunned not only her own party, the pundits, the chattering class on the networks, the polls, the Las Vegas point spread but the uncanny Mike Lindell look-a-like Larry J. Sabato of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

But yet jaws set tightly, lips pressed into a thin line with a pink knit pussy hat pulled low, liberals are determined to persevere. They will just not stop coming on. Why? Well it’s because as David Harsanyi put it in The Federalist a couple of years ago the Left believes that:

Even in defeat, liberals are predestined for victory. The intellectual case for progressivism is unassailable. The potency of their moral case makes them unstoppable. Demography is destiny. Old people die. White people disappear. The trajectory set.

Or as Nikita Khrushchev put it “history is on our side.”

I believe he meant the future is on our side but no matter -- it’s what the Left believes and they even have a date in mind for their final victory -- 2045. It’s in that magical, glorious year that those fascist, misogynist, racist, hillbilly Republicans will finally get what’s coming to them. In fact, liberals believe they could lose every office in the nation, the Supreme Court, allow Fox News to eclipse all three of the major broadcast networks in viewership, the New York Times start reviewing Conservative books and Melania Trump dig up Michelle Obama’s socialist victory garden at the White House and dump it in the Potomac -- it doesn’t matter.

It’s all going to come back in 2045.

Because in 2045, the Bureau of the Census tells us, the United States will become a white minority country. Which if true means, or so the liberals believe, that people of color whom white capitalists have down through the years enslaved, exploited, ridiculed, and kicked to the curb will make common cause with the liberal pantheon of issues and exact their revenge.

Which is why you get Leftists like the Democratic National Committee candidate for chair Sally Boynton Brown (who despite her delightful last name is lily white), saying it is her job to “shut other white people down” It’s why Obama made his famous “coma” remark and progressives write self-congratulatory books; e.g. see Steve Phillips and his book Brown Is the New White: How the Demographic Revolution Has Created a New American Majority.

Yet the study of demographics is littered with the dead bodies of prognosticators. Based upon comparative birthrates, Israel was supposed to be a majority Arab nation today and it has gone the other way. Scandinavia has an astonishing low birthrate, but as Gwyn Jones tells us it was once called the vagina of nations. According to past projections blacks should be 25% of the American population but it’s actually around 14% and may be falling.

But even more ominously for the liberal’s Great Anti-White Hope is the fact that barriers to immigration now being erected will result in a sharper differentiation be between American Mexicans and Mexican Mexicans. That is the former must wind up in the fullness of time speaking English as their primary language because despite the condescending assumptions liberals delude themselves with about Hispanic parents, they don’t, in the main, support bilingual education. They don’t want to be marginalized. They want their children to learn English, be Americans, as good as any American.

More power to them for that.

Other factors liberals don’t seem to consider is that Hispanics are unashamedly Catholic not secular, and when they’re not, horror of all horrors, they’re likely to be Evangelical. They’re also brutally hard-working, have no have aversion to guns and they don’t like paying taxes. They like the idea of cowboys and they don’t cheer for the Bugs like the liberals do when they watch Starship Troopers. Many of the men are handsome and many of the women really pretty (really pretty), many already identify as white and whether they do or not they are inter-marrying with whites at a strong clip and a big chunk of those children will identify as white.

This is not even to discuss the way Asians are also intermarrying with whites and assimilating. A few years ago I read an Article in Southern Partisan (if memory serves) the gist of which seemed to be that Robert E. Lee was right, and it was written by the son of a Vietnamese immigrant. And this sort of stuff is so common we don’t even marvel at it any longer.

Indeed, serious scholars ridicule the Majority Minority idea. See in the New York Times "The Myth Of A White Minority" by Richard Alba pointing out how the government projection is riddled with contradictions and silly assumptions.

The point being that once again the liberals appear to be duped by their own foolish view of the importance of skin tone.

And it couldn’t happen to a nicer group.

Of course, it will be a different America in 2045, look a bit different, say less Nordic except in the heartland perhaps but on balance it can be and probably will be an America most of us white antediluvians of today would be very comfortable with. A happy America at peace with America’s traditional beliefs.

Indeed, for many like me, that reformulated America is already here in the person of our grandchildren of mixed cultures. And we’re very happy with the way they go to church, study hard, remember our birthday and laugh at our stupid jokes. Or for that matter play baseball, celebrate the Fourth of July, take a sweetie to the prom, drive around in their Dad’s, or Grandpa’s, pickup and look out for their sister. In fact, we couldn’t be prouder and happier and more in love with them.

Even if that leaves the liberals laying on the canvas staring up at the lights wondering what just hit them in the middle of the 21st century.

Richard F. Miniter is the author of The Things I Want Most, Random House, BDD See it Here. He lives and writes in the colonial era hamlet of Stone Ridge, New York, blogs here and can also be reached at miniterhome@gmail.com