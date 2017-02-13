The Handmaidens of Hatred

It's unfortunate that this has to be a discussion about hate – unfortunate because hatred is divisive, destructive, and at the very least unpleasant. It has never been totally gone from us, and now it is in the process of overwhelming an entire side in our political debate. During times of war between countries, hatred has always had its way to one degree or another. Many people from the U.S. and other allied countries hated Germany and Japan during WWII. The converse was true as well. During the current war against radical Islam, it is clear we are hated, and many of us return that toward the ideas of jihad. That's not surprising.

What is surprising has been the hatred, and the degree of it, from the left-leaning leaders and citizenry of our own country toward their own domestic political and social opponents. That's we. What is hated is quite countable: Christianity. Class, wealth, and accomplishment. Conservatives. The GOP. America as founded. These all have been targets of left-wing hate. But now it's also the average U.S. citizen who does not walk in lockstep with the left – and finally, any person, even those who lean left, who does not 100% agree with the new Inquisition. Our universities have been filled with professors for decades that have exhibited hatred toward traditional Christianity. Constant references to how uptight, hypocritical, stupid, and just plain wrong Christians can be have been a staple in their classes for years. It's been a mark of TV sitcoms, as well as movies, for the same amount of time. The crowning achievement of this campaign is the new discovery that 65% of Democrats believe, against all evidence, that Christianity is more violent and filled with hate than Islam. Class warfare has been used by the left for generations. Dislike of the wealthy has been a norm. A couple of years ago, a particularly odious form of class warfare took place called the Occupy movement. Its rallies were filled with hatred and violence, often destroying the property of private individuals and even the public parks the rallies were staged in. The hatred had been ratcheted up. To add insult to injury, at least a few rapes occurred during these demonstrations. An interesting aside is how those wealthy individuals supporting Democrats are exempt from hatred, while those wealthy individuals on the right are more vilified than ever. Hatred of conservatives, and even a neutered GOP, has been in vogue for decades. I have known stalwart Democrats who could barely refrain from spitting when saying the R-word. Listen to the leftist pundits; they are spurring one another on to heights of loathing. Even the few fairly sane leftist journalists have capitulated to the madness. Hatred of Americas founding principles was pushed early on by Howard Zinn, the loony Marxist who now controls the narrative of our history books. His writings were filled with partial truths, half-truths, and outright lies about American history. He cleverly inserted himself into the lexicon of hate in the attempt to help the global communist revolution come to America. He has become the most widely read historian today – and has taught an entire generation, and an entire party, to hate their own country. In the book 1984, there is a scene describing group hatred as mandated by the regime: "A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one's will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp." George Orwell showed the world that hatred is an emotion purposefully used to control people. Besides the daily "two minutes hate," there was an annual "hate week" in the fictional world of 1984. In our very real world, we have witnessed a huge jump in the amount of time for these hate-fests. Since November 8, we have perhaps witnessed the most intense three-month period of hatred in my life – a nonstop drumbeat of negativity toward Trump and his supporters from the entire left. Part of me loves how crazy they have all become – nary an adult on their side will even stand up to this madness. Part of me loves how they are unmasking themselves as petty, power-mad, greedy, uncivil, incapable of debate, rigid, partisan, and ideologically incapable of looking at reality. By giving in to their inner demons, they don't realize they are causing the opposite of what they want to have happen. People are not seeing Trump or his supporters as the crazy ones; rather, that signature is falling on leftists' own heads. Part of me wants to encourage them to continue this way, knowing that the result will be that these petulant emotional toddlers may never attain power again. That is great news. But there is darkness hiding in the shadows for us, seen daily – darkness that should upset us all. Approximately 35% of our population have become unhinged maniacs. That's a huge amount of our population that has accepted hatred of its fellow citizens as okay. That's a monster waiting to rear its ugly head, a Godzilla that will destroy everything in its wake just to survive. If you think I'm exaggerating, just look at how the latest Berkley riots happened, and look at the coverage given them in our mainstream media. These people are yelling "fascist" at those who are simply speaking an opinion. All the while, the insanity and irony of them using the violent tactics of real, historical fascists goes unacknowledged. Not one adult from the leftist mainstream media, Hollywood, the Democrat leadership, or their voting base has stood against them. I know there is a "silent minority" there. But clearly these silent Democrat adults are cowed, held in line by leftist hate tactics. They are washed over constantly by the expansion of two minutes hate periods, and hate weeks, into continual hate. This is a national disaster in the making. No adult on the left will stand up and say what needs to be said. It is simple: "stop! You are destroying everything in your path!" The 95% of the mainstream media aren't helping; they seem to be stuck on fueling the fires, trying to help the leftist cause. Ditto for Hollywood, the education establishment, and the Democrat leadership. They have become incapable of controlling themselves, incapable of self-correction, and this is a huge problem for us as a country. We cannot survive with this many people on the edge of sanity. This is an ugly, and unsustainable state of affairs, one that cannot remain without grave consequence for us and our nation. Without a change in their party, without a self-examination and turn from this destructive path of harnessing hatred against its own citizenry, America cannot reach its promise. On the right, we need to stay strong, stay united, and stay resolute in the face of this hatred. More than ever, we need the silent minority of Democrats to stand up and be counted. They need to take back their party from the extremist, angry, violent, and intolerant left. They need to talk those who have accepted anger as okay off the ledge. They need to reclaim the American side of the party back, like Scoop Jackson, Hubert Humphrey, and John Kennedy. Democrats, this is your problem. Let's see you come to the aid of your party.